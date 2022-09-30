Idaho Wildfire alert: Diamond Watch Fire update 2022-09-30

FSR 308 Fuel Break/Containment Line

Incident is 60% contained.

The Diamond Watch Fire started by lightning on July 14th had a small uptick in fire activity this week. The smoke was highly visible from ID Highway 57 near Nordman, ID and is burning below the eastern slope of Diamond Peak. The public is encouraged not to stop along the roadway if traveling HWY 57 near the fire area. The fire has been burning in rugged, steep, and dangerous terrain which has prompted fire officials to apply a confine/contain strategy to provide a safe working environment for firefighters. Smoke will continue to linger as duff and small timber litter debris burn within the fire. Fire behavior has been low to moderate, with fire mostly creeping along the forest floor.An area and road closure is in place, effective for Forest Service Roads 311, 308 and 1362H and the area in the vicinity of the Diamond Watch Fire. Petit Lake and its associated dispersed campsites are within the area closure. FSR 1362 remains open. This closure is for public safety due to heavy equipment operations and wildfire effects of the Diamond Watch Fire, and prohibits all methods of travel (foot, mechanized, motorized and stock) on the closed roads and area (see Closure Map). The best access to the Priest Lake area from the Colville National Forest will be through Newport, WA via US Highway 2 north and Priest River, ID via ID Highway 57 north. Smoke from numerous fires in the area have had some impacts to the air quality around Priest Lake. The Air Quality Index is "Good" most days but it has moved into "Moderate" a few times over the last month. For an interactive air quality map and predicted smoke conditions, visit https://fire.airnow.gov/.

