Carliss Davis-Dawson
4d ago
I'm glad that everyone is okay but apparently your 9 year old wasn't so when he called 911 for help you told them not to come making your son feel like his help wasn't needed when it really was. Your son deserves a gold metal especially from you (mother)!
You_done_goofed
4d ago
She left the children with the monster she's horrible I feel so sorry for the kids.
fox5atlanta.com
Mother desperate for arrest in son’s shooting death
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - Nearly six months ago, a 16-year-old was shot and killed on South Deshon Road in DeKalb County. His mother is still in agony--not just because she buried her son, but also because no one was held responsible for it. Stephanie Hunter said she has a message...
WXIA 11 Alive
Gwinnett County woman fights for chance at freedom, 24 years after killing her abuser
Latoya Dickson was sentenced to life in prison in 1999 after killing her abuser. She has been denied bond six times and her case is up for review again.
Man arrested for trespassing after bizarre exchange with Cobb homeowner caught on video
COBB COUNTY, Ga. — A man was arrested and jailed over the weekend for trespassing in a Cobb County neighborhood. On Oct. 1st, Cobb County police responded to Atlanta Country Club Estates, off Paper Mill Road in East Cobb, where they arrested Mark Jason Stubblefield, 52, on one count of criminal trespass. A judge set his bond at $1,320. As of Monday night, he remained in jail.
fox5atlanta.com
Stabbing death of inmate opens dialogue about Fulton County Jail
Sheriff Pat Labat says city leaders can't continue to delay giving help to the county jail. Last month, an inmate was stabbed to death. Labat says the overflow of inmate should be put into the city jail.
Officer shoots man while investigating break-ins at Cobb motel, cops say
A brief pursuit through the parking lot of a Smyrna-area motel ended in gunfire Friday morning, injuring a man suspected in a series of vehicle break-ins, according to police.
Cobb County woman charged with strangling 78-year-old relative to death
COBB COUNTY, Ga — A Cobb County woman is charged with murdering a relative who police believe could be her own mother. According to the arrest warrant, Gretchen Fortney is accused of hitting 78-year-old Martha Fortney with an unknown object or objects and strangling her to death. [DOWNLOAD: Free...
‘Jealous Boyfriend’ Convicted of Gunning Down His Girlfriend’s Ride-Share Driver Learns His Fate
A 27-year-old man in Georgia will spend the rest of his life behind bars for shooting and killing his girlfriend’s ride-share driver in a jealous rage. Senior Dekalb County Superior Court Judge David Irwin on Thursday ordered De’monte Lamara Anderson to serve a sentence of life in prison plus five years for fatally shooting 58-year-old Dwayne Roberts, whom Anderson mistakenly believed was having an affair with his girlfriend, authorities announced Monday.
fox5atlanta.com
Woman assaulted and robbed while walking dog
A Newton County woman was attacked on a trail while she was walking her dog, according to police. It was an attack that came out of nowhere, the woman told police she was ambushed.
A 31-year-old woman was killed in her Roswell apartment. The suspect is also believed to be dead
ROSWELL — A 31-year-old Roswell woman was found dead in her apartment Sunday night. The suspect in the fatal stabbing is believed to have stepped in front of a semi-truck on I-285. Roswell 911 received a call about an injured person at the Midwood Roswell Apartments on Mimosa Blvd....
Newnan Times-Herald
Fatal hit-and-run driver sentenced to prison
A Newnan woman has been sentenced for the killing a 25-year-old Sandy Springs man and his dog during a hit-and-run crash. Dominique Houston, 39, will serve 10 years behind bars, with the remaining five years on probation, according to Sandy Springs police. Houston pleaded guilty to numerous charges, including following...
Man playing basketball in ski mask kills 17-year-old during game in Gwinnett County
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — New video shows the moments just after a Gwinnett County teen was shot and killed as neighbors who heard the gunshots ran to his aid. Timothy Buchanan, 17, was shot and killed Sunday afternoon while playing basketball in a Gwinnett County neighborhood. Channel 2′s Elizabeth...
Argument leads to deadly shooting at DeKalb apartments, police say
A man was shot and killed Sunday at a DeKalb County apartment complex after he was seen arguing with someone in a vehicle, police said.
Cobb woman accused of impersonating federal agent, attorney says the incident is a misunderstanding
A woman is accused of impersonating a federal agent, but her attorney told Channel 2 Action News she’s innocent. Channel 2′s Cobb County Bureau Chief Michele Newell spoke with the woman accused of impersonating a federal agent and her attorney. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as...
fox5atlanta.com
Hit-and-run survivor wants driver responsible arrested, charged
DeKalb County police are investigating a hit-and-run accident that sent a motorcyclist to the hospital late last month. The motorcyclist survived and wants the driver responsible to be arrested and charged.
fox5atlanta.com
Police identify the 17-year-old who was shot and killed on a Gwinnett basketball court
Police have identified Timothy Buchanan as the teen was shot and killed on a Gwinnett basketball court Sunday evening. Community members are shocked that something like this happened in their neighborhood.
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com
Suspect holds postal carrier at gunpoint, tries to steal master mailbox key
COVINGTON — The Newton County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a man who tried to rob a postal carrier of a key that would open large blue outdoor Postal Service mailboxes. The 36-year-old carrier told the NCSO the suspect pointed a handgun at him and demanded the key. But when the carrier said he didn’t have the key, the suspect ran into nearby woods.
Police: Cobb County woman arrested for strangling relative to death
COBB COUNTY, Ga — A Cobb County woman is behind bars after she murdered a relative by strangling, according to the Cobb County Sheriff’s Department. The incident, which happened shortly after 5 a.m. on Friday, occurred on Loch Highland Pass in Roswell, according to deputies. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV...
Georgia man stabbed allegedly by woman he met on a dating app
ATLANTA — A Georgia man was stabbed allegedly by a woman he met on a dating app. According to WSB-TV, police officers were called to a man’s apartment complex near Atlanta around 5:30 a.m. Monday. The man told the officers that he met a woman recently on a dating app and she had allegedly demanded he send her money. She then pulled out a knife and stabbed him.
wuga.org
ACCPD Investigating Fatal Sunday Shooting
The Athens-Clarke County Police Department is investigating a shooting that occurred on October 2 at approximately 3:35 P.M. A 52-year-old man was found with a gunshot wound at the 100 block of Fairview Street, and he later died as a result of his injuries. The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with...
fox5atlanta.com
Suspect wanted in armed car theft
DECATUR, Ga. - Decatur police say they're looking for a man who committed armed grand theft auto. Police say the man in the photo above approached a woman parked along the 200 block of North Arcadia Avenue with a silver gun at 6:32 p.m. They say he pointed the weapon...
