NECN
‘Unite for Freedom' Rally Planned at Boston City Hall Tuesday
An organization calling itself Grand Opportunity USA is planning a "Stop the Tyrants & Unite for Freedom" rally at Boston City Hall Plaza on Tuesday morning. The rally is scheduled to run from 10 a.m. to noon, and Boston police are already preparing for the event. "President Biden, his party...
Mass. lawmaker wants to eliminate legal ‘ghost’ gun loopholes
Loopholes in state law are allowing the rapid proliferation of “ghost” guns in Massachusetts and a Natick lawmaker wants to hold makers of gun parts more accountable for their products. Statistics from the Boston Police Department and Springfield Police Department show that there has been a significant uptick...
whdh.com
Ex-homeless shelter head of two Massachusetts locations sentenced to jail
A former executive director for a non-profit homeless shelter has been sentenced to jail in connection with stealing nearly $1.5 million, Attorney General Maura Healey announced.
Boston Globe
‘Remove that stressor’: Readers say these items should be banned from schools
Plus, see who readers think should be in charge of what stays and goes in the classroom. As schools try to get a handle on student performance and promote healthy learning environments, bans are becoming a popular way to get more control. Many of our readers think schools are doing the right thing by instating bans in classrooms.
whdh.com
Texas man, a former Northeastern employee arrested in connection with Northeastern reported explosion
BOSTON (WHDH) - A Texas man, Jason Duhaime, has been arrested in connection with a reported explosion at Northeastern University last month, according to FBI Boston. According to Northeastern’s website, Duhaime was employed as the New Technology Manager at the school. His bio on the site said that he “supports students and faculty on how to use specialized technology, both in the computer labs as well as in the classroom. He manages and supports the Virtual / Augmented Reality and 360 immersive technology for the College.”
Karen Read’s attorney makes issue of prosecutor’s connection to victim’s friends
The defense attorney for a woman accused of killing her boyfriend — a Boston police officer — during a January snowstorm brought up what he described in court as a “series of conflicts of interests.” Those were due to the lead prosecutor in the case having close personal ties to people at a party the defendant and her boyfriend attended before the fatal incident took place, according to the Boston Globe.
nbcboston.com
Family That Owns Woburn Restaurants Arrested Over Smuggling Ring, Feds Say
Two restaurants were raided by federal and local law enforcement in Woburn, Massachusetts, Tuesday morning in a human trafficking and indentured servitude operation allegedly conducted by several members of one family. The Dog House and Tudo Na Brasa, both on the same block on Main Street and owned by the...
WCVB
Hundreds of Teamsters on strike against food distribution company Sysco Boston
PLYMPTON, Mass. — Hundreds of workers for wholesale food distribution company Sysco Boston went on strike over the weekend. More than 300 Teamsters with Local 653 walked off the job Friday night, just after their contract ended. Teamsters say union members were offered a "take-it-or-leave-it" deal with the company...
whdh.com
universalhub.com
Bank held up on Boylston Street in the Back Bay
WCVB
Trial begins for former head of State Police Association accused of embezzling money for affair
BOSTON — Opening statements began Monday in the trial of the former head of the State Police Association of Massachusetts. Dana Pullman is accused of using its funds as his own personal piggy bank to pay for extravagant meals, a trip to Florida, a down payment for his car and gifts for a woman with whom he was having an affair.
1 person hospitalized following shooting outside high school in Boston
BOSTON — One person was rushed to the hospital following a shooting outside of a high school in Boston on Tuesday morning, authorities said. The shooting happened outside of the Jeremiah E. Burke High School on Washington Street in Dorchester, according to the Boston Police Department. The victim, whose...
nbcboston.com
HubSpot in Cambridge Rated as Having Some of the Happiest Employees in the Country
HubSpot in Cambridge, Massachusetts, has some of the happiest employees in the country, according to a new set of rankings from review site Comparably, which collects data on workplace culture and companies. HubSpot, a leading customer relationship management (CRM) platform, was ranked very first in employee happiness among top-rated large...
bpdnews.com
The Boston Police Department Remembers the Service and Sacrifice of Sergeant William F. Healey 76 Years Ago Today
BPD Remembers: The men and women of the Boston Police Department remember Sergeant William F. Healey, who was killed in the line of duty on this very day 76 years ago in 1946. Sgt. Healey was shot and killed while confronting two armed gunmen found burglarizing a home at 24 Fayette Street in the Bay Village section of Boston.
Father and son charged with human smuggling in Massachusetts
A father and son that own two restaurants in Woburn have been arrested and charged with human smuggling.
