Hilmar Cheese breaks ground on Dodge City plant

DODGE CITY, Kan. (KSNW) – Construction is underway on the Hilmar Cheese factory in Dodge City. On Friday, officials gathered to break ground on the new facility. Gov. Laura Kelly was in attendance for the event.

Back in May, it was announced that the factory was building a location in Kansas.

The company’s $600 million investment will create 250 new full-time jobs. The project is expected to bring The project is estimated to bring an additional $550 million in capital investment and 750 new jobs within a 50-mile radius of Dodge City by late 2023, according to a news release from the company.

“We are excited about this partnership with Dodge City,” said David Ahlem, President & CEO of Hilmar Cheese Company. “This community has a local and skilled labor force, a supportive and expanding agricultural region, and an excellent transportation network. It is a great location to invest in the future.”

Hilmar Cheese Company was founded in 1984 and has customers in more than 50 countries.

