TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-Two students from the Magic Valley make up the 13 member Student Advisory Council for the Idaho State Superintendent of Public Instruction. Once student is Caiden Lee a seventh grader from Gooding Middle School while the other is Emma Brulotte a senior at Canyon Ridge High School in Twin Falls, according to Superintendent Sheri Ybarra. The group of students who range from fifth to twelfth grade come from all parts of the state. This is the second group of students to make up the advisory council, “Like their predecessors, these new council members are highly engaged and passionate about issues from social media influence to the condition of school buildings and from mental and emotional health to advanced opportunities and STEAM activities,” Superintendent Ybarra said in a statement. “They are eager to learn more about Idaho’s government and education system, and they are committed to doing what they can to help schools and students live up to their potential.” The council will meet for the first time October 3.

IDAHO STATE ・ 5 DAYS AGO