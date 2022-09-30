ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

fox5atlanta.com

State patrol identifies two men killed in Atlanta chase

ATLANTA - The Georgia State Patrol has released the names of the two men killed after a chase with state troopers Friday morning. According to GSP, Amarion Clotter, 18, and Broderick Dunn, 22, both died at the scene after they were ejected from an SUV. The pursuit began on Interstate...
ATLANTA, GA
John Thompson

Fatal crash kills man in Forsyth County

(Photo/Forsyth County Sheriff's Office) (Forsyth County, GA) A late-night accident Friday night has left one person dead. According to the Forsyth County Sheriff's Office, a 2007 Chevrolet Silverado was headed west on Chattahoochee Road at 10:20 p.m. on September 30, west of Shady Grove Road.
FORSYTH COUNTY, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Home invasion turns to shooting, chase, arrests

HENRY COUNTY, Ga. - What started as a Henry County home invasion took a turn for the worst Tuesday afternoon. Henry County police were responding to a home invasion in the Locust Grove area when someone was shot by the burglars. Police said the two suspects got away by stealing...
HENRY COUNTY, GA
fox5atlanta.com

51-year-old woman shot after suspected drug transaction, police say

SW ATLANTA - A 51-year-old woman was shot Tuesday afternoon. Investigators believe it may have had something to do with a drug exchange. Officers pulled up to a residence on Myrtle Drive in Southwest Atlanta where they found the woman suffering from a gunshot wound. They said she was alert, conscious and breathing.
ATLANTA, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Suspect arrested after Newnan chase, suspected drug toss, deputies say

NEWNAN, Ga. - A Newnan man was arrested after failing to stop for deputies in Coweta County. Deputies said they saw Thomas Swindle toss bags of what they believed were drugs from his car window. Swindle was charged with drug possession, fleeing and attempting to elude, as well as tampering...
NEWNAN, GA
WSB Radio

Man arrested for trespassing after bizarre exchange with Cobb homeowner caught on video

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — A man was arrested and jailed over the weekend for trespassing in a Cobb County neighborhood. On Oct. 1st, Cobb County police responded to Atlanta Country Club Estates, off Paper Mill Road in East Cobb, where they arrested Mark Jason Stubblefield, 52, on one count of criminal trespass. A judge set his bond at $1,320. As of Monday night, he remained in jail.
COBB COUNTY, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Driver jailed for hitting officer during traffic stop

Cobb County police say this is why Georgia's "Move Over" law is necessary. A driver slammed into two patrol cars and pinned one officer between a car and the guard rail when he failed to slow down and switch lanes for the stopped emergency vehicles.
COBB COUNTY, GA
fox5atlanta.com

College Park shooting puts one person in hospital, police say

COLLEGE PARK, Ga. - A College Park shooting sent one person to the hospital, police said. Clayton County officers said they received a call that someone was shot on East Pleasant Hill Road around 5 p.m. Tuesday night. When they arrived, officers found the victim and had them transported to...
COLLEGE PARK, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Missing: Police searching for elderly Jackson County man

JACKSON COUNTY, Ga. - The Jackson County Sheriff's Office is asking people to be on the lookout for a lost elderly man possibly still in the area. Skippy Townsend was last seen Monday night leaving the Traditions of Braselton subdivision in a car. He was driving a brick red 2007...
JACKSON COUNTY, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Suspect wanted in Holly Springs hit-and-run

HOLLY SPRINGS, Ga. - The Holly Springs Police Department is asking for the public's help in locating the suspect in a hit-and-run accident. The suspect, an adult male, is wanted in connection to an accident that occurred around 2:30 p.m. at the intersection of Holly Springs Parkway and Palm Street on September 26.
HOLLY SPRINGS, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Lilburn robber stole money, jewelry and guns, police say

LILBURN, Ga. - The Gwinnett County police are searching for a suspect they say robbed a pawn shop for money, jewelry and handguns. "He entered the pawnshop, presented a gun at the employees, told them he was robbing the store," Officer Hideshi Valle of the Gwinnett County Police Department told FOX 5 Atlanta's Rob DiRienzo.
LILBURN, GA

