U.S. Politics

Mike Willhoite
4d ago

Putin say that when it first happened , not after reporters questioned him . Biden said he would end the nord stream pipeline so we have that info

Newsweek

North Korea Tells U.S. to 'Keep Its Mouth Shut' as It Denies Arming Russia

North Korea has warned the U.S. to "keep its mouth shut" after denying that it exported weapons to aid Russia in its war against Ukraine. Recent Russian military supply difficulties have forced Moscow to purchase millions of rockets and artillery shells from North Korea, according to a New York Times report citing declassified U.S. intelligence this month. North Korea has openly sided with Russia during the war, being the only country besides Syria and Russia to officially recognize the independence of the pro-Russian breakaway "republics" of Donetsk and Luhansk.
Jens Stoltenberg
Vladimir Putin
Liz Truss
Mette Frederiksen
TheDailyBeast

Shocking New Torture Methods Revealed in Russian Horror Chamber

BALAKLIYA, Eastern Ukraine—“Our father who art in heaven,” begins the words of the Lord’s Prayer scratched into the side of a wall in a police station turned torture chamber in the recently liberated city of Balakliya. The floors of the cells are still stained with blood, and the stench of human waste and rotting food is overwhelming. At the top are a series of scratches marking the days passed, and next to them, a simple cross.For six months, this police station, as with many others in the region, was the center of a brutal Russian occupation regime based on violence...
International Business Times

Russia Willing To End Conflict In Ukraine As Soon As Possible: Erdogan

At a time when the Russian invasion of Ukraine is expected to be at the top of the agenda as world leaders gather in New York for the U.N. General Assembly without much to end the war, the Turkish President has said that Moscow is willing to end the conflict in Ukraine as soon as possible.
Newsweek

Russia Threatens U.S. and Lays Down 'Red Line'

Russia has issued its newest warning to the U.S. against sending longer-range missiles to Ukraine, saying that providing such weapons would cross its "red line." Speaking at a briefing Thursday, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova threatened that the U.S. could face consequences if it does not heed the warning, according to Russian state-owned news agency Ria Novosti.
Newsweek

Ukraine Sinks Russian Barge 'Loaded With Weapons, Equipment': Military

The Ukrainian military says that it destroyed a Russian barge carrying weapons, military equipment and troops in an embattled area of the Dnipro River. Ukraine's Operational Command South said in a Facebook post on Monday that a Russian barge attempting to move the troops and supplies across the river near the city of Nova Kakhovka had joined a growing Russian "underwater fleet" after being hit in a Ukrainian attack.
News Break
TheDailyBeast

What Happens to Russia After It Loses?

With reports of Russian troops fleeing like “Olympic sprinters,” leaving behind weapons, crashing their tanks into trees, and turning over more than 3,000 square kilometers of previously held territory to Ukraine, it is only natural to ask: How bad can it get for Russia?. Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskyy...
The Independent

Tucker Carlson suggests US blew up Nord Stream pipeline – and lists possible Russian ‘retaliations’

A Tucker Carlson segment focused on the purported “sabotage” of the Nord Stream gas pipelines connecting Russia and Europe, which the Fox News anchor appeared to blame on the US.Speaking following reports of leaks in the Nord Stream pipeline on Tuesday, Mr Carlson suggested that the Biden administration was behind the “sabotage” and act of “environmental terrorism” and warned of a Russian counter-response. “Blow up the Nord Stream pipelines? OK, we’ve entered a new phase, one in which the United States is directly at war with the largest nuclear power in the world,” said the Fox News anchor.While the...
ohmymag.co.uk

Kim Jong-un makes bizarre demand of North Korean citizens

Kim Jong-un, North Korea’s leader has ordered all citizens to produce 100 kg (220 lbs) of human poo per day and deliver it to their local government officials. This is the most recent measure of the dictatorship to counter a trailing economy and a starving population. According to The...
