Bill Sniffin: There Is A Lot To Like About Wyoming Roads – But A Few Things Could Be Improved
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. There is not a lonelier highway in America than some of those isolated stretches of pavement that crisscross the Cowboy State. Especially when bad weather occurs. Last week, we were almost stopped by low visibility on Highway 287 between Jeffrey City...
Country Music Star and CFD Legend Performs in Laramie This Month
As if October wasn't already promising to be a great month, we have more good news for you. The rough n' tough saddle bronc athlete turned country music star is coming back to Wyoming this month! That's right - Chancey Williams will take center stage in Laramie at the Cowboy Saloon and Dance Hall.
Hey Wyoming Football Fans! There Are Only Two Winless Teams And They’re Both In Colorado
Now, I'm not going to lie. Saturday was tough. It's something we'd want to put in Regina George's burn book(today is October 3rd, Mean Girls Day). It was hard to watch. Not only was the score at one point 3-2(typical baseball score), but Wyoming ended up being blown out at home by San Jose St. University. Ooof.
capcity.news
University of Wyoming Cowboys to hold practice in Cheyenne
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — The Wyoming Cowboy basketball team calls Laramie home, but on Saturday, Oct. 8, they will be in Cheyenne for an open practice. The practice will begin at noon in Storey Gymnasium, located at 2810 House Ave. At the event — which is free and open to...
oilcity.news
Study exploring new southern Wyoming–northern Colorado public transit options as region grows
CASPER, Wyo. — A new study involving multiple transportation agencies is looking into the possibility of creating a new public transit connection between the Cheyenne, Wyoming, area and the north Front Range in Colorado. “As northern Colorado and southern Wyoming continue to grow, a regional transit system connecting the...
This Weekend in Laramie – It’s October? Edition
So, do we just accept that we're now down to the last three months of 2022? Why do I feel like it was just yesterday that I was singing "wake me up when September ends," and the month is already ending? Time is so weird, don't you think? Can we all just pull a Dr. Strange, please?
NWS Cheyenne: Near Freezing Temps Expected Later This Week
Some areas west of the Laramie Range could see freezing temperatures later this week, according to the National Weather Service in Cheyenne. "Overnight lows will begin to drop into the mid to lower 30s later this week," the NWS said. Wednesday's forecast calls for overnight lows of 31 degrees in...
Find Treasure At Laramie’s Newest Shop
Candlestix to Cupboards, Antiques and Collectible, is now OPEN in Laramie!. You know what they say; another man's trash is another man's treasure. And with a new antique store opening in Laramie, I'm ready to put on my Pirate costume, and search for my treasure!. No matter if anyone says...
Lusk Herald
Public Notice No. 5837
Public notice is hereby given that the following listed water users have completed the requirements of appropriation and beneficial use of ground water for the following wells as approved by the State Engineer. Pursuant to Wyoming Statutes §§ 41-4-511 and 41-4-513, the following proofs of appropriation will be held open for public inspection from October 17 through October 21, 2022, during the hours of 9:00 a.m. until 5:00 p.m., at the following location(s): Board of Control, 2100 West 5th Street, Sheridan, Wyoming; and State Engineer’s Office, Herschler Building 2W, 122 West 25th Street, Cheyenne, Wyoming. Any person claiming a water right interest in the same sources of supply to which the below-advertised proofs refer may inform the Water Division Superintendent of his/her desire to contest the rights of the person or persons seeking adjudication. The statement of contest shall be presented within fifteen days after the closing of the public inspection and shall state with reasonable certainty the grounds of the contest. The statement must be verified by the sworn affidavit of the contestant, his/her agent or attorney. If no contest is initiated as allowed by Wyoming Statute § 41-4-312, the advertised proofs will be submitted to the State Board of Control for consideration during its meeting beginning on November 14, 2022, with the Division Superintendent’s recommendation that certificates of appropriation or construction be issued.
Holy Cow! This Home Outside Of Laramie Has A Private Beach
Ok, I know there is a lot of awesome real estate across The Cowboy State, but, man, this property outside of Laramie is a real looker. I mean, I was awestricken just looking at this retreat. Not only is it nestled by a smaller mountain range, but it also has a lake. AND, that lake has a beach.
oilcity.news
Laramie police seek stolen Dodge Dart
CASPER, Wyo. — The Laramie Police Department announced Monday afternoon that it is seeking the public’s assistance in locating a stolen vehicle. The pictured vehicle, a black 2015 Dodge Dart with yellow accents, was stolen sometime between 11 p.m. Oct. 2 and 8:40 a.m. Oct. 3. “If you...
Laramie Has A New Mural – Here’s Where!
Just behind Bond's (2nd st. and E Custer st.), there's a very cool mural splashing over. I'm always so jealous of people who have an amazing talent for art. I can't even draw a stick man to save my life. As I was driving over to take a look and appreciate this new mural, I decided to make a little tour of it and went around town to find more murals!
Heads Up Cheyenne and Laramie: Exit 358 on I-80 Now Open
Heads up, commuters and drivers in Cheyenne and Laramie - an accident West of Exit 358 westbound on I-80 resulted in an interstate closure today. If you're wondering why there was a traffic jam in the area today, this may be the source:
capcity.news
Laramie County Circuit Court arraignments (10/3/22)
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Provided below are the defendants and charges from appearances in Laramie County Circuit Court. All persons cited are presumed innocent until convicted or pleading guilty. Official charges are subject to change by the Laramie County District Attorney’s Office. Initial Appearances:. Damian Romero, 29 – Strangulation...
This Is What’s Happening In Cheyenne This Weekend As We FALL Into October
We've made it to another weekend in Cheyenne. This one is going to say goodbye to September and hello to October as a fun changing of the guard. Cheyenne is loaded with fun events this weekend and the entire month of October. We'll have non-stop fun to the New Year, so hold on to your hats. Let's Go!
Shucks! Where Is The Closest Corn Maze Or Pumpkin Patch To Cheyenne?
It's that time of the year, we've made it to fall, ya'll. Sorry, I swear that's the only one I'll use in this. Promise. We all know that corn mazes are far and few between in the Cowboy State, due to the, well, lack of corn. I mean, we're not show-offs like Nebraska and form everything around it like that kid on TikTok. But, it's still fun to find a corn maze and work your way through it. It's just unfortunate that we have to hit the road and find one.
Storms, Rain Expected In SE Wyoming, Snow Possible In Mountains
The Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service is predicting a weekend ahead for southeast Wyoming, with some snow possible above 10,000 feet. Showers and thunderstorms are expected Friday across southeast Wyoming and the Nebraska Panhandle. Strong outflow winds will be possible with storms in the afternoon. Saturday will be cooler with showers and storms continuing through the day across the region. Afternoon highs east of the Laramie Range will be mostly in the 60s, while points farther west will only reach the 50s. With these showers, portions of the Snowy Range above 10,000 feet elevation could even see snow mix in with rain. Looking ahead to the rest of the weekend will be much of the same. Near normal temperatures for early October continue into early next week with chances for precipitation. For the latest local forecast, be sure to check weather.gov/cys.
[LOOK] Snowy Range Displays Fall Colors: Here’s Where To See Them
I took some time off this week to get away from the stress of everyday life and spend some time in the Snowy Range west of Laramie, where I took the photos featured in this gallery. It was time well spent. It's amazing how a little time reconnecting with the...
Jeffrey’s Bistro is Now 2nd Street Deli
Did you hear the awesome news? 2nd Street Deli which was once Jeffrey's Bistro is NOW OPEN!. If you missed the news, Jeffrey's Bistro closed down a couple of months ago so that they can revamp the place, and 'move into the future.' With the same local owners bringing the same quality food, they are now back as 2nd Street Deli.
Fort Collins police detective attacked in Loveland
A Fort Collins police detective is recovering after being confronted and struck by a man in East Loveland.
