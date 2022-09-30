Read full article on original website
Pickleball is Huge in Idaho and We have 6 New Courts in Twin Falls
It’s no secret that I love playing pickleball. I’ve written about it a few times before and I’ve been anxiously waiting for the new courts to be finished at Frontier Park on the CSI campus. Well, the wait is over and the new courts look beautiful. 6...
Can Anyone Top Twin Falls 2021 Best Halloween Display?
I've been a resident of Twin Falls for many years, and I've seen some incredible Halloween displays in that time. There's one home in Twin Falls that debuted its Halloween decorations for the first time in 2021, and in my opinion, had the best city display by a long shot.
Why the Most Idaho Thing Ever Needs to Be Happening in Twin Falls
There are times in life when you are searching through Facebook, TikTok, YouTube, or browsing the internet and come across a video that you can't help but share and watch over and over. Living in Idaho we see odd videos of things recorded here all the time, and often think, 'this is the most Idaho thing there is.' Sometimes you will come across a video where you think that and wonder how it wasn't recorded here, and I happened to come across a video like that. This event needs to be a weekend event in Twin Falls or needs to happen at the Twin Falls Fair yearly.
BASE Jumper Rescued from Snake River Canyon
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-Emergency crews responded to the Snake River Canyon Monday morning in Twin Falls to assist a BASE jumper that got hurt on landing. According to the Twin Falls County Sheriff's Office, the Twin Falls Fire Department hiked down into the canyon below the Perrine Bridge to assist the a man who had hurt his leg. Deputies transported medics by boat up the river to help the patient who was then taken back by boat to an ambulance at Centennial Park and transported to the hospital.
105 Years and Counting at a Twin Falls Grill
Since I've been writing a lot lately about great places to eat throughout the region, let me share with you the first restaurant I ever visited in Twin Falls. I arrived here in December 2014. My first month was spent living in a hotel. I would heat my meals in the small microwave oven in my room. The tuna noodle casserole from Fred Meyer was ok, but I wanted a good home-cooked meal. I would pass the Depot Grill going to and from work. My new friends at the office told me I had to make a stop.
One Of Twin Falls Favorite Restaurants Is Ready To Reopen After Repairs
One of Twin Falls' favorite restaurants is gearing up to reopen its doors after having to shut down for unforeseen circumstances. Jakers is going to be back up and running Friday, September 30th. The restaurant had to shut down due to unforeseen circumstances. Jakers officials did not make a statement...
Buffalo Cafe in Twin Falls is a Must for the Hungry
One advantage to being an early riser (one of the few) is that I can get to places like the Buffalo Café before the Saturday morning rush. I had a conversation with some friends about the variety of choices the Magic Valley offers when it comes to cafés, diners, and family restaurants. All three describe casual dining. The Buffalo Café is on the list of favorites for most locals. When I go there, I try and be at the door before the place opens. Seating is at a premium and it fills fast. The same happens when it comes to lunch.
6 Ways To Keep Your Power Bill Down In Twin Falls This Fall
It is officially fall and there are going to be some weather changes. With that comes some changes to your power bill. I know that I am checking my power bill because I know I definitely use more power when the weather turns. So if you are looking for ways to keep that power bill down, we have some tips.
Construction on New Wendell Valley Country Store Begins in October
WENDELL, Idaho (KLIX)-Construction on a new Valley Wide Country Store will begin in October on the south side of Wendell. The new store will sit along Interstate 84 at the existing location and will be much larger than the current store. "This will be largest one we've built from the ground up," said Gavin Gregory, vice president of retail for Valley Wide Cooperative. Gregory said the new building will be 24,000 square foot on a little more than seven acres of land. The new Travel Center will function very similar to the current one in Jerome at the I-84 and U.S. Highway 93 interchange. However, the Wendell location will feature their farm retail store.
Old Maxie’s Restaurant Might be the Next New Mexican Cafe in Twin Falls
It is going to be hard to replace Maxie's in Twin Falls, but it looks like a massive remodel is happening to the old building. A new sign is up on the restaurant, it looks like it could be a Mexican cafe. There is not a whole lot of information out there yet, this is what we do know.
The Idaho Version of Stonehenge
I remember being at a parade in Buhl and then taking a drive. It was Independence Day several years ago. I had parked in a part of town where I was able to get out quickly when the event ended. It was still early on a lovely day and I decided to go for a drive. I headed out in the direction of Balanced Rock and along the way, stopped and snapped some pictures of the unique scenery. It's probably not unique to us, but people around the rest of the country, they’re transfixed by what we see daily.
Twin Falls to Break Ground on South Fire Station
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-Construction will start on a second fire station in October for south Twin Falls. The City of Twin Falls announced it is planning a groundbreaking for Twin Falls City Fire Station #3 in mid-October near the Swensons Market on Orchard Drive and Washington Street South. Station #3 will be the second station to be built in Twin Falls as construction is underway on Station #2 on North College Drive. Work on the station began earlier this year and is expected to be operational by spring of 2023. The facility will replace the current Station #2 that sits on the southeast side of the College of Southern Idaho on Falls Ave. The groundbreaking for Station #3 is set for October 17, at 3:30 p.m. The public is invited to attend.
Tickets On Sale To See Comedian Christopher Titus In Twin Falls
A well-known funny guy who has paid Idaho numerous visits over the years is stopping once again in Twin Falls for a performance at the historic Orpheum Theatre. Tickets are on sale now for his December appearance. Christopher Titus rose to comedy fame in 2000 with his FOX sitcom named...
Deaf And Blind Twin Falls Young Adults Have New Growing Opportunity
The Idaho Educational Services for the Deaf and Blind has a new opportunity for their older students, young adults, to gain life skills and have a better chance of transitioning into adulthood. The school was able to get a food truck that will be run by students and help fund the furthering of education of other deaf and blind students.
Check Out The Map Of Perfect Fall Leaf Peeping Time In Idaho
Fall is one of the most beautiful times of the year. If you are the type of person that loves to travel to see the amazing fall leaf colors, there is actually a map that tells you when, where, and the color of the leaves on the weekends you want to go.
9 Events Happening this Weekend in Twin Falls and the Magic Valley
Fall officially started this week, making this weekend the first one of the season. The weather is finally cooler, making it much more enjoyable to get outside, and there is ton going on this weekend. There are events a plenty taking place from charity events, to sporting events, and everything in between. Get up off your couch, get outside, and enjoy one of these many events taking place this weekend in the Twin Falls area and around the Magic Valley. Here are some of the things to do this weekend.
Truck Overturns South of Hansen
HANSEN, Idaho (KLIX)-Emergency crews are on the scene of a semi-truck that overturned south of Hansen. According to the Twin Falls County Sheriff's Office, the crash is at 3375 N and Rock Creek Road were a semi has overturned onto the driver's side. Drivers are asked to slow down and watch for emergency vehicles; the roadway remains open. It appears Air St. Luke's is at the scene of the crash. More information to come...
Magic Valley Students on Idaho Education Advisory Council
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-Two students from the Magic Valley make up the 13 member Student Advisory Council for the Idaho State Superintendent of Public Instruction. Once student is Caiden Lee a seventh grader from Gooding Middle School while the other is Emma Brulotte a senior at Canyon Ridge High School in Twin Falls, according to Superintendent Sheri Ybarra. The group of students who range from fifth to twelfth grade come from all parts of the state. This is the second group of students to make up the advisory council, “Like their predecessors, these new council members are highly engaged and passionate about issues from social media influence to the condition of school buildings and from mental and emotional health to advanced opportunities and STEAM activities,” Superintendent Ybarra said in a statement. “They are eager to learn more about Idaho’s government and education system, and they are committed to doing what they can to help schools and students live up to their potential.” The council will meet for the first time October 3.
This Twin Falls Neighbor Habit Is As Bad As Loud Music, Study Says
A bad neighbor can really make a person's life miserable. In all the years I've rented or owned a home, I've always tried to be a pleasant next-door occupant, but sometimes we just get pushed too far. A study from earlier this year pinpoints one of the lesser-talked-about reasons we loathe our neighbors.
Popular Hot Spring Near Twin Falls Will Be Closing Indefinitely
The popular hot springs made the announcement on their Facebook page and on their website. Banbury Hot Springs will be closing indefinitely at the beginning of next month. Banbury Hot Springs is closing starting October 3rd. But don't fret, they plan on reopening as soon as they can, even better. According to the explanation on the website, the hot springs is over due for a make over and that is exactly what they plan on doing.
