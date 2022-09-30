ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Frankfort, MI

recordpatriot.com

Manistee Sleighbell parade staple also patrols events across Michigan

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. MANISTEE— They have become a staple of the Manistee Sleighbell Parade and Old Victorian Weekend in the past couple of years. They can be seen riding large draft horses, pulling the Christmas tree and accompanying the Manistee City...
MANISTEE, MI
recordpatriot.com

Manistee for sale

MANISTEE — A number of commercial properties in and around downtown Manistee could be changing hands. Online retail listings include several which are currently leased to Manistee businesses. By far, the highest priced is found at 240 Arthur St., located in the city’s marijuana overlay district. Valued at $3...
MANISTEE, MI
recordpatriot.com

Over 100-year-old Manistee business closes up shop

MANISTEE — A Manistee-area mainstay closed its doors for a final time last week. After over a century operating in Manistee County, Communicraft, a print shop and UPS/Fed Ex shipping point, closed permanently on Sept. 30. Communicraft provided commercial printing, signs, packaging and shipment to the Manistee area, according...
MANISTEE COUNTY, MI
recordpatriot.com

Biggby Coffee structure in place in Manistee Twp.

MANISTEE — The creation of a Biggby Coffee is progressing at 15 Caberfae Hwy., in Manistee Township in the Meijer parking lot area. The building's structure, a modular drive-thru construction that the business' site plan calls a BCubed building, had been installed late last month. BCubed concepts are “standalone,...
MANISTEE, MI
recordpatriot.com

MAPPED: Indecent exposure incident reported in latest Manistee blotter

MANISTEE — The following calls were made to the Manistee City Police Department from Sept. 17-27. All calls may not be reported and it is compiled by assistant editor Arielle Breen. Mapped locations are approximate and based on the nearest intersection or block. Sept. 17. • Breaking and entering...
MANISTEE, MI

