MITCHELL — Concordia defeated DWU on Saturday’s Blue and White Days game 20-12 at Joe Quintal Field. Korrell Koehlmoos had 15 receptions for 110 yards and three touchdowns — all of which came in the third quarter. DWU led 3-0 at the half but gave up three straight touchdown drives to begin the second half.

MITCHELL, SD ・ 2 DAYS AGO