Celebrities

Nick Cannon Is Now a Dad of 10: ‘Another Blessing!!!’

By Glenn Rowley
 4 days ago

And baby makes 10! Nick Cannon shared the news on Friday afternoon (Sept. 30) that he has welcomed his 10th child.

The baby, named Rise Messiah Cannon, is The Masked Singer host’s third child with model Brittany Bell, with whom he also shares Golden and Powerful Queen. It’s also his third this year, as Rise arrives just weeks after baby No. nine — son Onyx Ice Cole Cannon — who was born earlier in September to Lanisha Cole. Son Legendary’s birth was announced in July; the little boy’s mom is model Bre Tiesi.

“Another Blessing!!! As my journey on this planet becomes more and more remarkable and unfathomable, all I can do is thank God and continue to ask the Most High to order my steps,” Cannon wrote on Instagram alongside a video from Bell’s recent baby shower. “He has given me stewardship and dominion over a family dynamic that to some is unimaginable. But more importantly he has blessed me with loving individuals to guide me with care through this purposeful life.”

He went on to gush over Bell, calling her “the rock and foundation of my Fatherhood journey” who has “taught [him] so much about parenting, psychology, spirituality, love and just life in general.” Cannon also described the model’s delivery of baby Rise as “probably the most difficult labor and delivery I have ever witnessed,” which lasted a full 48 hours.

The baby’s arrival confirms Cannon’s hint from an interview back in June that he may be adding three more kids to his substantial brood this year, despite taking a short-lived vow of celibacy at the start of the year.

Cannon is also dad to twins Monroe and Moroccan, whom he shares with ex-wife Mariah Carey and twins Zion and Zillion with Abby De La Rosa, who is currently pregnant, but has not revealed who the father is. He is also the father of Zen, who died at five months of age in December 2021, with Alyssa Scott.

Watch footage from Bell’s baby shower and read Cannon’s full thoughts on welcoming his tenth child below.

Comments / 0

