WTOL 11

13abc.com

TPD: Toledo man overdoses while driving car, crashes into home

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A Toledo man was arrested after police say he overdosed while driving his vehicle and crashed into a home. Toledo Police say numerous 911 calls came in reporting that about a man was driving recklessly and overdosing in his vehicle. According to TPD, police observed David...
TOLEDO, OH
13abc.com

Case Files: The crash turned homicide leaves police perplexed

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - It was early in the morning just after the bar closed on November 13, 2016. Toledo Police received a call of an accident at the corner of Bancroft and Cherry Streets. When officers arrived, they found Bill Fell in the driver’s seat. He had been shot and died from his injuries.
TOLEDO, OH
WTOL 11

West Toledo bank robbed Monday

TOLEDO, Ohio — Toledo police and the FBI are seeking information after a bank was robbed Monday in west Toledo. A male suspect robbed the Fifth Third Bank located at 3355 Secor Rd. just before 10 a.m., according to a news release. The suspect entered the bank and verbally demanded money. He fled across Secor with an undisclosed amount of money.
TOLEDO, OH
WTOL 11

Person shot in west Toledo Monday night

TOLEDO, Ohio — Toledo police responded to a call Monday night and found a 20-year-old man in the 3500 block of Hilltop Boulevard at 8:54 p.m. The man was suffering from a gun shot wound, which police said appeared non-life threatening at the time of the report. According to...
TOLEDO, OH
WTOL 11

West Toledo woman accused of stabbing two people

TOLEDO, Ohio — Madison Gibson, 23, of west Toledo, is accused of stabbing two people in an apartment on Jackman Rd. One victim was stabbed with a knife in the face, causing a laceration to his chin requiring stitches. A second victim was stabbed and sliced to the face...
TOLEDO, OH
WTOL 11

Fire crews investigating overnight fire in central Toledo

TOLEDO, Ohio — A home caught fire overnight in central Toledo. The fire broke out in the 8-00 block of Avondale Ave. near Ewing St. around 1:45 a.m. Neighbors say someone just recently moved into the home. Nobody was home when the fire started. The cause is still unknown.
TOLEDO, OH
bgindependentmedia.org

Two Lima men arrested – one for fighting, one for passing out in front of police station

Two Lima men were arrested early Sunday morning, one for reportedly fighting downtown and the other for passing out in front of the police station. A Bowling Green police officer was patrolling downtown around 2:05 a.m., when he saw a large crowd of people in the 100 block of North Main Street. Someone flagged down the officer and reported that a man in the crowd was attempting to start fights with several people as they passed.
LIMA, OH
WTOL 11

One adult, one child hospitalized after car crash early Monday

TOLEDO, Ohio — One adult and one child were rushed to the hospitalized after an overnight car crash in South Toledo early Monday. The crash happened just after 12 a.m. on Arlington Ave. at the entrance of E. Medical Loop Dr. near the University of Toledo Medical Center. Toledo...
WTOL 11

Halloween trick-or-treat schedule for your neighborhood

TOLEDO, Ohio — Stock up on your candy and other goodies. The little ghosts, goblins and other Halloween characters are headed your way for trick-or-treat this year. So when is trick-or-treat in Toledo, northwest Ohio and southeast Michigan? What about your specific neighborhood? Below you will find an extensive alphabetical guide to local community trick-or-treat times throughout the region for 2022.
TOLEDO, OH
13abc.com

I-Team: Federal investigation into local check washing scam

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A federal investigation is now under way into that check washing scam the I-Team has been telling you about all week. People in our area are out tens of thousands of dollars. That coming as we’ve found at least 3 families victimized by this and the pattern is sounding too familiar.
TOLEDO, OH
WTOL 11

This October is first ever Ohio School Safety Month

PERRYSBURG, Ohio — This month is the first ever School Safety Month in Ohio after being established earlier this year when Governor Mike DeWine signed House Bill 583. Perrysburg superintendent Tom Hosler said this is a positive thing but he also explained it's about more than just signing these bills.
PERRYSBURG, OH
WTOL 11

Toledo, OH
