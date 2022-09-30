Read full article on original website
Mike Willhoite
4d ago
Putin say that when it first happened , not after reporters questioned him . Biden said he would end the nord stream pipeline so we have that info
Trump Says Putin's Ukraine Invasion Will Result In World War 3: 'Watch What's Going To Happen With China And Taiwan'
Former U.S. President Donald Trump said Vladimir Putin’s invasion of Ukraine could "ultimately" be a "World War 3." What Happened: “Ultimately, (Russia-Ukraine) could be a World War 3,” Trump said in an interview with India’s NDTV, as he added that the Kremlin would have never invaded Ukraine if he was the President.
Video Shows Russian 'Alligator' Chopper Fall From Sky After Ukraine Strike
The moment in which a Russian Ka-52 "Alligator" helicopter was shot down by Ukraine was captured on video, providing a look into one of Russia's most recent losses in the ongoing war. The video was shared on Twitter by Ukraine's Defense Ministry, which said that the Ukrainian National Guard shot...
US ‘will retaliate with devastating strike’ if Putin follows through on nuclear threat
The United States will hit back at Moscow with a “devastating strike” if Vladimir Putin follows through with his threat to use nuclear weapons in Ukraine, the US Army’s former commander has warned. It comes as the Russian president today sent a chilling warning to the West,...
North Korea Tells U.S. to 'Keep Its Mouth Shut' as It Denies Arming Russia
North Korea has warned the U.S. to "keep its mouth shut" after denying that it exported weapons to aid Russia in its war against Ukraine. Recent Russian military supply difficulties have forced Moscow to purchase millions of rockets and artillery shells from North Korea, according to a New York Times report citing declassified U.S. intelligence this month. North Korea has openly sided with Russia during the war, being the only country besides Syria and Russia to officially recognize the independence of the pro-Russian breakaway "republics" of Donetsk and Luhansk.
Shocking New Torture Methods Revealed in Russian Horror Chamber
BALAKLIYA, Eastern Ukraine—“Our father who art in heaven,” begins the words of the Lord’s Prayer scratched into the side of a wall in a police station turned torture chamber in the recently liberated city of Balakliya. The floors of the cells are still stained with blood, and the stench of human waste and rotting food is overwhelming. At the top are a series of scratches marking the days passed, and next to them, a simple cross.For six months, this police station, as with many others in the region, was the center of a brutal Russian occupation regime based on violence...
Greece warns another European war could be on the horizon as Turkey hints at the possibility of an invasion
"When the time comes, we can come suddenly one night," Erdogan said on Tuesday when addressing tensions with Greece.
International Business Times
Russia Willing To End Conflict In Ukraine As Soon As Possible: Erdogan
At a time when the Russian invasion of Ukraine is expected to be at the top of the agenda as world leaders gather in New York for the U.N. General Assembly without much to end the war, the Turkish President has said that Moscow is willing to end the conflict in Ukraine as soon as possible.
Putin Forces 'Confused' by Ukraine Strikes, Headed for Surrender: General
Morale was plunging and the potential for disease was rising among Russian troops, according to U.S. Army Lieutenant General Mark Hertling.
Russia Threatens U.S. and Lays Down 'Red Line'
Russia has issued its newest warning to the U.S. against sending longer-range missiles to Ukraine, saying that providing such weapons would cross its "red line." Speaking at a briefing Thursday, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova threatened that the U.S. could face consequences if it does not heed the warning, according to Russian state-owned news agency Ria Novosti.
Russian think tank offers $16,000 bounty for the capture 'by any means' necessary of a robotic vehicle deployed in Ukraine
A Russian think tank is offering a $16,000 bounty for the THeMIS robotic vehicle. It was recently delivered to Ukraine, where it's reportedly used to transport wounded civilians. The think tank, CAST, told Insider it wanted to produce such a system for the Russian military. A Moscow think tank with...
MSNBC
An all-female group of Ukrainian soldiers is here to deliver a message to U.S. lawmakers
As Russian President Vladimir Putin mobilizes more troops and escalates his war in Ukraine, a delegation of all-female Ukrainian soldiers is in Washington D.C. this week to meet with lawmakers to share their stories and perspectives on what it’s like to be on the frontlines. The goal of the...
Ukraine Sinks Russian Barge 'Loaded With Weapons, Equipment': Military
The Ukrainian military says that it destroyed a Russian barge carrying weapons, military equipment and troops in an embattled area of the Dnipro River. Ukraine's Operational Command South said in a Facebook post on Monday that a Russian barge attempting to move the troops and supplies across the river near the city of Nova Kakhovka had joined a growing Russian "underwater fleet" after being hit in a Ukrainian attack.
What Happens to Russia After It Loses?
With reports of Russian troops fleeing like “Olympic sprinters,” leaving behind weapons, crashing their tanks into trees, and turning over more than 3,000 square kilometers of previously held territory to Ukraine, it is only natural to ask: How bad can it get for Russia?. Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskyy...
The Ukrainian Armed Forces Recently Finished a Complex Strike on a Russian Electricity Distribution Center in Belgorod
In a recent strike on a Russian electricity distribution center, with no reported casualties, large areas were "plunged into darkness," after the attack led to a blackout in the central Russian city Belgorod. The recent video below shows the empty building erupting into flames following Ukraine's strike. [i]
Putin's Great Black Sea Fleet Is 'Total Waste': Retired U.S. General
Russian President Vladimir Putin's Black Sea Fleet has been a "total waste" as his forces struggle on land and in the water amid the war in Ukraine, according to a retired U.S. general. Speaking in a video released Monday as part of a Renew Democracy Initiative series with New Debate,...
Russia's neighbors are close to creating a 'NATO sea' that could deter Russia and help Ukraine, Estonia's defense minister says
Sweden and Finland joining NATO means the Baltic Sea will be surrounded by NATO states — and Russia. Estonia's defense minister told Insider he will consider it a "NATO sea" that could deter Russia. It would allow countries in the region to act faster and better use military equipment,...
Tucker Carlson suggests US blew up Nord Stream pipeline – and lists possible Russian ‘retaliations’
A Tucker Carlson segment focused on the purported “sabotage” of the Nord Stream gas pipelines connecting Russia and Europe, which the Fox News anchor appeared to blame on the US.Speaking following reports of leaks in the Nord Stream pipeline on Tuesday, Mr Carlson suggested that the Biden administration was behind the “sabotage” and act of “environmental terrorism” and warned of a Russian counter-response. “Blow up the Nord Stream pipelines? OK, we’ve entered a new phase, one in which the United States is directly at war with the largest nuclear power in the world,” said the Fox News anchor.While the...
ohmymag.co.uk
Kim Jong-un makes bizarre demand of North Korean citizens
Kim Jong-un, North Korea’s leader has ordered all citizens to produce 100 kg (220 lbs) of human poo per day and deliver it to their local government officials. This is the most recent measure of the dictatorship to counter a trailing economy and a starving population. According to The...
A superyacht linked to Vladimir Putin was a Christmas present from oligarchs, Russian opposition website claims
Funds for the Scheherazade were a Christmas gift to Putin from Russian oligarchs, per Dossier Center. The $700 million superyacht is said to have been used by his lover Alina Kabaeva, per the report. The vessel features two helipads as well as a swimming pool, cinema and beauty salon. The...
Biden will soon meet with Brittney Griner's wife, but experts say Russia has already 'embarrassed' the US by waiting so long to free her
President Joe Biden is set to meet with Brittney Griner's wife on Friday, the White House said. Griner is being detained in a Russian prison after pleading guilty to drug charges. The White House in July announced a proposed prisoner exchange, but few details have emerged since.
