Florida deaths rise to 47 amid struggle to recover from Ian
FORT MYERS, Fla. (AP) — Rescuers evacuated stunned survivors on a large barrier island cut off by Hurricane Ian and Florida’s death toll climbed sharply, as hundreds of thousands of people were still sweltering without power days after the monster storm rampaged from the state’s southwestern coast up to the Carolinas.
Concordia spoils DWU’s Blue and White Days with 20-12 final
MITCHELL — Concordia defeated DWU on Saturday’s Blue and White Days game 20-12 at Joe Quintal Field. Korrell Koehlmoos had 15 receptions for 110 yards and three touchdowns — all of which came in the third quarter. DWU led 3-0 at the half but gave up three straight touchdown drives to begin the second half.
