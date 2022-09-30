ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Utah State

kslnewsradio.com

Uptick in mosquitos in Utah caused by recent weather and temperatures

SALT LAKE CITY — If you’ve noticed more mosquitos around Utah recently, you’re not alone, rainfall and warm temperatures have caused an uptick in mosquito populations. Mosquito abatement teams are working overtime to help manage the insects but advise that it may take a couple of weeks before the population starts to dip.
upr.org

Doing good in our communities: Fall '22 on Tuesday's Access Utah

It’s another non-profit spotlight today. There are many needs in our communities and many step up to help. We’d love to shine a light on your favorite non-profit or individual doing good in your community. Amy Anderson, Director of Outreach for the Sunshine Terrace Foundation and Spiritual Counselor with Sunshine Hospice in Logan will join us for the hour and we’ll hear from representatives of other nonprofits throughout the hour. And we hope to hear from you! You can reach us right now at upraccess@gmail.com.
upr.org

Twenty possible Utah state flags on display in three parts of the state

Utah is voting on a new state flag. State Representative of District 16, Steve Handy, is spearheading the effort. He said he became passionate about the need for a more modern flag when two young Utahns interested in vexillology, the study of flags, approached him. “And they said, you know...
ABC4

Thunderstorms return to Southern Utah, Northern Utah remains dry

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Happy Monday, Utah! It was an active weekend for much of Central and Southern Utah with numerous thunderstorms and flash flood warnings.  Meanwhile, Northern Utah was quiet with abundant sunshine and near seasonal temperatures. A similar trend will continue as we start the workweek with isolated storms across the southern […]
cowboystatedaily.com

Why Are There Giant 70-Foot Concrete Arrows All Across Southern Wyoming?

***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Across the arid scrubland of southern Wyoming, in seemingly random locations, is what remains of a network of large concrete arrows that point east. In a wide, desert area just north of Green River and Little America off state Highway 41,...
MIX 106

Idaho Billionaire Buys Up Hawaii, Locals Not Thrilled

Idaho's wealthiest person is Frank VanderSloot with a net worth of $3.5 Billion but was born into a poor farming family. He is now the only billionaire in the gem state. According to Celebrity Net Worth, Frank was born in 1948 and is an American entrepreneur who grew up in Sheridan, Wyoming, Hardin, Montana, and Cocallala, Idaho.
kmyu.tv

GALLERY: Severe thunderstorms bring hail, muddy roads to southern Utah

ENOCH, Utah (KUTV) — Severe thunderstorms rolled through southern and eastern parts of the state on Sunday, leaving piles of hail and muddy roads. One viewer in Cedar city sent 2News a picture of hail that was almost the size of an egg. Another viewer used the measuring tape to show hail a little over one inch large, which would be the size of a half dollar.
KSLTV

Utah’s newest transit system breaks ground on $26M new home

PARK CITY, Utah — Utah’s newest public transit system is about to finally have a home. Sen. Mitt Romney and Rep. John Curtis were among those on hand to help High Valley Transit break ground on a new 61,277-square-foot facility that will house the transit organization’s administrative and operations offices.
UTAH STATE

