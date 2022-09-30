Read full article on original website
Related
KKTV
WATCH: New cancer center offers advanced treatment
WATCH: Colorado Springs dog finalist for 'Top 10 Shelter Dog Makeovers'. A Colorado Springs dog is a finalist for the 'Top 10 Shelter Dog Makeovers.'. Sergeant First Class Harold Nelson receives the Silver Star Award at Fort Carson 10/4/22. Updated: 7 hours ago. 10/4/22. Silver Star awarded to (ret.) Sergeant...
KKTV
New cancer center opening in Pueblo will offer advanced treatments to southern Colorado
PUEBLO, Colo. (KKTV) - Southern Coloradans will soon have a new option for cancer treatment. On Oct. 10, Parkview Health System in Pueblo will welcome its first patients to the new comprehensive cancer care center. Like the name suggests, the facility will offer treatments under one roof for every kind...
KKTV
Colorado Springs pup named a finalist for ‘Top 10 Shelter Dog Makeovers’
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A pup in Colorado Springs was named a finalist for the “Top 10 Shelter Dog Makeovers.”. Wahl, a grooming company, issued a news release on Tuesday saying they are working with animal advocate Lee Asher to bring attention to the nationwide contest. The release explains Luna was rescued from a puppy mill and brought to the National Mill Dog Rescue in El Paso County, covered in matS, dirt and sores from years of neglect.
KKTV
Over-the-counter hearing aids will be available this month! What you need to know
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - In a historic move, over-the-counter hearing aids are being rolled out across the country this month!. Experts tell 11 News this opens up so many more options for people dealing with some hearing loss, particularly those whose auditory issues weren’t considered severe enough in the past to qualify for hearing aids.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KKTV
Student reportedly brings a gun to an elementary school in the Colorado Springs area
EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - A student reportedly brought a gun to an elementary school in the Colorado Springs area on Tuesday. The incident happened at Evans Elementary east of Colorado Springs in the Cimarron Hills neighborhood. The school is located at 1675 Winnebago Road. The following message was sent out by the school’s principal and the Communications Director for D-49, David Nancarrow:
Free dental care event in Pueblo Friday-Saturday
(PUEBLO, Colo.) — The 2022 Colorado Mission of Mercy (COMOM) event will offer Puebloans free dental care Friday and Saturday for anyone who needs dental care, no questions asked. Dental services are provided to any person on a “no questions asked” basis. Patients are evaluated and treated based on their most urgent dental needs. Patients […]
KRDO
Free dental clinic in Pueblo hoping to serve 1500 people this weekend
PUEBLO,Colo. (KRDO)--Back in July of this year, a non-profit organization, Colorado Mission of Mercy, presented a request to Pueblo City Council for $10,000 to help support a dental clinic where they provide a full range of dental services to about 1500 patients over the course of 2 days. This request was approved by the city.
KKTV
Cheyenne Mountain School District ranks No. 1 in Colorado according to new school ratings
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - The Pikes Peak region boasts some of the best districts in the state, according to new rankings released Tuesday. According to this year’s “Best Schools and Districts” rankings, compiled by school data aggregation site Niche, Cheyenne Mountain School District 12 came out on top for all districts in the state of Colorado.
IN THIS ARTICLE
KKTV
WATCH: The Colorado Springs School celebrates 60 years!
KKTV 11 News at 5:30 (Recurring) An investigation is underway after a man allegedly sexually assaulted a child. Boulder and Lafayette Police were called to a medical center in Colorado on Monday.
KKTV
WATCH: 107-year-old veteran receives Silver Star at Fort Carson
DUI suspect in custody after police say he nearly hit kids and tried to attack an officer. WATCH: Colorado Springs dog finalist for 'Top 10 Shelter Dog Makeovers'. A Colorado Springs dog is a finalist for the 'Top 10 Shelter Dog Makeovers.'
“Miracle Moment” on Lake Pueblo for 95-year-old with passion for sailing
(PUEBLO, Colo.) — On Monday afternoon, Dr. Bill Plauth and his friend Harriet Weidner left StoneCreek of Flying Horse in Colorado Springs for a sail on Lake Pueblo. “It’s just the boat,” said Dr. Plauth. “Just seeing it, brings back memories.” His passion for sailing formed after his parents purchased him a boat at a […]
KKTV
WATCH: Proposed Colorado Springs budget allocates taxpayer dollars to public safety
WATCH: The Colorado Springs School celebrates 60 years!. A school in Colorado Springs is celebrating their 60th anniversary. KKTV 11 News at 5:30 (Recurring) An investigation is underway after a man allegedly sexually assaulted a child.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
KKTV
Firefighters discuss ways to prevent destructive wildfires in Colorado
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - More wildfires across Colorado are causing concerns with our firefighters. On Monday, the Colorado Spring Fire Department and Colorado Fire Commission WUI Subcommittee hosted a forum to identify priority areas and actions needed to create safer and more resilient communities from wildfires. Colorado Springs Fire...
KKTV
Crews work to put out grass fire
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Crews worked to quickly put out a fire on Tuesday morning on the median of Platte West of Wooten, just north of the airport. The fire was put out within 15 minutes and there are no reports of any injuries.
Sheriff’s Office looking for trailer that was taken from Pueblo County home
(PUEBLO, Colo.) — The Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office (PCSO) is searching for a trailer that was taken last week from a West Park home. PCSO tweeted about the missing trailer on Tuesday, Oct. 4. PCSO said the trailer has a built-in pizza oven and was taken on Thursday, Sept. 29. PCSO said if you see […]
Squatters take over a Colorado home; now, the owner is in a homeless shelter
B. Lin found herself homeless after her good intentions squared off against bad people. The clash led to squatters illegally occupying and trashing her once-nice home in a middle-class neighborhood in northeast Colorado Springs. And for more than three months, Lin has been seesawing between living in her car and...
KKTV
“I’m going to beat this”: Colorado Springs Police officer had seizure on duty, leading to brain cancer diagnosis
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Officer Brianna Ragsdale was taking her best friend of 17 years out for a ride-a-long in her Colorado Springs Police patrol car, when Ragsdale started showing signs of a seizure. “It was out of nowhere and I was rushed to the hospital,” Ragsdale said. She...
Man almost hits Doherty students while running red light
(COLORADO SPRINGS) — A man sped through a red light, almost hitting Doherty High School students walking to school, and evaded officers around the area of Oro Blanco Drive and Barnes Road on Tuesday. According to Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD), an officer was in a parking lot near the intersection of Barnes Road and […]
KKTV
Serious crash in Pueblo closes busy roadway Tuesday evening
PUEBLO, Colo. (KKTV) - UPDATE: The roadway was back open by about 5:25 p.m. A busy roadway was closed Tuesday evening in Pueblo because of a crash. At about 4:50 p.m. Pueblo Police announced there was a “serious” crash at E. 4th Street and the Highway 50 bypass. As of 4:55 p.m., 4th Street was closed in the area.
Serious crash closes 4th Street at Hwy 50 in Pueblo, roadway back open
UPDATE: TUESDAY 10/4/2022 5:26 p.m. (PUEBLO, Colo.) — East 4th Street at the Hwy 50 bypass is back open, according to PPD. ORIGINAL STORY: Serious crash closes 4th Street at Hwy 50 in Pueblo TUESDAY 10/4/2022 4:58 p.m. The Pueblo Police Department (PPD) is responding to a serious traffic crash on East 4th Street at […]
Comments / 0