San Antonio, TX

KSAT 12

SAPD arrests man accused in fatal stabbing on East Side

SAN ANTONIO – A man has been arrested in the fatal stabbing of another man during a confrontation on the East Side, according to booking records. Records show Fred Butler, 61, was booked on Monday and charged with murder. He is accused of fatally stabbing Laron Agent, 62, on Sunday in the 1200 block of N. Walters St., near Hays Street.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KSAT 12

BCSO: 2 teens arrested in stolen car after woman was fatally shot in drive-by at wrong house

SAN ANTONIO – UPDATE 10/4/22 8:50 p.m.: The medical examiner’s office identified the woman late Tuesday night as 25-year-old Novita Brazil. The Bexar County Sheriff’s Office says two teenagers younger than 16 are in custody after they allegedly targeted the wrong house, shooting and killing a woman and injuring another in a drive-by shooting in far West Bexar County early Tuesday morning.
BEXAR COUNTY, TX
City
San Antonio, TX
City
Houston, TX
San Antonio, TX
Crime & Safety
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
KSAT 12

Suspect arrested for shooting ‘longtime friend’ in the head, police say

SAN ANTONIO – A suspect has been arrested for allegedly shooting one of his “longtime friends” in the head over money, according to San Antonio police. Benjamin Nichols, 32, was charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and failure to identify himself, booking records with the Bexar County Jail show.
KCEN TV NBC 6

Seguin police arrest raccoon as suspect in two power outages

SEGUIN, Texas — Seguin's power grid came under attack again on Monday, Oct. 3 after a power outage on Oct. 1 shut down electricity to nearly half of the city. Thankfully, the Seguin Police Department has announced that they have apprehended a very unique suspect. Seguin PD described the...
SEGUIN, TX
KCBD

Man in custody following 2017 MCIU investigation

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - A 45-year-old man is in custody, charged in a 2017 hit-and-run, following years of investigative work by LPD’s Major Crash Investigation Unit. 45-year-old Ruben Gabriel Castillo was taken into custody in Bexar County on October 4, 2022, on charges of failing to stop and...
LUBBOCK, TX
KTSA

Man accused of shooting friend in the head under arrest

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A man accused of shooting a longtime friend in the head is now in jail facing a charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. The San Antonio Police Department says 32-year-old Benjamin Nichols was arrested Sunday, but an arrest warrant had been issued after a 40-year-old man was shot in the head in late August.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KTSA

San Antonio police issue CLEAR Alert for missing woman

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — The San Antonio Police Department is turning to the public for help in finding a missing woman who disappeared Monday morning. Investigators say 48-year-old Cheryl Kelly was last seen at 9:16 a.m. in the 3800 block of Tavern Oaks in San Antonio. Kelly was reportedly in a Silver 2015 GMC ACADIA with a Texas license plate reading KYX7008.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KSAT 12

SAPD: Argument between two men ends in cutting, arrest

SAN ANTONIO – A dispute between two men ended with one person wounded and another in custody early Sunday morning, San Antonio police said. The incident occurred around 3:26 a.m. in the 800 block of F Street, said SAPD. According to police, the two men got into an argument...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
iheart.com

Texas Police Helicopter Video Captures Shootout on Highway

The Texas Department of Public Safety released a video of a chase that ended in a deadly shootout between a suspect and a DPS trooper in east Bexar County. The video shows the moments after authorities said 33-year-old Ernest Manuel Montelongo took off after giving troopers a fake name during a Feb. 18 traffic stop. The trooper briefly lost sight of the fleeing suspect, but a DPS helicopter assisted with finding him. The suspect crossed a highway and went the wrong way on I-10. The suspect was stopped by two troopers. Gunfire was exchanged between the suspect and a DPS trooper. The suspect and a trooper were taken to local area hospitals. The suspect died the next day in the hospital. The wounded trooper was taken to University Hospital in the DPS helicopter and survived the shootout.
BEXAR COUNTY, TX

