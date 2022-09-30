OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Oklahoma City Police are asking for the public's help in identifying a man who stole merchandise from a 7-11 gas station. Police say this man walked into the 7-11 near NW 39th St. and Tulsa Ave. where he loaded himself up with as much merchandise as he could carry, and then walked out without paying.

