Sioux Falls, SD

dakotanewsnow.com

SiouxFalls.Business report: DTSF Parking ramp area becomes temporary pop-up park, new candle company offers unique aromas and interactive space

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Every Tuesday, you can find the SiouxFalls.Business report on Dakota News Now at 5 p.m. on KSFY. This week, Jodi Schwan stopped by to talk about a new downtown Sioux Falls candle shop that offers unique aromas and interactive space for candle-making opportunities.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KXRB 1140 AM/100.1 FM

Iconic South Dakota Ice Cream Shop Lists Season Closure Dates

One of the best parts about summer is enjoying delicious ice cream. A local favorite establishment to enjoy sweet ice cream treats is B&G Milkyway. Just like summer winding down for the school year to begin, the same goes for all eight B&G Milkyway locations across the Sioux Empire. Closing dates for the season have been announced for some of the B&G Milkyway locations.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

Where does affordable fit in $1.7 billion of permits?

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — There’s more than a billion dollars of construction happening in Sioux Falls but where in all that money does affordable or workforce housing fit in?. It doesn’t so far. “I just looked at the projects and we’re adding over 3,000 (housing) units,”...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

Sioux Falls adds usable space to its downtown landscape

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Sioux Falls’ newest “green” space is open for business. “Just a great gathering space for people to really connect downtown and enjoy what downtown has to offer,” Sioux Falls Parks & Rec Recreation Manager Jackie Nelson said. “Something very similar...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
Sioux Falls, SD
Sioux Falls, SD
Sioux Falls, SD
Business
ESPN Sioux Falls

The Top 10 Smallest Towns in all of South Dakota

South Dakota is loaded with small towns in every corner of the state. But where are the tiniest towns in the entire Mount Rushmore state?. According to the latest census data, these are the ten tiniest towns in all of South Dakota. Chances are, you've never even heard of the smallest town of them all.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
dakotanewsnow.com

JDRF South Dakota works to expand its reach

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation of South Dakota is working to improve community awareness of what Type 1 Diabetes is and how it affects the children diagnosed and their families. Doing so also involves increasing community involvement in the organization’s events. Dakota...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

PHOTOS: Leaves changing colors in Sioux Falls

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Fall is arriving slowly in KELOLAND with cooler temperatures and the leaves finally changing colors. Many trees in Sioux Falls are still green but if you know where to look, you can see fall peeking through in some neighborhoods. KELOLAND News drove through central and eastern Sioux Falls to find the fall colors that we all love so much.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

Record breaking apartment construction in Sioux Falls

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The number of apartment complexes going up in Sioux Falls continues to rise. 2021 was a record-breaking year. 2022 has already surpassed that record and more projects are expected. The city added 1,821 new apartments in 120 different buildings in 2021. There are already...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
Mix 97-3

So, Just How Many Car Washes Are There in Sioux Falls?

If there is one thing the city of Sioux Falls has no shortage of, it has to be car washes. There seemingly appears to be at least one on every busy street in the city. I mean, there is certainly no excuse for driving a dirty car in this city. If you do, you either don't care that "wash me" is written on the back of your car, or you're just too damn cheap to wash your vehicle.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

LHS Indigenous Studies class revitalizes newsletter

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — There’s another opportunity to learn about Native American culture and history at a Sioux Falls high school. Students in the Indigenous Studies class at Lincoln High School are sharing their knowledge with others. Student Aubree Pickner is one of the editors of the...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

Help keep Kidz-N-Coats during KELOLAND winters

After you finish this article, go check your closets! Each year, the Kidz-N-Coats project in Sioux Falls collects donations to provide children-in-need with new coats, mittens, gloves, and hats. And in our current economy, this year the need is even greater. Teresa Blauwet is the Coordinator of Kidz-N-Coats in Sioux...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

Track the changing fall colors throughout South Dakota

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — You may have noticed more leaves are starting to turn color around Sioux Falls. We’ve mainly seen yellows, but the reds and oranges are starting to pop. According to the South Dakota Parks Fall Foliage Tracker, the Sioux Falls area is seeing minimal to partial change in the orange.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

Across the Table with Matt Grimlie & Peter Siegling

As a business owner there are many challenges and decisions to make along the way. Could you imagine having one of your close friends as your partner along for the ride? It’s been working out very well for today’s Across the Table guests. Matt Grimlie and Peter Siegling met at a job in Nebraska and decided to venture back to South Dakota and start their own. Brittany Kaye recently sat down with the two gentlemen at JJ’s Wine, Spirits & Cigars to hear more about their journey to owning Meadowland Financial Group, LLC together.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

Will Sioux Falls hit $2 billion in permit values?

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The city only needs $280 million to reach $2 billion in building permit values for the city of Sioux Falls. Will the city reach $2 billion by the end of the year?. “I don’t think we will hit $2 billion. I really don’t,” said...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
dakotanewsnow.com

Two stray dogs bit woman in Sioux Falls

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A woman was bitten after trying to feed stray dogs in central Sioux Falls, authorities say. According to a press release from the City of Sioux Falls, a woman and her young daughter were sitting in their car in a parking lot when they were approached by two stray dogs. The woman threw food out the car window, and the dogs started fighting over the food. The woman tried to break up the dog fight but was bitten by one of the dogs in the process. Two additional people came to help grab the dogs, and they also may have received bite wounds.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
dakotanewsnow.com

Haunted history of downtown Sioux Falls

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Mitchell Olson hosts Downtown Scavenger Haunts. It’s a chance to learn about some of the haunted areas of downtown Sioux Falls, just in time for the Halloween season. He joined Dakota News Now on Monday morning.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

Never too old to pursue passions

BROOKINGS, S.D. (KELO) — A Brooking’s man is living proof that age is just a number. Before retiring in 2014, Tommy Edwin was a soybean researcher at SDSU. Now he has taken his retirement to bring back an old passion of his — music. For most people...
BROOKINGS, SD

