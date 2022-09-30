ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pullman, WA

Coffee with a cop events in the Inland Northwest

SPOKANE, Wash. – Today there will be a coffee with a cop event hosted at Christ Kitchen on Monroe Street for an opportunity to grab a cup of coffee and talk with a Spokane Police officer. The coffee with a cop event will take place at Christ Kitchen from...
SPOKANE, WA
Motorcycle crash in Bonner County leaves 2 dead

BONNER COUNTY, Idaho – Idaho State Police (ISP) are investigating a motorcycle crash that killed two people on Sunday, Oct. 2, around 4 p.m. According to a release, the pair had been south on SH-41 when the driver crossed over the center line, ran off the highway over the east shoulder, and crashed into the tree line. No other vehicles were involved.
BONNER COUNTY, ID

