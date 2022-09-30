Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
abc7amarillo.com
Carpet Tech teams up with Meals on Wheels of Amarillo to feed homebound elderly
AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) — Carpet Tech has teamed up with Meals on Wheels of Amarillo to collect soup cans for senior citizens. Meals on Wheels delivers hot, nutritious meals to the homebound elderly and severely disabled who cannot prepare adequate meals for themselves. “When Meals on Wheels began asking...
abc7amarillo.com
Glass company in downtown Amarillo catches fire
AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) — The Amarillo Fire Department responded to a structure fire at a glass company. The fire at Binswanger Glass, located at 1009 SE 5th Avenue, started around 9:45 a.m. The first fire crews arrived at about 9:50 a.m. AFD officials said the fire started outside the...
abc7amarillo.com
Amarillo Crime Stoppers offers 1,000 reward for stolen pickup truck
UPDATE: AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) - Police said the stolen pickup was receovered. Amarillo Crime Stoppers is offering a reward for a stolen pickup truck. A gray, 2022 Ram 2500 was reported stolen Sept. 22 from the 7700 block of I-40 E. The truck has has a black grill and black...
abc7amarillo.com
Drivers reminded to share road with farm equipment during fall harvest season
AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) — Fall harvest is underway in the Texas Panhandle and in other parts of the country. This marks one of the busiest times of the year for ag producers and farmers. Motorists and producers will be sharing roadways more frequently for the next month and a...
abc7amarillo.com
Buc-ee's breaking ground in Amarillo next year
AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) — Buc-ee's will break ground on its Amarillo location next year. The company now owns land south of I-40 at the Airport Blvd. exit. "We closed on the property and we expect to begin construction next year," said Jeff Nadalo, Buc-ee's General Counsel. Attebury Farms LLC,...
abc7amarillo.com
Opening statements held in Amarillo Civic Center lawsuit
AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) - After months of back and forth between Alex Fairly and the City of Amarillo, a trial began Tuesday to determine if the city will be able to use anticipation notes to fund the Civic Center Expansion and Renovation Project. The trial kicked off with opening arguments...
abc7amarillo.com
Feds: Amarillo man threatened to go 'kamikaze' on police, blow up IRS, shoot 'invaders'
AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) — An Amarillo man is accused of threatening to kill law enforcement, government officials, and a number of racial and ethnic groups. Everett Wayne “Rhett” Copelin III, 40, is charged with interstate threats and threatening a federal officer. According to the federal criminal complaint,...
abc7amarillo.com
Rain and cooler weather expected later in the week
AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) - Who is ready for a taste of fall? Fall-like weather is what the doctor ordered for the High Plains this week thanks to a pair cold fronts. A deck of clouds and some cool air from the north will limit the amount of sunshine we will get; this will hold temperatures below normal with highs mainly in the 60s and 70s Wednesday through Friday.
