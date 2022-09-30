ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Roanoke, VA

Area closings due to weather

By Kylie Kidd, Emaryi Williams
WFXR
WFXR
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0pZW5p_0iH6O32B00

(WFXR) — As Hurricane Ian impacts our area check here for the latest closings and reschedules.

Roanoke Valley

Brett Young Concert – Downtown Roanoke Inc. has rescheduled the Brett Young Concert set for Friday night. A new date has yet to be announced and Downtown Roanoke Inc. says tickets will be rolled over when a new date is decided. If a refund is needed guests will have 30 days to get one.

Mana Food Pantry- According to the Rescue Mission of Roanoke, the Mana Food Pantry and its distribution services will be closed today. The plan is to resume service on Oct. 8.

Pet Health Clinic – Angels of Assisi announced that it has rescheduled its pet health clinic that was scheduled for Oct. 1. Due to weather, the health clinic will now be on Saturday, Oct. 22. There is no appointment needed for the event.

Rescue Mission Food Pantry – Will be closed Saturday.

City of Roanoke – The city says Wiley Drive will be closed until further notice due to weather.

Lynchburg and Central Virginia

National D-Day Memorial – The Homefront Festival that was originally scheduled for Saturday October 1 has been postponed. The Memorial says a new date has yet to be announced and tickets purchased in advance will still be honored as general admission tickets, good on any day.

Alleghany Highlands

Wine Festival – According to the Alleghany Chamber of Economic Development, the 24th annual Wine Festival has been canceled due to weather. The event was originally scheduled for Sunday, Oct. 2 from noon until 5 p.m.

See more closings on WFXR here.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WFXRtv.

Comments / 0

Related
wfxrtv.com

Pulaski County YMCA temporarily closes its pool

PULASKI COUNTY, Va. (WFXR)–With new renovations already begun at the Pulaski YMCA, Interim CEO Chris Ayers says they are temporarily shutting down their pool to further grow the facility. Ayers says the decision needed to be made because financially it was too expensive to leave open, especially when they...
PULASKI COUNTY, VA
WFXR

Clean-up continues after Ian

DANVILLE, Va. (WFXR) – Monday, crews were still working across Danville and Pittsylvania County to restore power. “One area had seven poles broken in one string, so it’s just tree damage after tree damage after tree damage,” said Jason Grey, director of Danville Utilities. He says at one point there were 14,000 people without power […]
DANVILLE, VA
wfxrtv.com

I-81 Troutville Rest Area expected to reopen by Thanksgiving

TROUTVILLE, Va. (WFXR) — The Troutville Rest Area — located on southbound I-81, near mile marker 158 in Botetourt County — is expected to reopen before Thanksgiving to support holiday travel. According to the Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT), the rest area has been closed since May,...
TROUTVILLE, VA
wvtf.org

New rail plan includes Amtrak to New River Valley, but excludes Bristol

A new plan for developing passenger and freight rail infrastructure across Virginia was released last week by Virginia’s Department of Rail and Public Transportation (or DRPT). The plan includes details for 174 total rail projects totaling $5.8 billion, but leaves out funding for an expansion of Amtrak passenger trains from the New River Valley into Bristol. In an emailed statement to Radio IQ, a spokesperson for DRPT said “There is no funding at this time to support expanding passenger rail to Bristol.”
VIRGINIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Roanoke, VA
Sports
City
Roanoke, VA
City
Lynchburg, VA
Local
Virginia Sports
WDBJ7.com

Brett Young concert to be rescheduled due to inclement weather

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Brett Young concert that was set for Friday at Elmwood Park is being rescheduled due to inclement weather, according to Downtown Roanoke Inc. The organization says it will notify the public once a new date has been chosen. Anyone who bought tickets for Friday’s concert...
ROANOKE, VA
WSET

School bus and vehicle crash in Roanoke closes road

ROANOKE, Va. (WSET) — A school bus and vehicle were involved in a crash Monday morning with a section of Peters Creek road closed. Around 6:30 law enforcement received a call about the crash. There is no indication that students were on the bus, and no injuries have been...
ROANOKE, VA
WFXR

City of Danville waiving volume restrictions to collect storm debris

DANVILLE, Va. (WFXR) — The City of Danville Public Works Department says it is waiving volume restrictions for the collection of storm debris like tree limbs, brush, and other yard waste. Public works says they are trying to help the community clean up after the remnants of Ian came through. The waiver will be in […]
DANVILLE, VA
WSLS

Local weekend events canceled or rescheduled ahead of Hurricane Ian

As Hurricane Ian heads closer to our area, several local weekend events have been called off. Hurricane Ian is expected to bring heavy rain and high winds to Southwest and Central Virginia. Canceled events include:. ‘Get Downtown’ Lynchburg. October’s First Saturday Outing. ‘Day at The Point’ Fall Festival...
LYNCHBURG, VA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wine Festival#Downtown Roanoke Inc#The Mana Food Pantry#Pet Health Clinic
chathamstartribune.com

Danville Utilities restores power to about 1,000

The City of Danville has been able to restore power to about 1,000 customers as of Sunday morning, with another 1,984 without power. The largest concentration of outages is in the Golf Club Road and Hunting Hills area, where about 500 customers without power. They lost service Friday evening when a large tree on Route 41 near Mount Hermon Baptist Church fell across power lines and broke a large transmission pole and cross arms to four distribution poles.
DANVILLE, VA
WDBJ7.com

Danville Parks and Recreation to host Barktoberfest

DANVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - Danville Parks and Recreation is hosting the 5th annual Barktoberfest at Coates Bark Park Tuesday night. The event is for dog owners and their pets to discover dog resources and businesses in the area. There will be local vendors with homemade dog treats and supplies, a...
DANVILLE, VA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
Sports
wfxrtv.com

Man falls from cliff near Botetourt Road

BOTETOURT COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — Botetourt Fire and EMS received a call around 5:13 p.m. on Sunday — regarding an individual who had fallen off a cliff. According to Botetourt Fire and EMS, an adult male victim was transported to a local trauma center with serious injuries, after falling 60-70ft from a rock cliff in the area.
BOTETOURT COUNTY, VA
WDBJ7.com

Hundreds of customers remain without power across SW Virginia

(WDBJ) - UPDATE: Danville Utilities’ says it will be unable to restore service to all customers Saturday night. One of the areas not yet restored is the Hunting Hills Road and Golf Club Road areas. Crews tried to complete the repair of poles damaged from a fallen tree on Route 41, but weren’t able to finish.
VIRGINIA STATE
WFXR

Updated report on Danville Power outages

UPDATE 10/2/22: The City of Danville says it restored power overnight to about 1,000 people. However, on Sunday morning there are still roughly 1,984 people in the dark. The city says 500 of those outages are in the areas of Golf Club Road and Hunting Hills. All Power crews are on duty again Sunday and […]
DANVILLE, VA
WSET

100,000 Virginia customers lose power due to Ian

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — Strong winds from the remains of Ian contributed to thousands of Virginians losing power. The ABC13 area has been battered with tropical storm force wind from Ian. Wind gusts were up to 40-50 mph overnight. Currently, 100,000 Virginians are without electricity. Specifically, Danville and Pittsylvania...
WSLS

Vehicle fire cleared on I-81 South in Montgomery County

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Va. – UPDATE. The area has been cleared, according to VDOT. Traffic is now backed up for about four miles. Authorities said that no one was hurt in this incident. Christiansburg crews were dispatched just after 12:30 p.m. Monday. When they arrived at the scene, they said...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, VA
pcpatriot.com

Southern installed as new President of Virginia Dental Association

RICHMOND – The Virginia Dental Association has elected and installed its new Board of Directors leadership for 2022- 2023. Dr. Cynthia Southern of Pulaski is President of the association, which represents 4,000 member dentists across the Commonwealth, and Dr. Dustin Reynolds of Lynchburg is President-Elect. Dr. Zaneta Hamlin of Virginia Beach has been elected to serve a second term as Secretary-Treasurer.
VIRGINIA STATE
WSLS

Experts concerned upcoming flu season may be severe

ROANOKE, Va. – Fall is here, but that means that flu season isn’t far behind. After two and a half years of COVID-19, experts say the flu season could hit harder this season. The virus is known to be unpredictable and varies from year to year in severity.
ROANOKE, VA
WFXR

WFXR

10K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

WFXR News is the Fox Affiliate in Roanoke, VA and brings you the latest news, weather and sports across Southwest and Central Virginia.

 https://wfxrtv.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy