Sioux City Journal
Sioux City East High School crowns homecoming king and queen
SIOUX CITY — Joseph DeBates and Addyson Junge were crowned East High School’s homecoming king and queen on Monday. DeBates is the son of Valerie and Michael DeBates and Junge is the daughter of Stacy and Aaron Junge. Additional senior attendants for queen included Ava Arthur, daughter of...
Sioux City Journal
Bishop Heelan High School crowns homecoming king and queen
SIOUX CITY -- Jason Breen and Reese Chicoine were crowned homecoming king and queen for Bishop Heelan High School on Friday. Breen is the son of Matt and Bridget Breen and Chicoine is the daughter of Jennifer Chicoine and Randy Anderson. Homecoming queen candidates and their parents also included: Sophia...
Sioux City Journal
PREP ROUNDUP: Vermillion wins SDHSAA Class A boys golf title
ABERDEEN, S.D. – For the first time since 2007, the Vermillion boys golf team has won the Class A state title. The Tanagers combined for a two-day team total of 38-over par 614 to win the event by 24 shots. Aberdeen Roncalli took second place at 62-over, followed by Dakota Valley and Sioux Valley, who tied for third at 69-over par.
Sioux City Journal
Bandits announce new ownership, 2023 season theme
SIOUX CITY – During a press conference at the Tyson Events Center in Sioux City Tuesday morning, President Brett Funke announced Don Belson as the sole owner of the Sioux City Bandits ahead of the 2023 Champions Indoor Football (CIF) league season. “I’m really excited,” Belson said. “My daughter...
Rock Valley, October 04 High School 🏈 Game Notice
The West Lyon High School football team will have a game with Rock Valley High School on October 04, 2022, 14:15:00.
Sioux City Bandits announce new owner among flurry of moves
It was a big day for the Sioux City Bandits organization as the team announced a series of moves at their press conference, highlighted by a change in the front office as a familiar face will take the reigns of the team.
kscj.com
BIG BROTHERS BIG SISTERS TOUR OF HOMES TO RESUME
BIG BROTHERS BIG SISTERS OF SIOUXLAND WILL RESUME ITS ANNUAL TOUR OF HOMES FUNDRAISER BY SHOWCASING FIVE HOMES IN THE WHISPERING CREEK AREA OF SIOUX CITY. JEFF CARLSON AND HIS WIFE RACHEL WILL OPEN THEIR HOME TO THE HOLIDAY BUS TOURS TO BENEFIT BIG BROTHERS AND SISTERS:. TOUR9 OC………A PART...
KLEM
KLEM News for Tuesday, October 4
National Night out will be celebrated by the Le Mars Police Department tonight. The event is underway at this hour at the Police Department, and continues until 7 pm. It’s an open house, where you can enjoy a free meal, tour the police facilities, including their new training center, and get to know the officers, and your neighbors. First responders will also be there, along with some of their vehicles.
Sioux City Journal
Grau to serve as UNI’s student support specialist at WITCC
SIOUX CITY -- Susan Grau has been selected to serve as a student support specialist on the Western Iowa Tech campus in Sioux City as part of a new initiative that increases access to four-year degrees at the University of Northern Iowa. Grau will provide personalized support to adult and...
Sioux City Journal
SIOUXLAND ATHLETE OF THE WEEK: Elk Point-Jefferson's Noah McDermott hoping to lead Huskies to championship
ELK POINT, S.D. – When the Elk Point-Jefferson football team lost in the Class 11B SDHSAA Semifinals last fall, there was a sense of disappointment that they weren’t about to complete the journey to the DakotaDome for the state championship, but there was a sense of pride for making it further than any Elk Point-Jefferson team since 2005.
Sioux City Journal
Arena Sports Academy wants to lease Riverside Recreational Sports Complex from city
SIOUX CITY -- The Sioux City Council will be asked Monday to approve a resolution accepting a lease agreement for the Arena Sports Academy's rental of Riverside Recreational Sports Complex for an outdoor little league program. According to city documents, Siouxland Youth Athletics gave notice in September that it wants...
KLEM
KLEM News for Monday, October 3
Ten States, including Iowa, have joined in a lawsuit against pesticide companies. The complaint accuses Syngenta and Corteva of using “loyalty programs” with distributors to unlawfully exclude generic competitors from the market by skirting patent rules. The lawsuit alleges this has cost farmers millions of dollars each year, and it is seeking reimbursement. The other states suing include Illinois, Minnesota, and Nebraska.
Sioux City Journal
From the Archives
Iowa Woman Finds Parents Lost Many Years Ago: When Mrs. Stanley of New Hartford, Iowa, accompanied Mr. and Mrs. Caywood to Elmira, N.Y., she did not expect the surprise at the home of her childhood. Mrs. Stanley, at the age of four, was adopted by Mr. and Mrs. Caywood and raised as Miss. Ella Caywood. She was the youngest of eight children, and her birth mother in poor health, Mr. and Mrs. Caywood persuaded the parents to allow them to adopt her as their own. Years ago news was received that her father had enlisted in the New York regiment and been killed in battle, and her mother died soon after. Yet Mrs. Stanley found the parents she had mourned alive and well - very active for people nearly 80 years of age - along with three of her brothers. Her father had been in the Army and wounded, laying him in one of the hospitals for months. That incident led to the report of his death to his friends in the west.
Sioux City Journal
Sioux City Council opts to delete lease of Riverside Sports Complex from agenda
SIOUX CITY — The Sioux City Council voted Monday to delete the Hesse Foundation's request to rent Riverside Recreational Sports Complex from its consent agenda, so that city staff can make changes to the lease agreement. Sioux City Parks and Recreation Director Matt Salvatore told the council that the...
Sioux City Journal
$77M veteran-centric development planned for South Sioux City
SOUTH SIOUX CITY -- A $77 million, 20-acre veteran-centric development is being planned in South Sioux City. Veterans Victory Housing and Small Business Center, described in a press release as a campus where veterans can "live, work and play," is a 500,000-square-foot facility spread across eight buildings. The site is adjacent to the recently built RiverPointe apartment development in South Sioux City.
Sioux City Journal
MINI: All students should receive free breakfast and lunch
The Sioux City public schools operate on a $227 million budget. Is it too much to ask that all kids get free breakfast and lunch? I think having kids ready to learn should be priority #1. -- Steve Shadle, South Sioux City. Opinions expressed in the Mini Editorial are those...
Sioux City Journal
Sioux City Council makes parking rate increase official
SIOUX CITY — The Sioux City Council voted Monday to approve the final reading of an ordinance that raises rates for municipal parking ramps and meters, as well as overtime parking and fines. The council passed third reading by a vote of 4 to 0. Councilman Matthew O'Kane abstained...
Sioux City Journal
Oct. 4, 2022 evening weather update for Siouxland
Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. This evening's outlook for Sioux City: Cloudy skies early, followed by partial clearing. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 51F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Temperatures will be warm Wednesday in Sioux City. It looks like it will be a pleasant 73 degrees. A 49-degree low is forecasted. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at 13 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on siouxcityjournal.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Sioux City Journal
Latest Woodbury County Court report
Lise Rene Church, 58, Sioux City, second-degree arson; sentenced Sept. 29, deferred judgment, two years probation. Brendan Alex Aduddell, 27, Sioux City, possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance; sentenced Sept. 29, deferred judgment, two years probation. Brandon Michael Keleher, 41, Sioux City, possession of a controlled substance --...
Sioux City Journal
MINI: Sending checks for city services to other cities
Who, what, or where are the people doing the job of running Sioux City? I recently mailed a check for a traffic ticket to Arizona. I just mailed a check for my water bill to Minneapolis, Minn. In Jackson, Miss., the city has let its municipal water department crumble into an unhealthy mess. When city governments stop doing the work of city government, that city will become unlivable in time. -- Donald Parsons, Sioux City.
