ASMSU to advocate for greater accessibility on campus

Out of the over 200 majors at Michigan State University, STEM programs are often seen as the most work-intensive of the bunch.Human biology sophomore Anthony Mulhem said he finds himself spending five to six hours on homework a night. This is actually lower than average, he said, as his classes are still taking time to gear up for the semester."At the peak, it's more like seven to eight because there's just a lot more work to do," Mulhem said. "Personally, for me, I need to really go over the material often, just so I can either memorize it or understand...

EDUCATION ・ 5 DAYS AGO