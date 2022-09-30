ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Barbara, CA

Santa Barbara Unified School District sells millions in bonds

By Sandy Chávez
News Channel 3-12
News Channel 3-12
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0dxp1c_0iH6QwhJ00

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. - The Santa Barbara Unified District sold $53 million in bonds to investors on Wednesday.

The (Series C) bonds were for measures I and J and sold within its first two hours of going on sale.

Measures I and J were approved by voters in 2016, with $193 million dedicated to the modernization of the district’s facilities.

According to Investopedia , a bond represents a loan made by an investor to a borrower.

“(The district) benefits from its designation as a community funded district coupled with a large and diverse economy that supports strong full value per capita. Additionally, the district's financial profile will continue to benefit from prudent fiscal practices and management's commitment to adopted reserve policies," according to Moody's Investors Service.

The school district said it is rare for it to sell bonds, which investors said was another key selling point for them.

For more information visit their website .

The post Santa Barbara Unified School District sells millions in bonds appeared first on News Channel 3-12 .

Comments / 0

Related
News Channel 3-12

California gas prices seep into others kinds of spending

SANTA BARBARA, Calif.-When California gas prices soar drivers on a limited budget are forced to cut back on extra spending. Drivers at a gas station on Milpas St. in Santa Barbara said sticker shock has put the breaks on some non-essential things they enjoy. Some people spend more on gas are canceling restaurant reservations. "Chucks The post California gas prices seep into others kinds of spending appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
SANTA BARBARA, CA
visitcamarillo.com

Ventura County Limousine

Ventura County Limousine serves the Ventura County, Santa Barbara County, Los Angeles County & Orange County and surrounding regions throughout Southern California. We offer the largest selection of limousines and specialty vehicles in the Ventura County, Santa Barbara County, Los Angeles County & Orange County, at the most competitive rates. We have over 27 years of experience in helping individuals plan and implement some of the most special memories in their lives. We specialize in weddings, Santa Ynez wine tours, Malibu wine tours, birthday celebrations, proms, convention transportation, corporate events, and many other occasions. Our experienced staff has the concierge touch in helping you plan for your limousine, party bus, or specialty transportation needs in Ventura County, Santa Barbara County, Los Angeles County & Orange County.
VENTURA COUNTY, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Business
Santa Barbara, CA
Business
Santa Barbara, CA
Education
City
Santa Barbara, CA
Local
California Education
Santa Barbara Independent

Santa Barbara Philanthropist Leslie Ridley-Tree Dies

Leslie Ridley-Tree, Santa Barbara’s one-woman powerhouse of philanthropic giving, died this week at. the age of 97. Since moving to Santa Barbara in 1988 with her husband, Paul, who died in 2006, Ridley-Tree has given away untold hundreds of millions of dollars. In person, Ridley-Tree, with. her signature shock...
SANTA BARBARA, CA
thecougarpress.org

Ventura teachers protest, negotiate and dispute over one percent raise

“If you want s***** teachers to do this, give s***** pay. If you want teachers who give a d*** and are here for the kids and work hard, pay more,” said an anonymous Ventura Unified Student District teacher. On Aug. 23, Ventura Unified School District employees gathered for VUSD’s...
VENTURA, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Business#Linus School District#Linus K12#Investopedia
News Channel 3-12

Vintners Festival this weekend will showcase the honored wine regions in Santa Barbara County

The Santa Barbara Vintners Festival comes to Solvang this weekend with more than 50 wineries and chefs on hand. Santa Barbara County was named the 2021 Wine Region of the Year by Wine Enthusiast Magazine. The post Vintners Festival this weekend will showcase the honored wine regions in Santa Barbara County appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, CA
moneyinc.com

The 20 Best Sushi Restaurants in Santa Barbara in 2022

Santa Barbara is a town located on the central California coast and bordered by the Santa Ynez Mountains. The town is also packed with state-of-the-art boutiques, parks, museums, and five-star restaurants offering some of the most delicious desserts and local wines. According to Restaurant Guru, Santa Barbara is also home to many sushi restaurants such as; Arigato Sushi, Sushi Bar Montecito, Sushi Go Go, and many others with diverse menus. Here, we will take a closer look at the 20 best sushi restaurants in Santa Barbara.
SANTA BARBARA, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Economy
News Channel 3-12

Agencies across Santa Barbara County getting trained for emergency disasters in Goleta

GOLETA, Calif. - Dozens of agencies across Santa Barbara County participated in the Community Emergency Response Team (CERT) Program this weekend. Hosted by the Foodbank of Santa Barbara County, organizers say this year's training proved to be a success for participants. The training session educated people about disaster preparedness for hazards that may impact their area. The The post Agencies across Santa Barbara County getting trained for emergency disasters in Goleta appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, CA
News Channel 3-12

Guacamole Contest celebrates a favorite dish at the 36th California Avocado Festival

CARPINTERIA, Calif.-Heather Giacone credits a friend and coworker named Odelia for teaching her how to make her award winning guacamole. "I work with this little Guatamalan lady and she taught me how to make guacamole so I kept it simple." In return Giacone taught her how to read English and work the line at the The post Guacamole Contest celebrates a favorite dish at the 36th California Avocado Festival appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
CARPINTERIA, CA
News Channel 3-12

C.A.R.E.4PAWS Safe Haven program in desperate need for dog foster homes in Santa Barbara

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - Nothing is more difficult for Wendy Domanski of C.A.R.E.4PAWS than seeing pets in need of a home. “We need wonderful caring loving foster families to help out with our pets in the Safe Haven program," said Domanski. The Safe Haven program provides temporary anonymous fostering for survivors of domestic violence. Two The post C.A.R.E.4PAWS Safe Haven program in desperate need for dog foster homes in Santa Barbara appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Santa Barbara Independent

Take a Thousand Steps to a Santa Barbara Beach

Santa Barbara’s Thousand Steps to the beach reopened last Thursday following a six-month-long closure. After the cliff-face stairway in Santa Barbara’s Mesa neighborhood, which actually has about 150 steps, began crumbling from coastal exposure and regular use, the city Parks and Recreation Department took steps to repair the damage and ultimately make the concrete stairway easier to use for beachgoers.
SANTA BARBARA, CA
News Channel 3-12

News Channel 3-12

Santa Barbara, CA
15K+
Followers
7K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news and information in Santa Barbara, Santa Maria and San Luis Obispo, CA from News Channel 3-12.

 https://keyt.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy