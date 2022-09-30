Read full article on original website
Predators Taking a Long Look at Two Colorado Eagles AHL Standouts
It doesn't feel natural in Nashville to appreciate much of anything when it comes to Colorado and hockey after last season. Yet this preseason Predators coaches and fans have watched two former Colorado Eagles players make their push for a spot on the NHL regular season roster. Defenseman Jordan Gross and left winger Kiefer Sherwood are making the most of their time in Music City.
Arizona Coyotes add 2 former NHL players as development coaches
The Arizona Coyotes announced Monday that they are adding Kurtis Foster and Jeff Shantz to the team as development coaches. Both come with NHL experience, as does director of player development Lee Stempniak — who will oversee the two hires. Foster, 40, played defenseman for seven NHL franchises across...
Comets open training camp ahead of 2022-23 season
The Utica Comets hit the ice for the first time in training camp with 17 players on its initial roster. That number is expected to grow in the coming weeks.
Penguins make defenseman Pierre-Olivier Joseph available for trade
In early 2021, as the shortened 2020-21 season was getting underway, the Pittsburgh Penguins were dealing with a massive number of injuries on defense. The team was without Mike Matheson, Marcus Pettersson, and Juuso Riikola all at once, forcing them to recall 21-year-old Pierre-Olivier Joseph and put him in the lineup. A few days later Brian Dumoulin and Kris Letang went down as well, meaning suddenly there were very few trusted names available.
Goaltender Anton Forsberg is ready for the challenge in Ottawa
Let me tell you a little story about Anton Forsberg. The guy I nicknamed "Foppa" when we played together for the Springfield Falcons at the tail end of the 2013-14 season. There was a month or so left in the AHL regular season, and Forsberg came to us on an ATO that he’d just signed with the Columbus Blue Jackets. A seventh-round pick in the 2011 draft, Forsberg wasn’t a household name. But the Blue Jackets believed in him.
Penguins vs. Red Wings Takeaways: Depth Shows Its Spark
The Pittsburgh Penguins defeated the Detroit Red Wings by a score of 3-2. In their penultimate preseason game, the Penguins played all of their top players, and gave back-up goaltender, Casey DeSmith, a full 60 minutes of work. With the roster taking shape and the team getting some valuable preparation, there were a few key take aways from the game.
Minnesota Wild Reduces Roster to 34
SAINT PAUL, Minn. - Minnesota Wild General Manager Bill Guerin today announced the National Hockey League (NHL) club has reduced its training camp roster to 34 players. The Wild assigned D Daemon Hunt, D Simon Johansson, F Sammy Walker and G Jesper Wallstedt to the Iowa Wild of the American Hockey League (AHL). In addition, F Joseph Cramarossa and D Joe Hicketts have been placed on waivers for the purpose of assignment to Iowa (AHL).
Josi, Niederreiter visit hospital as part of Predators' trip to Bern
BERN, Switzerland -- Jan Heuerding lay in his hospital bed after having his tonsils removed, his window overlooking the Alps in the distance, when two men wearing medical masks entered his room Tuesday. The 14-year-old knew exactly who they were. They were Roman Josi and Nino Niederreiter, the Nashville Predators'...
Luukkonen dominant in win over Penguins
The Buffalo Sabres went to 3-1-0 in the preseason on Saturday, but the star of the show was goalie Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen, who made 32 saves in beating the Pittsburgh Penguins, 3-1. Paul Hamilton shares his postgame thoughts:
