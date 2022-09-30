Read full article on original website
FOX 28 Spokane
Coffee with a cop events in the Inland Northwest
SPOKANE, Wash. – Today there will be a coffee with a cop event hosted at Christ Kitchen on Monroe Street for an opportunity to grab a cup of coffee and talk with a Spokane Police officer. The coffee with a cop event will take place at Christ Kitchen from...
FOX 28 Spokane
Motorcycle crash in Bonner County leaves 2 dead
BONNER COUNTY, Idaho – Idaho State Police (ISP) are investigating a motorcycle crash that killed two people on Sunday, Oct. 2, around 4 p.m. According to a release, the pair had been south on SH-41 when the driver crossed over the center line, ran off the highway over the east shoulder, and crashed into the tree line. No other vehicles were involved.
FOX 28 Spokane
Pride flags ripped from a Cheney woman’s home for the fourth time, thieves not caught
CHENEY, Wash. – Not once, not twice, not even three times, Rebecca Long’s pride flags have been stolen from her home four times since Memorial Day. “I think there’s more good in this world than there are these three hateful guys,” Homeowner Rebecca Long said. Each...
