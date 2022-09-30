ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sioux City, IA

Sioux City Journal

Sioux City East High School crowns homecoming king and queen

SIOUX CITY — Joseph DeBates and Addyson Junge were crowned East High School’s homecoming king and queen on Monday. DeBates is the son of Valerie and Michael DeBates and Junge is the daughter of Stacy and Aaron Junge. Additional senior attendants for queen included Ava Arthur, daughter of...
SIOUX CITY, IA
Sioux City Journal

Bishop Heelan High School crowns homecoming king and queen

SIOUX CITY -- Jason Breen and Reese Chicoine were crowned homecoming king and queen for Bishop Heelan High School on Friday. Breen is the son of Matt and Bridget Breen and Chicoine is the daughter of Jennifer Chicoine and Randy Anderson. Homecoming queen candidates and their parents also included: Sophia...
SIOUX CITY, IA
Sioux City Journal

PREP ROUNDUP: Vermillion wins SDHSAA Class A boys golf title

ABERDEEN, S.D. – For the first time since 2007, the Vermillion boys golf team has won the Class A state title. The Tanagers combined for a two-day team total of 38-over par 614 to win the event by 24 shots. Aberdeen Roncalli took second place at 62-over, followed by Dakota Valley and Sioux Valley, who tied for third at 69-over par.
VERMILLION, SD
Sioux City Journal

Bandits announce new ownership, 2023 season theme

SIOUX CITY – During a press conference at the Tyson Events Center in Sioux City Tuesday morning, President Brett Funke announced Don Belson as the sole owner of the Sioux City Bandits ahead of the 2023 Champions Indoor Football (CIF) league season. “I’m really excited,” Belson said. “My daughter...
SIOUX CITY, IA
High School Football PRO

Rock Valley, October 04 High School 🏈 Game Notice

INWOOD, IA
kscj.com

BIG BROTHERS BIG SISTERS TOUR OF HOMES TO RESUME

BIG BROTHERS BIG SISTERS OF SIOUXLAND WILL RESUME ITS ANNUAL TOUR OF HOMES FUNDRAISER BY SHOWCASING FIVE HOMES IN THE WHISPERING CREEK AREA OF SIOUX CITY. JEFF CARLSON AND HIS WIFE RACHEL WILL OPEN THEIR HOME TO THE HOLIDAY BUS TOURS TO BENEFIT BIG BROTHERS AND SISTERS:. TOUR9 OC………A PART...
SIOUX CITY, IA
KLEM

KLEM News for Tuesday, October 4

National Night out will be celebrated by the Le Mars Police Department tonight. The event is underway at this hour at the Police Department, and continues until 7 pm. It’s an open house, where you can enjoy a free meal, tour the police facilities, including their new training center, and get to know the officers, and your neighbors. First responders will also be there, along with some of their vehicles.
LE MARS, IA
Sioux City Journal

Grau to serve as UNI’s student support specialist at WITCC

SIOUX CITY -- Susan Grau has been selected to serve as a student support specialist on the Western Iowa Tech campus in Sioux City as part of a new initiative that increases access to four-year degrees at the University of Northern Iowa. Grau will provide personalized support to adult and...
SIOUX CITY, IA
Sioux City Journal

SIOUXLAND ATHLETE OF THE WEEK: Elk Point-Jefferson's Noah McDermott hoping to lead Huskies to championship

ELK POINT, S.D. – When the Elk Point-Jefferson football team lost in the Class 11B SDHSAA Semifinals last fall, there was a sense of disappointment that they weren’t about to complete the journey to the DakotaDome for the state championship, but there was a sense of pride for making it further than any Elk Point-Jefferson team since 2005.
ELK POINT, SD
KLEM

KLEM News for Monday, October 3

Ten States, including Iowa, have joined in a lawsuit against pesticide companies. The complaint accuses Syngenta and Corteva of using “loyalty programs” with distributors to unlawfully exclude generic competitors from the market by skirting patent rules. The lawsuit alleges this has cost farmers millions of dollars each year, and it is seeking reimbursement. The other states suing include Illinois, Minnesota, and Nebraska.
IOWA STATE
Sioux City Journal

From the Archives

Iowa Woman Finds Parents Lost Many Years Ago: When Mrs. Stanley of New Hartford, Iowa, accompanied Mr. and Mrs. Caywood to Elmira, N.Y., she did not expect the surprise at the home of her childhood. Mrs. Stanley, at the age of four, was adopted by Mr. and Mrs. Caywood and raised as Miss. Ella Caywood. She was the youngest of eight children, and her birth mother in poor health, Mr. and Mrs. Caywood persuaded the parents to allow them to adopt her as their own. Years ago news was received that her father had enlisted in the New York regiment and been killed in battle, and her mother died soon after. Yet Mrs. Stanley found the parents she had mourned alive and well - very active for people nearly 80 years of age - along with three of her brothers. Her father had been in the Army and wounded, laying him in one of the hospitals for months. That incident led to the report of his death to his friends in the west.
NEW HARTFORD, IA
Sioux City Journal

$77M veteran-centric development planned for South Sioux City

SOUTH SIOUX CITY -- A $77 million, 20-acre veteran-centric development is being planned in South Sioux City. Veterans Victory Housing and Small Business Center, described in a press release as a campus where veterans can "live, work and play," is a 500,000-square-foot facility spread across eight buildings. The site is adjacent to the recently built RiverPointe apartment development in South Sioux City.
SOUTH SIOUX CITY, NE
Sioux City Journal

MINI: All students should receive free breakfast and lunch

The Sioux City public schools operate on a $227 million budget. Is it too much to ask that all kids get free breakfast and lunch? I think having kids ready to learn should be priority #1. -- Steve Shadle, South Sioux City. Opinions expressed in the Mini Editorial are those...
SIOUX CITY, IA
Sioux City Journal

Sioux City Council makes parking rate increase official

SIOUX CITY — The Sioux City Council voted Monday to approve the final reading of an ordinance that raises rates for municipal parking ramps and meters, as well as overtime parking and fines. The council passed third reading by a vote of 4 to 0. Councilman Matthew O'Kane abstained...
SIOUX CITY, IA
Sioux City Journal

Oct. 4, 2022 evening weather update for Siouxland

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. This evening's outlook for Sioux City: Cloudy skies early, followed by partial clearing. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 51F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Temperatures will be warm Wednesday in Sioux City. It looks like it will be a pleasant 73 degrees. A 49-degree low is forecasted. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at 13 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on siouxcityjournal.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
SIOUX CITY, IA
Sioux City Journal

Latest Woodbury County Court report

Lise Rene Church, 58, Sioux City, second-degree arson; sentenced Sept. 29, deferred judgment, two years probation. Brendan Alex Aduddell, 27, Sioux City, possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance; sentenced Sept. 29, deferred judgment, two years probation. Brandon Michael Keleher, 41, Sioux City, possession of a controlled substance --...
WOODBURY COUNTY, IA
Sioux City Journal

MINI: Sending checks for city services to other cities

Who, what, or where are the people doing the job of running Sioux City? I recently mailed a check for a traffic ticket to Arizona. I just mailed a check for my water bill to Minneapolis, Minn. In Jackson, Miss., the city has let its municipal water department crumble into an unhealthy mess. When city governments stop doing the work of city government, that city will become unlivable in time. -- Donald Parsons, Sioux City.
SIOUX CITY, IA

