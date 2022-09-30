Read full article on original website
Related
Man overdoses while driving, drives into front porch of east Toledo home
TOLEDO, Ohio — A man overdosed while he was driving his vehicle in east Toledo Monday afternoon and struck the front porch of a home as a result. On Oct. 3, Toledo Police received numerous calls about a man driving recklessly and possibly overdosing in his vehicle. A TPD...
13abc.com
TPD: Toledo man overdoses while driving car, crashes into home
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A Toledo man was arrested after police say he overdosed while driving his vehicle and crashed into a home. Toledo Police say numerous 911 calls came in reporting that about a man was driving recklessly and overdosing in his vehicle. According to TPD, police observed David...
19-year-old found overnight with apparent gunshot wound in north Toledo
TOLEDO, Ohio — A 19-year-old was taken to the hospital after police say he was shot overnight in north Toledo. The victim, Tyrice McCall, was located at a home on Kosciusko St. near Hartman St. When Toledo Police arrived, they found McCall sitting on a front porch with an...
13abc.com
Case Files: The crash turned homicide leaves police perplexed
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - It was early in the morning just after the bar closed on November 13, 2016. Toledo Police received a call of an accident at the corner of Bancroft and Cherry Streets. When officers arrived, they found Bill Fell in the driver’s seat. He had been shot and died from his injuries.
IN THIS ARTICLE
West Toledo bank robbed Monday
TOLEDO, Ohio — Toledo police and the FBI are seeking information after a bank was robbed Monday in west Toledo. A male suspect robbed the Fifth Third Bank located at 3355 Secor Rd. just before 10 a.m., according to a news release. The suspect entered the bank and verbally demanded money. He fled across Secor with an undisclosed amount of money.
Person shot in west Toledo Monday night
TOLEDO, Ohio — Toledo police responded to a call Monday night and found a 20-year-old man in the 3500 block of Hilltop Boulevard at 8:54 p.m. The man was suffering from a gun shot wound, which police said appeared non-life threatening at the time of the report. According to...
West Toledo woman accused of stabbing two people
TOLEDO, Ohio — Madison Gibson, 23, of west Toledo, is accused of stabbing two people in an apartment on Jackman Rd. One victim was stabbed with a knife in the face, causing a laceration to his chin requiring stitches. A second victim was stabbed and sliced to the face...
Vehicle crashes into south Toledo gas station Sunday; plus, one person stabbed, hospitalized Saturday
TOLEDO, Ohio — Toledo police responded to an alarm from the Sunoco Gas Station on Byrne Road early Sunday. When crews arrived shortly after 2:25 a.m., it appeared a vehicle was used to run into the gas station building. According the a police report, it also appeared someone had attempted to take the ATM from inside the building, but was unsuccessful.
13abc.com
Toledo Police to be featured in documentary series “On Patrol: Live”
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Toledo Police Department announced Tuesday it will be appearing in the television documentary series “On Patrol: Live.”. “On Patrol: Live” airs on Friday and Saturday nights from 9 p.m. to 12 a.m. on REELZ. TPD says starting on Oct. 7, film crews will...
Fire crews investigating overnight fire in central Toledo
TOLEDO, Ohio — A home caught fire overnight in central Toledo. The fire broke out in the 8-00 block of Avondale Ave. near Ewing St. around 1:45 a.m. Neighbors say someone just recently moved into the home. Nobody was home when the fire started. The cause is still unknown.
bgindependentmedia.org
Two Lima men arrested – one for fighting, one for passing out in front of police station
Two Lima men were arrested early Sunday morning, one for reportedly fighting downtown and the other for passing out in front of the police station. A Bowling Green police officer was patrolling downtown around 2:05 a.m., when he saw a large crowd of people in the 100 block of North Main Street. Someone flagged down the officer and reported that a man in the crowd was attempting to start fights with several people as they passed.
One adult, one child hospitalized after car crash early Monday
TOLEDO, Ohio — One adult and one child were rushed to the hospitalized after an overnight car crash in South Toledo early Monday. The crash happened just after 12 a.m. on Arlington Ave. at the entrance of E. Medical Loop Dr. near the University of Toledo Medical Center. Toledo...
Man sustains life-threatening injuries following crash in north Toledo
TOLEDO, Ohio — On Oct. 2, Toledo Police were dispatched to the scene of a car accident in north Toledo. The incident occurred on Mulberry St. near Russell St just before 11:00 p.m. Toledo Police determined that Pedro Cedillo, 26, was traveling southbound on Mulberry St. at Russell St....
Pup stuck no more: Dog trapped in Defiance County pipe saved
DEFIANCE COUNTY, Ohio — Multiple first responders in Defiance County worked together to save a dog stuck in a pipe Tuesday afternoon. The dog, Ozzy, was shown with just its head and neck sticking out of a pipe on the side of a road in a picture posted to the Defiance County Sheriff's Office Facebook page.
'It's so unbelievable': Nancy Lewton's best friend since 3rd grade remembers 71- year-old killed Saturday
TOLEDO, Ohio — On Saturday, 71-year-old Nancy Lewton was found dead behind her south Toledo home. Her 31-year-old son, Travis, told police he killed his mother. He was arrested and charged with aggravated and premeditated murder before being booked in the Lucas County Jail. Bette Rabbitt, who lives in...
WTOL-TV
31-year-old Toledo man arrested, tells police he killed his 71-year-old mother
TOLEDO, Ohio — A 31-year-old Toledo man was arrested for murder on Saturday and later told police he killed his own mother in their south Toledo home, according to a Toledo Municipal Court document. Toledo police say they were dispatched to a home in the 1800 block of Wildwood...
Domestic violence can happen to anyone, local groups say after Toledo man tells police he murdered mother
TOLEDO, Ohio — Representatives for the Bethany House, a domestic violence shelter for northwest Ohio, want people to know domestic violence can happen to anyone, anywhere. On Saturday, 31-year-old Travis Lewton told police he killed his 71-year-old mother in their south Toledo home. October is Domestic Violence Awareness Month...
Halloween trick-or-treat schedule for your neighborhood
TOLEDO, Ohio — Stock up on your candy and other goodies. The little ghosts, goblins and other Halloween characters are headed your way for trick-or-treat this year. So when is trick-or-treat in Toledo, northwest Ohio and southeast Michigan? What about your specific neighborhood? Below you will find an extensive alphabetical guide to local community trick-or-treat times throughout the region for 2022.
13abc.com
I-Team: Federal investigation into local check washing scam
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A federal investigation is now under way into that check washing scam the I-Team has been telling you about all week. People in our area are out tens of thousands of dollars. That coming as we’ve found at least 3 families victimized by this and the pattern is sounding too familiar.
This October is first ever Ohio School Safety Month
PERRYSBURG, Ohio — This month is the first ever School Safety Month in Ohio after being established earlier this year when Governor Mike DeWine signed House Bill 583. Perrysburg superintendent Tom Hosler said this is a positive thing but he also explained it's about more than just signing these bills.
WTOL 11
Toledo, OH
23K+
Followers
9K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT
Northwest Ohio local newshttps://www.wtol.com/
Comments / 7