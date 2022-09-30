“Metro is extending the closure of six stations south of Reagan National Airport” also Potomac Yard station opening delayed until 2023

Read full article on original website
Vice President Harris Gets a Third Bus Sent to Her NeighborhoodTom HandyTexas State
President Biden Said it was Not Rational to Send Migrants Back to their CountryTom HandyWashington, DC
Celebrate National Taco Day with grasshopper tacos from Casa OaxacaHeather JauquetBethesda, MD
Fairfax County woman Kimberly Paul Felton is missingCheryl E PrestonFairfax County, VA
Cooper Rush Secures Dallas a Third Straight WinLarry LeaseDallas, TX
Metro Will Ramp Up Ticketing For Fare Evasion Next Month, Test New Faregates
Metro is rolling out a multi-faceted plan to address a $40 million fare evasion problem. Beginning this month, Metro will start posting reminders on digital screens in stations, and Metro Transit Police officers will hand out fliers reminding riders to pay their fares. Metro will have more police out on the system and install cameras and monitors to deter gate-jumping.
arlnow.com
Cars keep crashing and flipping in the “usual spot” on the GW Parkway in Arlington
It’s almost as automatic as Steph Curry draining free throws at this point. Whenever there’s a soaking rainfall, it seems that some drivers cannot help but slide off the road at a certain bend in the northbound GW Parkway near Key Bridge, sometimes flipping their cars in the process.
WTOP
Metro to begin cracking down on fare evaders with hefty fines
The Washington Metropolitan Area Transit Authority (WMATA) is cracking down on people who skip paying fares at the turnstiles and gates. After a monthlong advertising campaign and warning period through October, Metro Transit Police officers will issue citations to fare jumpers starting in November. D.C. has decriminalized fare gate evasion,...
NBC Washington
Metrobus Fare Evasion Reaching Eyepopping Numbers
Riders skipping out on bus fares is one of the biggest complaints with which Metro is dealing these days. Through a public access to records request, the News4 I-Team found the Metrobus lines with the most fare evasion – and the numbers are eyepopping. The X2 line running from...
Virginia-bound Amtrak train carrying 100+ passengers stopped after striking fallen tree on tracks
An Amtrak train is currently stopped after it hit a tree that fell on the tracks Friday evening.
rockvillenights.com
Miller's Ale House has closed in Rockville
Has closed at 1471 Rockville Pike. The restaurant and bar operated there for a decade. Miller's had a 4.1 out of 5 rating on Google and Facebook, a 3.5 on TripAdvisor and 3 stars on Yelp, so they weren't exactly run out of town. Its closure really is the end of an era, in a way.
DC councilwoman proposes installing speed reducers on government cars to stay under 40 mph
Nonemergency government vehicles in Washington, D.C., could be limited to driving under 40 mph within city limits as lawmakers seek to crack down on speeding violations in the district.
Bay Net
Off-Duty DC Officer Hit By Vehicle In Parking Lot In P.G. County
LANHAM, Md. – The Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Unit is actively investigating the circumstances of a pedestrian collision in Lanham on Friday. The victim remains hospitalized in critical but stable condition. On September 30, 2022, at approximately 10:40 am, Prince George’s County Police patrol officers were flagged down and...
rockvillenights.com
Strong-arm robbery in Rockville parking lot
Montgomery County police responded to a report of a strong-arm robbery in Rockville Sunday night, October 2, 2022. The robbery was reported in a commercial parking lot in the 2600 block of Research Boulevard at 9:50 PM. That is right off of Shady Grove Road.
DC Council passes bill banning right turns on red lights with concessions
WASHINGTON — The DC Council passed a controversial bill Tuesday that would ban right turns on red lights, but council members advocating for the bill made some concessions on language. The measure allows cyclists to use the so-called Idaho Stop, named after a 1982 law, which allows riders to...
WJLA
'A number of crashes': USPP warn of wet roads, accidents
WASHINGTON (7News) — U.S. Park Police said officers were called to a number of crashes Sunday. The agency posted a photo shortly before 9:30 a.m. of a vehicle that appeared to be lodged in a wooded area. The driver was not hurt, officials said. USPP is urging drivers to...
WUSA
18-year-old shot, killed on North Capitol Street
An 18-year-old was shot in Northwest, D.C., on Sunday, police say. Police are looking for a dark colored sedan with tinted windows.
mocoshow.com
MCPD Responds to Call for Shots Fired; Asks For Residents in the 14000 Block of Castle Blvd and ALL of Castle Ridge Circle to Shelter in Place
Update: Montgomery County Police announced at 9:28am that barricade situation on Castle Boulevard has been safely resolved. The adult male is in custody and the shelter in place has been lifted. Montgomery County Police (5:46am): MCPD is asking for residents in the 14000 block of Castle Boulevard and all of...
popville.com
Sala Thai looking ready to roll in Hill East!
Thanks to Shane for sharing: “Signage is up for the Sala Thai at Park Kennedy in Hill East!”. Sala Thai will join Duffy’s, also opening in Hill East at 1901 C Street, SE. Check out Sala Thai’s menu here and stay tuned for an opening date.
popville.com
Meanwhile at Metro
For full functionality of this site (such as viewing comments) it is necessary to enable JavaScript. Here are the instructions how to enable JavaScript in your web browser. “I asked the ticket agent what the extra fees paid for, and he smiled awkwardly and rolled his eyes.”. Prince Of Petworth...
NBC Washington
3 Pedestrians Struck in Fairfax BJ's Parking Lot
Three pedestrians were hit by a car at Fair Lakes Shopping Center in Fairfax, Virginia, on Sunday, according to Fairfax County police. First responders were called shortly after 4 p.m. to the BJ’s parking lot of the shopping center. One of the victims was taken to the hospital in...
WTOP
Tractor-trailer overturns, oil spilled on Beltway
A tractor-trailer overturned early Sunday morning on the Capital Beltway Inner Loop near Rockville Pike in Maryland. It happened around 4:30 a.m. according to Pete Piringer, chief spokesperson for Montgomery County Fire and Rescue, who said the tractor-trailer was then abandoned as there was fuel spill. As a result, three...
fox5dc.com
Montgomery County hosting job fair to fill over 100 public safety jobs
WASHINGTON - Montgomery County's Office of Human Resources is holding a Public Safety Career Fair on Oct. 22 in Gaithersburg, MD. The job fair will take place at Montgomery County's Public Safety Training Academy at 8751 Snouffer School Rd. in Gaithersburg with two sessions, one from 9-11 a.m., and an afternoon session from 1-3 p.m. The Montgomery County Government says they are seeking to fill more than 100 positions within the Police Department, the Fire and Rescue Service, the Sheriff's Office and the Department of Correction and Rehabilitation.
mocoshow.com
Vehicle Driven into Home in Rockville Tuesday Morning; Driver Pronounced Dead at the Scene
Montgomery County Police have announced that one person is dead after a single vehicle collision that occurred Tuesday morning in the 100 block of Upton St. in Rockville. According to MCPD, at approximately 6:33am, “officers from the 1st District, Rockville City Police Department and Montgomery County Fire Rescue personnel responded to the location for the report of a suspicious situation. A Ford Mustang GT was located on the lawn of a home in the 100 block of Upton St. For reasons still under investigation, the driver of the vehicle struck a home in the 100 block of Upton St. A man, the driver and sole occupant of the vehicle was pronounced dead at the scene.
howardcountymd.gov
Howard County Housing Department Accepts Moderate Income Housing Unit Applications
ELLICOTT CITY, MD – Howard County’s Department of Housing and Community Development (DHCD) is now accepting applications for its Moderate Income Housing Unit (MIHU) program October open enrollment period. Applications are available online and completed applications can be either submitted online, mailed to 9820 Patuxent Woods Drive, Suite 224, Columbia, MD, 21046, or dropped off at DHCD’s Patuxent Woods Drive office by appointment only. Applications are being accepted now through Monday, October 31, 2022 at 4:00 p.m.
