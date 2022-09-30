Read full article on original website
Related
Lamb Jam! Hundreds of sheep block Utah canyon road
There was a baaaaa-d traffic jam in Utah over the weekend, all thanks to a few hundred (thousand?) residents out for a leisurely stroll.
KUTV
DWR providing free ammo to hunters in program that's saving California condor
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — From a population of just 22 four decades ago, the endangered California Condor now has a population of more than 500 thanks to a captive breeding program. Now, more than half of those endangered birds are flying free and breeding (or not breeding) in...
Utah Department of Wildlife Resources warns of harmful algal blooms in 17 waterbodies
SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – The Department of Wildlife Resources (DWR) is warning Utahns of harmful algal blooms in 17 waterbodies across Utah. As of Tuesday, Oct. 4, the DWR said there are 16 waterbodies currently under warning advisories and one is under a danger advisory. Under a warning advisory, fishing is approved, however, hunters […]
kslnewsradio.com
Uptick in mosquitos in Utah caused by recent weather and temperatures
SALT LAKE CITY — If you’ve noticed more mosquitos around Utah recently, you’re not alone, rainfall and warm temperatures have caused an uptick in mosquito populations. Mosquito abatement teams are working overtime to help manage the insects but advise that it may take a couple of weeks before the population starts to dip.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
ksl.com
Utah mountain cabin community hoping for national historic designation
SALT LAKE CITY — A Utah mountain cabin community is hoping that a designation on the National Register of Historic Places can help it preserve the area after the state approved a limestone mining operation on the other side of the ridge. Just off I-80 in Parleys Canyon hidden...
This Utah town is ranked the #6 best place to live for families in America
One Davis County city is finding new fame this year after being named one of the best places for families to live, according to Fortune.
upr.org
Doing good in our communities: Fall '22 on Tuesday's Access Utah
It’s another non-profit spotlight today. There are many needs in our communities and many step up to help. We’d love to shine a light on your favorite non-profit or individual doing good in your community. Amy Anderson, Director of Outreach for the Sunshine Terrace Foundation and Spiritual Counselor with Sunshine Hospice in Logan will join us for the hour and we’ll hear from representatives of other nonprofits throughout the hour. And we hope to hear from you! You can reach us right now at upraccess@gmail.com.
2 Biggest Complaints About Living in Utah, Do You Agree with Them?
So, apparently people are just up and leaving Utah and moving to Idaho instead (as well as other states). That probably doesn’t come as a surprise to you (or most Idahoans) because we’ve had such a massive influx of people. What’s really interesting, however, are the reasons WHY people might be deciding to leave Utah...
IN THIS ARTICLE
upr.org
Twenty possible Utah state flags on display in three parts of the state
Utah is voting on a new state flag. State Representative of District 16, Steve Handy, is spearheading the effort. He said he became passionate about the need for a more modern flag when two young Utahns interested in vexillology, the study of flags, approached him. “And they said, you know...
Extreme weather damages trees, vehicles in southern Utah
Residents of southern Utah have seen some crazy weather over the last 24 hours, ranging from hail to lightning to heavy rain.
Thunderstorms return to Southern Utah, Northern Utah remains dry
SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Happy Monday, Utah! It was an active weekend for much of Central and Southern Utah with numerous thunderstorms and flash flood warnings. Meanwhile, Northern Utah was quiet with abundant sunshine and near seasonal temperatures. A similar trend will continue as we start the workweek with isolated storms across the southern […]
Massive hail falls on southern & eastern Utah
Residents in some parts of southwestern and central-eastern Utah were pelted with massive hailstones Sunday afternoon.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Bobby Bones Reviews Pumpkin Milkshake While in Utah
Bobby shared a pumpkin food review!
cowboystatedaily.com
Why Are There Giant 70-Foot Concrete Arrows All Across Southern Wyoming?
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Across the arid scrubland of southern Wyoming, in seemingly random locations, is what remains of a network of large concrete arrows that point east. In a wide, desert area just north of Green River and Little America off state Highway 41,...
Trial begins for activists accused of stealing piglets from Utah farm
Monday marked the first day of trial for two animal welfare activists accused of stealing piglets from a Utah farm.
Idaho Billionaire Buys Up Hawaii, Locals Not Thrilled
Idaho's wealthiest person is Frank VanderSloot with a net worth of $3.5 Billion but was born into a poor farming family. He is now the only billionaire in the gem state. According to Celebrity Net Worth, Frank was born in 1948 and is an American entrepreneur who grew up in Sheridan, Wyoming, Hardin, Montana, and Cocallala, Idaho.
Gephardt Daily
Newest resident at Utah’s Hogle Zoo gets name, welcomes visitors
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Sept. Oct. 1, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — The newest resident at Utah’s Hogle Zoo now has a name. Donor Erin Pinson selected “Reyna” as the name for the female giraffe calf born Sept. 24, zoo officials announced. “Reyna is a name that...
kmyu.tv
GALLERY: Severe thunderstorms bring hail, muddy roads to southern Utah
ENOCH, Utah (KUTV) — Severe thunderstorms rolled through southern and eastern parts of the state on Sunday, leaving piles of hail and muddy roads. One viewer in Cedar city sent 2News a picture of hail that was almost the size of an egg. Another viewer used the measuring tape to show hail a little over one inch large, which would be the size of a half dollar.
KSLTV
Utah’s newest transit system breaks ground on $26M new home
PARK CITY, Utah — Utah’s newest public transit system is about to finally have a home. Sen. Mitt Romney and Rep. John Curtis were among those on hand to help High Valley Transit break ground on a new 61,277-square-foot facility that will house the transit organization’s administrative and operations offices.
Comments / 0