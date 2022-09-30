Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Fifty-Six Years Ago, Texas Endured Its First Modern Mass-Shooting; Since Then, Many More Have Followed.Savannah VillanuevaSutherland Springs, TX
City Councilman is Forced to Resign Over a $75 Million DisagreementTom HandySan Antonio, TX
Young Hospice Patient Has Connection with Sea TurtlesMedia TVSouth Padre Island, TX
3 Affordable Weekend Getaways in TexasAlina AndrasTexas State
San Antonio, Texas Residents To Receive Energy Bill RebatesCadrene HeslopSan Antonio, TX
Related
KSAT 12
SAPD arrests man accused in fatal stabbing on East Side
SAN ANTONIO – A man has been arrested in the fatal stabbing of another man during a confrontation on the East Side, according to booking records. Records show Fred Butler, 61, was booked on Monday and charged with murder. He is accused of fatally stabbing Laron Agent, 62, on Sunday in the 1200 block of N. Walters St., near Hays Street.
KSAT 12
BCSO: 2 teens arrested in stolen car after woman was fatally shot in drive-by at wrong house
SAN ANTONIO – UPDATE 10/4/22 8:50 p.m.: The medical examiner’s office identified the woman late Tuesday night as 25-year-old Novita Brazil. The Bexar County Sheriff’s Office says two teenagers younger than 16 are in custody after they allegedly targeted the wrong house, shooting and killing a woman and injuring another in a drive-by shooting in far West Bexar County early Tuesday morning.
KSAT 12
Recognize him? Police, Crime Stoppers seek suspects in robbery of North Side music store
SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police and Crime Stoppers are looking for the suspects responsible for a robbery of a far North Side music store. The incident occurred Wednesday, Aug. 31 around 6:30 p.m. at Hillje Music Center, located in the 18100 block of US Highway 281 North, not far from Henderson Pass and the intersection with Loop 1604.
2 teens reportedly shoot wrong house, kill woman on San Antonio's Far Westside
The woman who died was 25 years old.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KSAT 12
Neighbors scared, in shock after innocent woman killed in west Bexar County drive-by shooting
SAN ANTONIO – A far west Bexar County neighborhood was rattled by dozens of gunshots and the death of a young woman. The medical examiner’s office identified the woman late Tuesday night as 25-year-old Novita Brazil. Two young teens were taken into custody in connection with the shooting...
KSAT 12
Teen arrested in shooting death of 19-year-old at Northwest Side house party, records show
SAN ANTONIO – A 19-year-old suspect has been arrested in connection with the shooting death of another teenager at a graduation party on the Northwest Side over the summer. Manuel Howard Hernandez was booked on Monday and charged with murder, records with the Bexar County Jail show. San Antonio...
Innocent woman killed, Airbnb tenant injured and two teens arrested after drive-by shooting on San Antonio's far west side
SAN ANTONIO — An innocent woman is dead and an Airbnb tenant was injured following a deadly shooting on San Antonio's far west side that happened early Tuesday morning, officials say. The Bexar County Sheriff's Office reported that around 12:30 a.m., two teens drove a stolen car by a...
KSAT 12
Suspect arrested for shooting ‘longtime friend’ in the head, police say
SAN ANTONIO – A suspect has been arrested for allegedly shooting one of his “longtime friends” in the head over money, according to San Antonio police. Benjamin Nichols, 32, was charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and failure to identify himself, booking records with the Bexar County Jail show.
IN THIS ARTICLE
KCEN TV NBC 6
Seguin police arrest raccoon as suspect in two power outages
SEGUIN, Texas — Seguin's power grid came under attack again on Monday, Oct. 3 after a power outage on Oct. 1 shut down electricity to nearly half of the city. Thankfully, the Seguin Police Department has announced that they have apprehended a very unique suspect. Seguin PD described the...
KSAT 12
SAPD, Crime Stoppers seek suspect in robbery at Academy Sports and Outdoors
SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police and Crime Stoppers are looking for the person responsible for a robbery of an Academy Sports and Outdoors store on the city’s Northeast Side. The incident occurred on August 19 at the 2700 block of NE Loop 410, according to SAPD. According...
KCBD
Man in custody following 2017 MCIU investigation
LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - A 45-year-old man is in custody, charged in a 2017 hit-and-run, following years of investigative work by LPD’s Major Crash Investigation Unit. 45-year-old Ruben Gabriel Castillo was taken into custody in Bexar County on October 4, 2022, on charges of failing to stop and...
KTSA
Man accused of shooting friend in the head under arrest
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A man accused of shooting a longtime friend in the head is now in jail facing a charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. The San Antonio Police Department says 32-year-old Benjamin Nichols was arrested Sunday, but an arrest warrant had been issued after a 40-year-old man was shot in the head in late August.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Man shot by police after hitting an officer with his car, police say
SAN ANTONIO — A man was shot by police after he hit an officer with his car Sunday night, SAPD said. Police responded just before 10:30 p.m. near the McDonald's at Blanco and West Avenue north of downtown for reports of a disturbance. When they arrived at the location,...
KTSA
Man going to prison for soliciting cop he thought was a 16-year-old girl
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — It will be 8 years in prison for a San Antonio man who pleaded guilty to soliciting a San Antonio undercover police officer he thought was a teenage girl. In June 2021, 56-year-old Reuben Garcia was arrested after investigators say he sent sexually explicit...
KTSA
San Antonio police issue CLEAR Alert for missing woman
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — The San Antonio Police Department is turning to the public for help in finding a missing woman who disappeared Monday morning. Investigators say 48-year-old Cheryl Kelly was last seen at 9:16 a.m. in the 3800 block of Tavern Oaks in San Antonio. Kelly was reportedly in a Silver 2015 GMC ACADIA with a Texas license plate reading KYX7008.
KSAT 12
SAPD: Argument between two men ends in cutting, arrest
SAN ANTONIO – A dispute between two men ended with one person wounded and another in custody early Sunday morning, San Antonio police said. The incident occurred around 3:26 a.m. in the 800 block of F Street, said SAPD. According to police, the two men got into an argument...
KSAT 12
Driver ejected, killed after crashing into parked truck on East Side, police say
SAN ANTONIO – A male driver was killed after he was ejected from his vehicle following a crash into a parked truck on the city’s East Side early Monday morning, San Antonio police said. The crash occurred around 12:30 a.m. in the 500 block of South Pine Street,...
KTSA
Bexar County Sheriff’s Office to handle interim police services for Grey Forest
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — The Bexar County Sheriff’s Office said Tuesday that it will be handling all patrol duties for the City of Grey Forest on an interim basis. The office said the city requested the 24/7 coverage for this period. It’s not clear how long the interim period will last.
iheart.com
Texas Police Helicopter Video Captures Shootout on Highway
The Texas Department of Public Safety released a video of a chase that ended in a deadly shootout between a suspect and a DPS trooper in east Bexar County. The video shows the moments after authorities said 33-year-old Ernest Manuel Montelongo took off after giving troopers a fake name during a Feb. 18 traffic stop. The trooper briefly lost sight of the fleeing suspect, but a DPS helicopter assisted with finding him. The suspect crossed a highway and went the wrong way on I-10. The suspect was stopped by two troopers. Gunfire was exchanged between the suspect and a DPS trooper. The suspect and a trooper were taken to local area hospitals. The suspect died the next day in the hospital. The wounded trooper was taken to University Hospital in the DPS helicopter and survived the shootout.
KSAT 12
Suspect destroys knife, paints car after fatally stabbing man, affidavit says
SAN ANTONIO – A man was arrested after fatally stabbing another man on the city’s Northwest Side, according to an arrest warrant affidavit. At around 2 a.m. on June 6, San Antonio police was called for a cutting in the 6800 block of North Loop 1604 West. When...
Comments / 0