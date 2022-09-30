Two Lima men were arrested early Sunday morning, one for reportedly fighting downtown and the other for passing out in front of the police station. A Bowling Green police officer was patrolling downtown around 2:05 a.m., when he saw a large crowd of people in the 100 block of North Main Street. Someone flagged down the officer and reported that a man in the crowd was attempting to start fights with several people as they passed.

LIMA, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO