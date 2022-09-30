ASMSU to advocate for greater accessibility on campus

At the Associated Students of Michigan State University, or ASMSU, General Assembly meeting on Thursday, the state of the Board of Trustees and President Samuel L. Stanley Jr. was discussed with Trustee Rema Vassar, five bills were reviewed and a chairperson resigned.The meeting began with a period of open discussion with Vassar. "I'm not saying Michigan State University is unique in terms of responding inappropriately to reports ... Michigan State, however, cannot afford to get any of this wrong," Vassar said. "At this point, the university is out of compliance with the state law."She referenced the legally required certification process...
