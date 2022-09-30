Read full article on original website
33-year-old Crestview woman killed as jeep overturns during crash
OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. -- A 33-year-old Crestview woman died in a single-vehicle crash in Okaloosa County Tuesday morning. It happened around 7 a.m. on State Road 293, just north of Range Rd. Florida Highway Patrol states the woman's jeep left the roadway and overturned down the east embankment, coming to...
Crews put out early morning fire at Destin Honey Baked Ham
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- The Honey Baked Ham store in Destin caught fire early Monday morning. It happened around 2 a.m. at the location on Crystal Beach Dr. Destin Fire crews were called to the store for smoke and flames. Firefighters were able to put out the fully-involved structure fire.
Police: Fort Walton Beach 17-year-old turns self in for making Snapchat threat with rifle
UPDATE - TUESDAY MORNING. FORT WALTON BEACH, Fla. -- Fort Walton Beach Police say a 17-year-old turned himself in after being wanted for making threats with an AR-15 style rifle. Grant E. Guarin surrendered without incident to the Okaloosa County Sheriff's Office Tuesday morning. "He is a juvenile and will...
Deputies: Meth found in car following traffic stop in Okaloosa County
OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. -- Two Crestview residents face drug charges after being stopped in Okaloosa County Monday night for speeding. Earnest Goodman, 37, is charged with trafficking in methamphetamine, carrying a concealed weapon, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, and possession of drug paraphernalia. The driver of the...
