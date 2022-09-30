ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yukon, OK

OKCPD looking to identify man who stole merchandise from 7-11 store

OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Oklahoma City Police are asking for the public's help in identifying a man who stole merchandise from a 7-11 gas station. Police say this man walked into the 7-11 near NW 39th St. and Tulsa Ave. where he loaded himself up with as much merchandise as he could carry, and then walked out without paying.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
Car crash west of Oklahoma City kills three

CUSTER COUNTY, Okla. — A car crash in Custer County, west of Oklahoma City, left three people dead on Monday, including two juveniles. A report from the Oklahoma Highway Patrol (OHP) said around 3 p.m., near the town of Arapaho, a Ford Expedition traveling northbound on North 2310 Road lost control while driving over a bridge, and went left of the center of the roadway.
CUSTER COUNTY, OK
okcfox.com

Choctaw police looking for leads in shooting investigation

CHOCTAW, Okla. (KOKH) — Choctaw police are looking for leads in a shooting that happened last week. Police said someone had fired several rounds into an empty house around 5 p.m. Thursday in the Trails Addition neighborhood. The vehicle on this page is the actual vehicle police believe is...
CHOCTAW, OK
okcfox.com

Security increased at Piedmont High School following online threat

PIEDMONT, Okla. (KOKH) — Security was increased at Piedmont High School on Monday due to a threat that surfaced on the internet over the weekend. Piedmont Police Chief Scott Singer said a threat posted online showed a 14-year-old student making verbal threats of physical harm toward the school. A...
PIEDMONT, OK
KRMG

Two arrested in trailer theft

MAYES COUNTY, Okla. — Police arrested two people in Mayes County but say the trailer they stole will likely get spotted in Tulsa. Taylor Ables and Bobby Joe Johnston were arrested for stealing a trailer from Café 33 in Perkins last Wednesday. Police say the trailer was likely...
MAYES COUNTY, OK
okcfox.com

Oklahoma County implements burn ban due to drought

OKLAHOMA COUNTY (KOKH) — More than half of Oklahoma is now under a burn ban, with several metro counties just instituting bans today including Oklahoma County. The ban will take place for 14 days, but it could last longer if the current dry and hot conditions do not change soon.
OKLAHOMA COUNTY, OK
KOCO

Major road closure impacts traffic in Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY — A major road closure is impacting traffic in Oklahoma City. The northbound lanes of Interstate 35 are closed between Interstate 40 and Interstate 44. KOCO 5 spoke with drivers who said it was more of an inconvenience for drivers. The plan for this weekend's road closing...
okcfox.com

Burn ban issued in Oklahoma County for the next 14 days

OKLAHOMA COUNTY (KOKH) — The Oklahoma County Board of County Commissioners implemented a county-wide burn ban for the county on Monday. The burn ban is in effect immediately and will stay in place for 14 days unless it's rescinded. The Oklahoma County Board of Commissioners says the two-week burn...
OKLAHOMA COUNTY, OK
okcfox.com

City of Guthrie awarded grants for pop-up shop park in downtown area

GUTHRIE, Okla. (KOKH) — The city of Guthrie was awarded two $50,000 grants to fund the construction of a pop-up shop park in the downtown area. One of the grants is from the T-Mobile Hometown Grant Program. The other is being federally funded by a yet-to-be-announced organization. The area...
GUTHRIE, OK

