Chelsea, MA

NECN

‘Unite for Freedom' Rally Planned at Boston City Hall Tuesday

An organization calling itself Grand Opportunity USA is planning a "Stop the Tyrants & Unite for Freedom" rally at Boston City Hall Plaza on Tuesday morning. The rally is scheduled to run from 10 a.m. to noon, and Boston police are already preparing for the event. "President Biden, his party...
BOSTON, MA
whdh.com

Homeland Security makes series of arrests at 2 Woburn restaurants

WOBURN, MASS. (WHDH) - The U.S. Homeland Security Investigations, including U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement and other federal agencies, made a series of arrests at two restaurants in Woburn Tuesday morning, law enforcement sources confirmed. Authorities made arrests at The Dog House and Tudo Na Brazil, two popular restaurants in...
WOBURN, MA
Chelsea, MA
Government
Local
Massachusetts Government
City
Boston, MA
Chelsea, MA
Society
Boston, MA
Society
City
Chelsea, MA
Boston, MA
Government
Local
Massachusetts Society
Boston Globe

‘Remove that stressor’: Readers say these items should be banned from schools

Plus, see who readers think should be in charge of what stays and goes in the classroom. As schools try to get a handle on student performance and promote healthy learning environments, bans are becoming a popular way to get more control. Many of our readers think schools are doing the right thing by instating bans in classrooms.
BOSTON, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

Student wounded in shooting outside high school in Boston

BOSTON — An investigation is underway after a teenage student was shot outside of a high school in Boston on Tuesday morning, authorities said. Officers responding to a report of a shooting at the Jeremiah E. Burke High School on Washington Street in Dorchester just after 9:30 a.m. found an 18-year-old boy suffering from an apparent gunshot wound, according to Boston Police Superintendent Felipe Colon.
BOSTON, MA
whdh.com

Texas man, a former Northeastern employee arrested in connection with Northeastern reported explosion

BOSTON (WHDH) - A Texas man, Jason Duhaime, has been arrested in connection with a reported explosion at Northeastern University last month, according to FBI Boston. According to Northeastern’s website, Duhaime was employed as the New Technology Manager at the school. His bio on the site said that he “supports students and faculty on how to use specialized technology, both in the computer labs as well as in the classroom. He manages and supports the Virtual / Augmented Reality and 360 immersive technology for the College.”
BOSTON, MA
Daily Voice

Former Northeastern Employee Charged With Fabricating Explosive Package Incident

A former employee has been arrested and charged in connection with fabricating an explosion package incident at Northeastern University last month, authorities said. Jason Duhaime was arrested at his home in San Antonio, TX for lying to prosecutors in connection with the incident that happened on Tuesday, Sept. 13, FBI Boston and US Attorney Rachael Rollins report. Duhaime was recently hired to work at the university as a new technology manager of the Immersive Media Lab, according to his Northeastern biography.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
MassLive.com

Karen Read’s attorney makes issue of prosecutor’s connection to victim’s friends

The defense attorney for a woman accused of killing her boyfriend — a Boston police officer — during a January snowstorm brought up what he described in court as a “series of conflicts of interests.” Those were due to the lead prosecutor in the case having close personal ties to people at a party the defendant and her boyfriend attended before the fatal incident took place, according to the Boston Globe.
BOSTON, MA
nbcboston.com

Family That Owns Woburn Restaurants Arrested Over Smuggling Ring, Feds Say

Two restaurants were raided by federal and local law enforcement in Woburn, Massachusetts, Tuesday morning in a human trafficking and indentured servitude operation allegedly conducted by several members of one family. The Dog House and Tudo Na Brasa, both on the same block on Main Street and owned by the...
WOBURN, MA
CBS Boston

Hundreds of Sysco Boston workers go on strike

PLYMPTON - More than 300 Teamsters at Local 653 walked off the job at Sysco Boston on Saturday, Plympton Police said. Police were monitoring the situation but said there was no threat to public safety. Drivers may see traffic in the Spring Street area though. The strike began at 12:01 a.m., one minute after the workers' contract ended."We are currently striking a company on unfair labor practice charges and economics, pension, wages, health care, the whole bit," said Trevor Ashley, who represents the union workers at Sysco.   "The workload is a huge issue right now. Some of these guys are working 14,...
BOSTON, MA
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Nursing Homes
NewsBreak
Labor Issues
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Chelsea F.C.
whdh.com

Teen shot outside Boston school, suspect in custody

DORCHESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - A 17-year-old student was shot, reportedly by another student, outside the the Jeremiah E. Burke High School in Dorchester on Tuesday, according to Boston Police. Authorities said the alleged shooter, another 17-year-old, male student, was taken into custody, and that a firearm had been recovered. “A...
BOSTON, MA
nbcboston.com

HubSpot in Cambridge Rated as Having Some of the Happiest Employees in the Country

HubSpot in Cambridge, Massachusetts, has some of the happiest employees in the country, according to a new set of rankings from review site Comparably, which collects data on workplace culture and companies. HubSpot, a leading customer relationship management (CRM) platform, was ranked very first in employee happiness among top-rated large...
CAMBRIDGE, MA

