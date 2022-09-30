Buccaneers vs. Chiefs: Best Same Game Parlay picks & player props for Sunday Night Football include two Patrick Mahomes bets, a Tom Brady interception prop, Travis Kelce touchdown

Read full article on original website
Sporting News
Saints kicker Wil Lutz 'in shock', QB Andy Dalton shoulders blame in London loss to Vikings
TOTTENHAM HOTSPUR STADIUM, LONDON — Wil Lutz was left "in shock" after his last-second field-goal miss by the narrowest of margins, as the Minnesota Vikings held on for a 28-25 victory against the New Orleans Saints. The NFL’s first international game of the 2022 season swung back-and-forth throughout, but...
Sporting News
Who plays on 'Sunday Night Football' tonight? Time, TV channel, schedule for NFL Week 4 game
Sunday Night Football returns this week, as the Tampa Bay Buccaneers host the Kansas City Chiefs in a rematch of 2021's Super Bowl. It will also be a rematch of elite quarterbacks, as Patrick Mahomes squares off against Tom Brady once again. There has been uncertainty about where the game will be played due to Hurricane Ian, with U.S. Bank Stadium in Minnesota being tapped as a fallback option with the Vikings in London. The NFL ultimately didn't need to pull the emergency lever and relocate the game.
Sporting News
NFL power rankings: Undefeated Eagles soar to No. 1; Chiefs, Cowboys also rise as Broncos, Steelers fade for Week 5
The NFL has only one undefeated team left after the first month of the 222 season. Congratulations to the Eagles for getting through almost a quarter of the schedule at 4-0. Their reward is ascending to the top of the latest Sporting News power rankings. Philadelphia has emerged as one...
Sporting News
Peyton Manning breaks down Bobby Wagner trucking fan on field during Rams-49ers 'Manningcast'
In the words of the late, great John Madden: Boom. Typically, football broadcasts stray away from showing field-invading fans as a means to discourage that kind of behavior from anyone who might think about it. That's not the case for Peyton and Eli Manning, who, during Monday's 49ers-Rams matchup, broke down the a fan storming the field in Santa Clara, Calif.
Sporting News
Lions vs. NFL officials: How a crucial stop waved off vs. Seahawks proved consequential, adds to controversy
Detroit Lions fans, stop reading if you'd heard this before: The Lions were the victims of questionable officiating. With the Seahawks already up 31-23 late in the third quarter, Geno Smith's offense was facing a third-and-16 after an intentional grounding penalty. Smith spiked an incompletion on what looked like a miscommunication with his receivers, and it looked like the Lions were going to get the ball back in a one-possession game.
Sporting News
Chiefs vs. Buccaneers odds, prediction, betting tips for NFL Week 4 'Sunday Night Football'
When the Chiefs (2-1) travel to Tampa Bay to take on the Buccaneers (2-1) in the penultimate game of NFL Week 4 in 2022 on "Sunday Night Football" (8:20 p.m. ET, NBC) it will be a rematch of Super Bowl 55. Patrick Mahomes and Kansas City lost that game, also in Tampa, 31-9.
Sporting News
NFL picks, predictions against the spread Week 5: Bengals top Ravens; Chiefs rip Raiders, Rams edge Cowboys
Week 4 of the 2022 NFL season was another exercise in patience with Sporting News' picks and predictions against the spread. Many of the games played out as expected, but there was still a good chunk of surprise results to go against the grain. Surviving and advancing to the second half is the key after more mixed results.
Sporting News
NBC's Cris Collinsworth calls out NFL, Dolphins for handling of Tua Tagovailoa injury: 'Really dangerous issue for the NFL'
The NFL and the Dolphins have been heavily criticized for their handling of injuries to Miami quarterback Tua Tagovailoa. NBC's Cris Collinsworth joined the criticism on "Sunday Night Football". Collinsworth and play-by-play voice Mike Tirico were discussing how the league's concussion protocol will be changing as a result of an...
Sporting News
Week 5 fantasy football projections, rankings from Draft Sharks
Is it possible to go overboard with weekly fantasy football projections and rankings? Maybe, but...nah. The more expert opinions, analysis, and stats you can take in, the more it will sharpen your Week 5 start ‘em, sit ‘em decisions. To prove we're disciples of the “more is better”...
Sporting News
Fantasy QB Rankings Week 5: Who to start, sit at quarterback in fantasy football
It's already Week 5, which means we're over a third of the way through the fantasy football regular season. While the sample size is still fairly small, we're getting a much better understanding of how certain players and teams will perform in various matchups, strengthening our overall rankings. Our Week 5 fantasy QB rankings are here to serve as a guide to making crucial start 'em, sit 'em decisions in the final week before the byes start.
Sporting News
Seahawks star DK Metcalf carted off in fourth quarter vs. Lions ... for a bathroom break
DK Metcalf was having a big day in Detroit vs. the Lions on Sunday. With time remaining in the fourth quarter, the Seahawks wide receiver hauled in seven catches for 149 yards. So, it must have been a scary sight for Seahawks fans to see their star receiver getting carted off the field in the fourth quarter.
Sporting News
How Patrick Mahomes’ latest magic act vs. Buccaneers reminded the NFL about Chiefs’ capabilities: 'He's the Houdini of our era’
Travis Kelce has played with Patrick Mahomes for the entirety of the 27-year-old quarterback's NFL career. Even still, he came away from the Chiefs' 41-31 victory over the Buccaneers on "Sunday Night Football" amazed by some of the plays that his quarterback had made. "The NFL hasn't seen anything like...
Sporting News
What channel is Vikings vs. Saints on today? Time, TV schedule for 2022 NFL London game
Nearly 1,200 years after the Vikings ransacked London, they're back. Kind of. This time, the ones from Minnesota head to London to take on the Saints, two NFC wild card hopefuls, to open Sunday's NFL Week 4 slate. The Vikings just eked out a win over the division-rival Lions in...
Bears' Jaylon Johnson wears Packers cheesehead to pay off bet: 'This is terrible'
Chicago Bears cornerback Jaylon Johnson was disgusted at having to wear a Green Bay Packers cheesehead after losing a bet to Lauren Sesselmann, a Canadian soccer player.
Sporting News
Fantasy Injury Updates: Latest news on Brian Robinson Jr., D'Andre Swift, David Montgomery, more affecting Week 5 RB rankings
PDAAs we approach Week 5, fantasy football owners need to monitor the potential returns of several key running backs who failed to suit up last week. Brian Robinson Jr.'s, D'Andre Swift's, David Montgomery's, Alvin Kamara's, and Gus Edwards' statuses for the coming weeks are trending in the right direction, and knowing the latest injury updates for these RBs is important as you ready your Week 5 RB rankings and waiver wire pickups.
Sporting News
Notre Dame vs. BYU odds, prediction, betting trends for Week 6 matchup
Notre Dame faces off against No. 16 BYU on Saturday night at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas (7:30 p.m. ET on NBC) in the 2022 edition of the Shamrock Series. Notre Dame looks for their third-straight victory after starting the season 0-2, while BYU attempts to get to 5-1 on the season and defeat Notre Dame for the first time since '04.
Sporting News
NFL DFS picks Week 5: Best sleepers, value players for FanDuel, DraftKings lineups
The 2022 NFL season (and fantasy football season) rolls on like a freight train, and the storylines have been plentiful. Among the top narratives, we have seen a ton of breakouts and sleepers emerge from the shadows cast by widespread injuries. More under-the-radar guys exploding means more opportunities to find NFL DFS value picks on DraftKings and FanDuel every week.
Sporting News
Chiefs vs. Buccaneers final score, results: Patrick Mahomes stars as KC takes down Tom Brady, Tampa Bay
Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs put on an offensive clinic in the team's 41-31 victory over Tom Brady and the Buccaneers on "Sunday Night Football." In the sixth meeting between the two star quarterbacks, Mahomes stole the show with 247 passing yards and three touchdowns. His favorite target, tight end Travis Kelce, also stood out with nine catches for 92 yards and a touchdown.
Sporting News
How long is Tua Tagovailoa out? Latest news, updates on Dolphins QB's status in NFL concussion protocol
The Dolphins (3-1) will head to New York to take on the Jets (2-2) in a pivotal meeting of AFC East opponents in Week 5, and they'll do so without their starting quarterback. Tua Tagovailoa will miss the game after sustaining a concussion in a Week 4 "Thursday Night Football" matchup vs. the Bengals, Miami coach Mike McDaniel said Monday, as the third-year signal-caller is still in concussion protocol. Teddy Bridgewater will get the start at quarterback for the Dolphins.
Sporting News
Thursday Night Football DraftKings Picks: NFL DFS lineup advice for Week 5 Colts-Broncos Showdown tournaments
The Colts travel to Denver to face the Broncos (8:15 ET, Amazon Prime) to kick off Week 5 on Thursday Night Football. Both team's star running backs (Jonathan Taylor and Javonte Williams) are on their respective teams' injury reports, and while Williams (knee) is already ruled "out," there's a chance Taylor (ankle) is unable to go as well. The potential loss of the Colts' No. 1 offensive weapon has us crafting a Broncos-heavy build for our DraftKings Showdown lineup, but there is plenty of potential sleeper picks available for DFS single-game lineups.
