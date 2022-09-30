Read full article on original website
Related
2 Cobb officers injured in I-75 traffic stop after another car crashes into patrol cars
COBB COUTY, Ga. — Two Cobb County police officers are recovering after they were injured responding to a serious injury crash. The crash happened on Interstate 75 in Kennesaw near Barrett Parkway Sunday at 12:19 a.m. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. Officer Katelynne Daws...
fox5atlanta.com
State patrol identifies two men killed in Atlanta chase
ATLANTA - The Georgia State Patrol has released the names of the two men killed after a chase with state troopers Friday morning. According to GSP, Amarion Clotter, 18, and Broderick Dunn, 22, both died at the scene after they were ejected from an SUV. The pursuit began on Interstate...
1 dead, 1 critically injured in wrong-way crash on Downtown Connector
One person died in a crash involving a wrong-way driver along Atlanta’s Downtown Connector that left all lanes blocked for hours late Sunday night into Monday morning, according to police.
Dacula man dies in single-vehicle wreck in Forsyth County, crash investigators say
FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. — A 33-year-old is dead after he drove off the roadway and struck a power pole, deputies said. Robert Meyer, of Dacula, was driving in his pick-up truck by Chattahoochee Road, west of Shady Grove Road Friday, when he failed to negotiate a turn, according to authorities.
IN THIS ARTICLE
2 Officers Injured Seriously In Multi-Vehicle Crash In Cobb County (Cobb County, GA)
According to the Cobb County Police Department, a multi-vehicle crash was reported in Cobb County. Authorities reported that 2 police officers were injured [..]. Follow Nationwide Report™ on NewsBreak and join their Daily Newsletter.
Fatal crash kills man in Forsyth County
(Photo/Forsyth County Sheriff's Office) (Forsyth County, GA) A late-night accident Friday night has left one person dead. According to the Forsyth County Sheriff's Office, a 2007 Chevrolet Silverado was headed west on Chattahoochee Road at 10:20 p.m. on September 30, west of Shady Grove Road.
fox5atlanta.com
Home invasion turns to shooting, chase, arrests
HENRY COUNTY, Ga. - What started as a Henry County home invasion took a turn for the worst Tuesday afternoon. Henry County police were responding to a home invasion in the Locust Grove area when someone was shot by the burglars. Police said the two suspects got away by stealing...
fox5atlanta.com
51-year-old woman shot after suspected drug transaction, police say
SW ATLANTA - A 51-year-old woman was shot Tuesday afternoon. Investigators believe it may have had something to do with a drug exchange. Officers pulled up to a residence on Myrtle Drive in Southwest Atlanta where they found the woman suffering from a gunshot wound. They said she was alert, conscious and breathing.
Wrong-way driver charged with DUI and homicide in deadly I-75 SB crash, police say
ATLANTA — A Sunday night crash on Interstate 75 southbound ended with one person dead. Atlanta police officials told Channel 2 Action News that a driver was driving the wrong way when he crashed into another car and killed the victim. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as...
fox5atlanta.com
Suspect arrested after Newnan chase, suspected drug toss, deputies say
NEWNAN, Ga. - A Newnan man was arrested after failing to stop for deputies in Coweta County. Deputies said they saw Thomas Swindle toss bags of what they believed were drugs from his car window. Swindle was charged with drug possession, fleeing and attempting to elude, as well as tampering...
64-Year-Old Jose Ortiz Died In A Car Crash In Marietta (Marietta, GA)
The Marietta Police Department is investigating a car crash that claimed a life. The crash happened on the northbound lanes of Cobb Parkway at around 1:24 p.m. on Monday. Follow Nationwide Report™ on NewsBreak and join their Daily Newsletter.
A 31-year-old woman was killed in her Roswell apartment. The suspect is also believed to be dead
ROSWELL — A 31-year-old Roswell woman was found dead in her apartment Sunday night. The suspect in the fatal stabbing is believed to have stepped in front of a semi-truck on I-285. Roswell 911 received a call about an injured person at the Midwood Roswell Apartments on Mimosa Blvd....
fox5atlanta.com
Confusing hammer attack, stabbing case stumps police before making arrest
MARIETTA, Ga - In Marietta, police saw a confusing case involving a hammer attack, a stabbing and a witness covered in blood. When officers responded, they didn't know who was the victim and who was going to end up going to jail. It happened at a storage facility on Cobb...
Man arrested for trespassing after bizarre exchange with Cobb homeowner caught on video
COBB COUNTY, Ga. — A man was arrested and jailed over the weekend for trespassing in a Cobb County neighborhood. On Oct. 1st, Cobb County police responded to Atlanta Country Club Estates, off Paper Mill Road in East Cobb, where they arrested Mark Jason Stubblefield, 52, on one count of criminal trespass. A judge set his bond at $1,320. As of Monday night, he remained in jail.
fox5atlanta.com
Driver jailed for hitting officer during traffic stop
Cobb County police say this is why Georgia's "Move Over" law is necessary. A driver slammed into two patrol cars and pinned one officer between a car and the guard rail when he failed to slow down and switch lanes for the stopped emergency vehicles.
fox5atlanta.com
College Park shooting puts one person in hospital, police say
COLLEGE PARK, Ga. - A College Park shooting sent one person to the hospital, police said. Clayton County officers said they received a call that someone was shot on East Pleasant Hill Road around 5 p.m. Tuesday night. When they arrived, officers found the victim and had them transported to...
fox5atlanta.com
Missing: Police searching for elderly Jackson County man
JACKSON COUNTY, Ga. - The Jackson County Sheriff's Office is asking people to be on the lookout for a lost elderly man possibly still in the area. Skippy Townsend was last seen Monday night leaving the Traditions of Braselton subdivision in a car. He was driving a brick red 2007...
fox5atlanta.com
Suspect wanted in Holly Springs hit-and-run
HOLLY SPRINGS, Ga. - The Holly Springs Police Department is asking for the public's help in locating the suspect in a hit-and-run accident. The suspect, an adult male, is wanted in connection to an accident that occurred around 2:30 p.m. at the intersection of Holly Springs Parkway and Palm Street on September 26.
Cobb County woman charged with strangling 78-year-old relative to death
COBB COUNTY, Ga — A Cobb County woman is charged with murdering a relative who police believe could be her own mother. According to the arrest warrant, Gretchen Fortney is accused of hitting 78-year-old Martha Fortney with an unknown object or objects and strangling her to death. [DOWNLOAD: Free...
fox5atlanta.com
Lilburn robber stole money, jewelry and guns, police say
LILBURN, Ga. - The Gwinnett County police are searching for a suspect they say robbed a pawn shop for money, jewelry and handguns. "He entered the pawnshop, presented a gun at the employees, told them he was robbing the store," Officer Hideshi Valle of the Gwinnett County Police Department told FOX 5 Atlanta's Rob DiRienzo.
Comments / 4