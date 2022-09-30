There was a recent news update about two elderly Iowans who wandered away from different care centers last winter and froze to death. There is no question the deaths were horrible tragedies. There is no question they resulted from carelessness and a needless lack of attention by employees of the centers. There are important questions […] The post Two Iowa care center deaths raise uncomfortable questions about justice appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.

BONDURANT, IA ・ 16 HOURS AGO