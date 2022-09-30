Read full article on original website
OKCPD looking to identify man who stole merchandise from 7-11 store
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Oklahoma City Police are asking for the public's help in identifying a man who stole merchandise from a 7-11 gas station. Police say this man walked into the 7-11 near NW 39th St. and Tulsa Ave. where he loaded himself up with as much merchandise as he could carry, and then walked out without paying.
Police: Man’s body found in mobile home
Authorities are investigating a suspicious death in south Oklahoma City.
Authorities Extract Person From Vehicle In NW OKC
The Oklahoma City Fire Department responded to a serious crash on the city’s northwest side. The crash happened near the intersection of Northwest 16th Street and North Meridian Avenue. Firefighters extracted at least one person from a vehicle. One person was seen in handcuffs and speaking to officers. This...
Man arrested after hanging on to back of semi-truck along I-35
A man has been taken into custody after he allegedly held onto the back of a semi-truck driving through Oklahoma.
Car crash west of Oklahoma City kills three
CUSTER COUNTY, Okla. — A car crash in Custer County, west of Oklahoma City, left three people dead on Monday, including two juveniles. A report from the Oklahoma Highway Patrol (OHP) said around 3 p.m., near the town of Arapaho, a Ford Expedition traveling northbound on North 2310 Road lost control while driving over a bridge, and went left of the center of the roadway.
Police investigate shooting in southeast OKC
Oklahoma City police are working to figure out what led to a shooting on the city's southeast side.
Increased police presence at Norman school after weapon found in student’s backpack
NORMAN, Okla. — On Tuesday, there will be an increased police presence at a Norman school after a weapon was found in a student’s backpack. On Monday, a student was arrested with a weapon in their backpack. Authorities told KOCO 5 there will be an increased presence on Tuesday.
New details released after man shot by officers in OKC
Authorities are releasing more information about an officer-involved shooting in northwest Oklahoma City.
Choctaw police looking for leads in shooting investigation
CHOCTAW, Okla. (KOKH) — Choctaw police are looking for leads in a shooting that happened last week. Police said someone had fired several rounds into an empty house around 5 p.m. Thursday in the Trails Addition neighborhood. The vehicle on this page is the actual vehicle police believe is...
Police: Edmond sergeant still “on maximum life support”
An Oklahoma police officer is still fighting for his life after being injured during a pursuit.
OKC man in hospital after officer-involved shooting
A man is in the hospital after an officer-involved shooting Sunday morning in northwest Oklahoma City where officers say they responded to an armed man making threatening statements.
Student arrested after allegedly making threat to OK school
A metro student has been taken into custody after allegedly making a threat against a school.
OSBI asks for public’s help locating missing metro man
The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation is asking anyone who saw 40-year-old Jeremy Reagan or his Silver 2011 Nissan Frontier at any point on August 27, 2022, in the area of the Lexington Wildlife Management Area to contact them.
Security increased at Piedmont High School following online threat
PIEDMONT, Okla. (KOKH) — Security was increased at Piedmont High School on Monday due to a threat that surfaced on the internet over the weekend. Piedmont Police Chief Scott Singer said a threat posted online showed a 14-year-old student making verbal threats of physical harm toward the school. A...
Two arrested in trailer theft
MAYES COUNTY, Okla. — Police arrested two people in Mayes County but say the trailer they stole will likely get spotted in Tulsa. Taylor Ables and Bobby Joe Johnston were arrested for stealing a trailer from Café 33 in Perkins last Wednesday. Police say the trailer was likely...
Oklahoma County implements burn ban due to drought
OKLAHOMA COUNTY (KOKH) — More than half of Oklahoma is now under a burn ban, with several metro counties just instituting bans today including Oklahoma County. The ban will take place for 14 days, but it could last longer if the current dry and hot conditions do not change soon.
Purcell city employee recovering after customer dispute turned violent
The Purcell Police Department tells KFOR a city utility customer had a dispute about whether his utilities were on or off. It then escalated into a physical confrontation with one of the city employees inside city hall.
Major road closure impacts traffic in Oklahoma City
OKLAHOMA CITY — A major road closure is impacting traffic in Oklahoma City. The northbound lanes of Interstate 35 are closed between Interstate 40 and Interstate 44. KOCO 5 spoke with drivers who said it was more of an inconvenience for drivers. The plan for this weekend's road closing...
Burn ban issued in Oklahoma County for the next 14 days
OKLAHOMA COUNTY (KOKH) — The Oklahoma County Board of County Commissioners implemented a county-wide burn ban for the county on Monday. The burn ban is in effect immediately and will stay in place for 14 days unless it's rescinded. The Oklahoma County Board of Commissioners says the two-week burn...
City of Guthrie awarded grants for pop-up shop park in downtown area
GUTHRIE, Okla. (KOKH) — The city of Guthrie was awarded two $50,000 grants to fund the construction of a pop-up shop park in the downtown area. One of the grants is from the T-Mobile Hometown Grant Program. The other is being federally funded by a yet-to-be-announced organization. The area...
