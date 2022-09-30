Area closings due to weather

(WFXR) — As Hurricane Ian impacts our area check here for the latest closings and reschedules.

Roanoke Valley

Brett Young Concert – Downtown Roanoke Inc. has rescheduled the Brett Young Concert set for Friday night. A new date has yet to be announced and Downtown Roanoke Inc. says tickets will be rolled over when a new date is decided. If a refund is needed guests will have 30 days to get one.

Mana Food Pantry- According to the Rescue Mission of Roanoke, the Mana Food Pantry and its distribution services will be closed today. The plan is to resume service on Oct. 8.

Pet Health Clinic – Angels of Assisi announced that it has rescheduled its pet health clinic that was scheduled for Oct. 1. Due to weather, the health clinic will now be on Saturday, Oct. 22. There is no appointment needed for the event.

Rescue Mission Food Pantry – Will be closed Saturday.

City of Roanoke – The city says Wiley Drive will be closed until further notice due to weather.

Lynchburg and Central Virginia

National D-Day Memorial – The Homefront Festival that was originally scheduled for Saturday October 1 has been postponed. The Memorial says a new date has yet to be announced and tickets purchased in advance will still be honored as general admission tickets, good on any day.

Alleghany Highlands

Wine Festival – According to the Alleghany Chamber of Economic Development, the 24th annual Wine Festival has been canceled due to weather. The event was originally scheduled for Sunday, Oct. 2 from noon until 5 p.m.

See more closings on WFXR here.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WFXRtv.