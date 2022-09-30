ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pueblo, CO

KKTV

WATCH: New cancer center offers advanced treatment

A Colorado Springs dog is a finalist for the 'Top 10 Shelter Dog Makeovers.'
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KKTV

Colorado Springs pup named a finalist for ‘Top 10 Shelter Dog Makeovers’

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A pup in Colorado Springs was named a finalist for the “Top 10 Shelter Dog Makeovers.”. Wahl, a grooming company, issued a news release on Tuesday saying they are working with animal advocate Lee Asher to bring attention to the nationwide contest. The release explains Luna was rescued from a puppy mill and brought to the National Mill Dog Rescue in El Paso County, covered in matS, dirt and sores from years of neglect.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
Pueblo, CO
KKTV

Student reportedly brings a gun to an elementary school in the Colorado Springs area

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - A student reportedly brought a gun to an elementary school in the Colorado Springs area on Tuesday. The incident happened at Evans Elementary east of Colorado Springs in the Cimarron Hills neighborhood. The school is located at 1675 Winnebago Road. The following message was sent out by the school’s principal and the Communications Director for D-49, David Nancarrow:
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KXRM

Free dental care event in Pueblo Friday-Saturday

(PUEBLO, Colo.) — The 2022 Colorado Mission of Mercy (COMOM) event will offer Puebloans free dental care Friday and Saturday for anyone who needs dental care, no questions asked. Dental services are provided to any person on a “no questions asked” basis. Patients are evaluated and treated based on their most urgent dental needs. Patients […]
PUEBLO, CO
KRDO

Free dental clinic in Pueblo hoping to serve 1500 people this weekend

PUEBLO,Colo. (KRDO)--Back in July of this year, a non-profit organization, Colorado Mission of Mercy, presented a request to Pueblo City Council for $10,000 to help support a dental clinic where they provide a full range of dental services to about 1500 patients over the course of 2 days. This request was approved by the city.
PUEBLO, CO
KXRM

“Miracle Moment” on Lake Pueblo for 95-year-old with passion for sailing

(PUEBLO, Colo.) — On Monday afternoon, Dr. Bill Plauth and his friend Harriet Weidner left StoneCreek of Flying Horse in Colorado Springs for a sail on Lake Pueblo. “It’s just the boat,” said Dr. Plauth. “Just seeing it, brings back memories.” His passion for sailing formed after his parents purchased him a boat at a […]
PUEBLO, CO
KKTV

Firefighters discuss ways to prevent destructive wildfires in Colorado

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - More wildfires across Colorado are causing concerns with our firefighters. On Monday, the Colorado Spring Fire Department and Colorado Fire Commission WUI Subcommittee hosted a forum to identify priority areas and actions needed to create safer and more resilient communities from wildfires. Colorado Springs Fire...
COLORADO STATE
KKTV

Crews work to put out grass fire

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Crews worked to quickly put out a fire on Tuesday morning on the median of Platte West of Wooten, just north of the airport. The fire was put out within 15 minutes and there are no reports of any injuries.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KXRM

Man almost hits Doherty students while running red light

(COLORADO SPRINGS) — A man sped through a red light, almost hitting Doherty High School students walking to school, and evaded officers around the area of Oro Blanco Drive and Barnes Road on Tuesday. According to Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD), an officer was in a parking lot near the intersection of Barnes Road and […]
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KKTV

Serious crash in Pueblo closes busy roadway Tuesday evening

PUEBLO, Colo. (KKTV) - UPDATE: The roadway was back open by about 5:25 p.m. A busy roadway was closed Tuesday evening in Pueblo because of a crash. At about 4:50 p.m. Pueblo Police announced there was a “serious” crash at E. 4th Street and the Highway 50 bypass. As of 4:55 p.m., 4th Street was closed in the area.
PUEBLO, CO
KXRM

Serious crash closes 4th Street at Hwy 50 in Pueblo, roadway back open

UPDATE: TUESDAY 10/4/2022 5:26 p.m. (PUEBLO, Colo.) — East 4th Street at the Hwy 50 bypass is back open, according to PPD. ORIGINAL STORY: Serious crash closes 4th Street at Hwy 50 in Pueblo TUESDAY 10/4/2022 4:58 p.m. The Pueblo Police Department (PPD) is responding to a serious traffic crash on East 4th Street at […]
PUEBLO, CO

