Let me tell you a little story about Anton Forsberg. The guy I nicknamed "Foppa" when we played together for the Springfield Falcons at the tail end of the 2013-14 season. There was a month or so left in the AHL regular season, and Forsberg came to us on an ATO that he’d just signed with the Columbus Blue Jackets. A seventh-round pick in the 2011 draft, Forsberg wasn’t a household name. But the Blue Jackets believed in him.

NHL ・ 1 DAY AGO