Two Accused of Oil Field Theft, Criminal Mischief
On August 5th, 2022, employees of Arcadia Operating LLC, a petroleum production company, reported an oil field theft to the Titus County Sheriff’s Office. The theft occurred off of Farm to Market Highway 71 between the Maple Springs and Sugarhill Communities in Titus County. During the theft, the suspects...
Two Jailed In Hopkins County Burglary
Hopkins County Deputies received a report shortly before 9:00 am about a burglary of a home that had occurred Sunday night. Investigators gathered evidence at the scene that led to the arrest of two suspects. They were 30-year-old Shane Michael Ray and 27-year-old Joshua Lee Ray, mugshot not available, charged with burglary of a habitation, and they recovered the stolen property. The court did not set a bond.
Paris daily crime report || Oct. 4, 2022
Paris Police responded to 87 calls for service and arrested 8 persons on October 3, 2022. Paris Police responded to a theft in the 800 block of Oak St at 1:06 P.M. on October 3, 2022. The victim reported that someone had stolen a shotgun and some cash from his residence. The victim reported that two known people came to his residence in the early morning hours and visited for a few hours. A short time after they left, the victim noticed that the shotgun and cash were missing. The investigation continues.
Paris Police Report For Tuesday (Oct 04)
Paris Police Report For Monday (Oct 3)
Paris Police responded to a disturbance in the 600-block of E. Sherman St at 8:29 Friday morning. The 56-year-old male victim reported that his 47-year-old ex-girlfriend had struck him in the head with a lamp. She also attempted to cut him with a boxcutter during an argument. The investigation continues.
Woman charged after deadly McCurtain County crash
MCCURTAIN COUNTY, Okla. (KXII) - A Bogota woman was charged with murder after a crash back in July of 2021 left a woman dead. According to court documents from the State of Oklahoma, 34-year-old Micah Landers is accused of being intoxicated while driving and crashing into another vehicle, killing Anna Garcia Villalobos Rodriguez and injuring two others on July 16, 2021.
Paris police arrest report || Oct. 3, 2022
The following individuals were recently arrested by the Paris Police Department. Blackwell,Raven Kittyanne – DISORDERLY CONDUCT/LANGUAGE. Garza,Gerardo Rafael – DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED. Hamilton,Larry Vernon – PUBLIC INTOXICATION. McCool,Jacky Daniel – POSS CS PG 1/1-B >=1G<4G. Perkins,Jessie Wyman – FAIL TO MAINTAIN FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILIT\. Preston,Cam Aaron...
Sheriff: Illegal gambling devices seized in Titus County
TITUS COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – According to a press release, during the week preceding Thursday, Sept. 29, Titus County Sheriff’s Office received information that illegal gambling was occurring at the Hana Travel Plaza on the 100 block of East 7th Street in Winfield, Texas. The sheriff’s office said, an undercover investigation established probable cause that […]
Lamar County SO Warns Of Warrant Scam
The Lamar County Sheriff’s Office has recently received calls advising that a Deputy Jackson or a Deputy Mullens has been calling citizens, telling them there is a warrant for their arrest. Additionally, the scammer tells them to go to a specific address and pay money to take care of the warrant. It is a scam because the Lamar County Sheriff’s Office will not call you, advise of a warrant, or ask for any money.
Arrest Made In Oklahoma Cold Case Murder
The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation has arrested a 29-year-old cold case murderer in McCurtain County. They are holding 51-year-old John Wesley Smith in connection with the death of John Randall O’Steen. They found O’Steen’s body near the Arkansas border in 1993 after friends reported him missing three months earlier. They are holding Smith without bond in the McCurtain County Jail in Idabel.
John Deere Hay Baler Stolen In Titus County Recovered
In May of 2021, Titus County Sheriff’s Office opened an investigation into the theft of a John Deere Model 460M hay baler from the eastern portion of Titus County. The department investigated to locate the nearly new hay baler worth over $40,000. Titus County Sheriff’s Investigators joined forces with Special Rangers from the Texas and Southwest Cattle Grower’s Association looking for leads. At one point, investigators conducted aerial searches for the stolen baler to no avail.
Paris PD seize drugs and guns from search warrant of local residence
The Paris Police officers were attempting to serve, the officers obtained a subsequent search warrant for the residence. A follow-up on the arrest of Roderick Dewayne Scales that was reported on Sept. 29, 2022, and due to the warrant that the Paris Police officers were attempting to serve, the officers obtained a subsequent search warrant for the residence.
OSBI: Arrest made in 1993 McCurtain County cold case
Lamar County Sheriff Office warns residents of recent scam
Human remains found in heavily wooded area east of Idabel
McCURTAIN COUNTY, Okla. (KSLA) - The McCurtain County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after human remains were found in a wooded area during the first weekend of October. Sheriff Kevin Clardy says on Saturday, Oct. 1, someone found the remains in a heavily wooded area east of Idabel in the area of Goodwater/Redland off Goodwater Road. The scene has been secured so that on Friday, a team of anthropologists and the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation can search the area more thoroughly.
Lamar County booking report || Sept. 30, 2022
EWING, OCTAVIOUS JAMAL – CRIMINAL MISCHIEF >=$100<$750. SCALES, RODERICK DEWAYNE – MAN DEL CS PG 1 >=4G<200G; MAN DEL CS PG 1-B >=4G<200G; MAN DEL CS PG 2 OR 2-A >=400G; POSS MARIJ >5LBS<=50LBS; MAN DEL CS PG 1-B >=4G<200G.
Motorcyclist killed, woman flown to hospital after crash in Pushmataha Co.
PUSHMATAHA COUNTY, Okla. (KXII) - A Lindale man died and a woman was seriously injured after a motorcycle crash in Pushmataha County. The Oklahoma Highway Patrol said 61-year-old Harris Goodwyn was killed after he ran his bike off Indian Highway and crashed near Albion. Troopers said Goodwyn was pronounced dead...
Sulphur Springs City Manager’s Report to City Council
We had 2 minor workers compensation claims in September. We did not have any liability claims. We did file one small property claim for theft and vandalism at our warehouse on Middle Street. SENIOR CITIZENS CENTER. We have been awarded a $2.4 mil. grant from the Texas Department. of Housing...
1 Flown To Area Trauma Center Following One-Vehicle Rollover On I-30
At least one person was flown to an area trauma center following a one-vehicle rollover on Interstate 30 just west of Sulphur Springs early Friday morning, Sept. 30, 2022. According to dispatch reports, authorities were first notified of a major one-vehicle crash on Interstate 30 east near mile marker 119 at 1 a.m. The caller reported the vehicle had rolled over multiple times before resting on its top.
Hopkins County Chamber Connection 10.05.22
It’s just a little over two weeks before the 53rd Annual Hopkins County Stew Festival, sponsored by Alliance Bank, and stew tickets and merchandise are on sale!. This year, tickets are $8 each or four tickets for $28. You can purchase them at Alliance Bank locations, City National Bank locations, Texas Heritage National Bank and Pilgrim Bank, or at the Chamber office, 110 Main St. You can also purchase them online at HopkinsChamber.org.
