In 2020, a long-standing cold case murder was closed in Iowa when Jerry Burns of Manchester was convicted of killing Michelle Martinko 39 years earlier. The 50-year-old Burns appeared at an appeal hearing b before the Iowa Supreme Court last Friday, where his lawyers stated Burns had a "reasonable expectation of privacy", meaning police should have gotten a warrant to obtain a DNA sample from a drinking straw he tossed in the trash.
SIOUX CENTER—A 24-year-old Sioux Center man was arrested Sunday, Oct. 2, on a charge of first-offense domestic abuse assault resulting in injury or mental illness. The arrest of Walter Leonardo Martin Chilel stemmed from a report from his wife to the Sioux Center Police Department. She said she had...
SIOUX FALLS -- A North Sioux City businessman has pleaded guilty in federal court to filing a false income tax return and not filing other tax returns. James Winckler, 59, entered his pleas Monday in U.S. District Court in Sioux Falls to one count of filing a false income tax return and three counts of willful failure to file returns.
Lise Rene Church, 58, Sioux City, second-degree arson; sentenced Sept. 29, deferred judgment, two years probation. Brendan Alex Aduddell, 27, Sioux City, possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance; sentenced Sept. 29, deferred judgment, two years probation. Brandon Michael Keleher, 41, Sioux City, possession of a controlled substance --...
There was a recent news update about two elderly Iowans who wandered away from different care centers last winter and froze to death. There is no question the deaths were horrible tragedies. There is no question they resulted from carelessness and a needless lack of attention by employees of the centers. There are important questions […] The post Two Iowa care center deaths raise uncomfortable questions about justice appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
HAWARDEN—A 32-year-old rural Hawarden woman was arrested about 10:20 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 2, in Hawarden on a charge of first-offense simulated public intoxication. The arrest of Stephanie Sue Hardy stemmed from a report of a woman who did not know her name or where she was, according to the Hawarden Police Department.
SIOUX CITY -- The U.S. Marshals Service Northern Iowa Fugitive Task Force is seeking the following person:. *Sarah Pray, 31. She is 5 feet 8 inches tall and weighs 180 pounds. Pray is wanted by the U.S. Marshals Service for escape while in Federal Bureau of Prisons custody. She walked away from a Sioux City halfway facility. Her original conviction was for conspiracy to distribute a controlled substance.
The state of Iowa has agreed to pay a couple from Eastern Iowa $4 million after their nearly two-year-old son died from an undiagnosed strep infection in 2018, according to the Cedar Rapids Gazette. The State Board of Appeals approved the $3.99 million settlement with Scott and Melissa Keating of...
Serial Killers have walked among our rich Iowa soil, and they have left their dark history within our towns. Although they might not have committed all of their crimes here, they still stained our precious state with their evil acts. Here are 5 killers that have left their dark history in Iowa.
Dozens of Iowa prison inmates who received overdoses of the COVID-19 vaccine will not receive payment from the state for injuries they say they sustained. The State Appeals Board on Monday voted unanimously to deny the claims from 52 inmates at Fort Madison prison who said they had various symptoms from being administered six times the proper dose of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine in April 2021. The inmates were seeking $1 million each.
Former Clay County Sheriff Raymond “Dusty” Passick died Monday morning, Oct. 3. The Clay County Sheriff’s office shared the news on its Facebook page late Monday afternoon.
STANTON, Neb. -- A 62-year-old Stanton man was sentenced Monday as repeat DWI offender. Mark Pflueger was convicted of third-offense DWI after being arrested earlier this year by the Stanton County Sheriff's Office. According to Sheriff Mike Unger, Pflueger was arrested while he left a Stanton retail business. Unger stated...
STANTON, Neb. – Three northeast Nebraska men face potential prison time related to a June incident in which six people were arrested in Stanton County. 41-year-old Jeremy DeWitt of Norfolk was sentenced to six months behind bars for attempted possession of methamphetamine. He was arrested by the Stanton County Sheriff’s Office in June at a Stanton residence.
MAURICE—A 31-year-old Le Mars man was arrested about 9:10 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 2, near Maurice on a charge of first-offense operating while under the influence. The arrest of Andrew Scott Styles stemmed from the stop of a northbound 2012 Jeep Cherokee for speeding and driving on the wrong side of Highway 75 at the Highway 10 intersection about two miles north of Maurice, according to the Sioux County Sheriff’s Office.
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — The Nebraska State Patrol issued an advisory early Tuesday morning in hopes of bringing a missing man home. It said Ryan Lemaster was last seen around 7 a.m. Monday in Blair. The community is a little more than an hour northeast of Lincoln, in Washington...
SHELDON—A 61-year-old Sheldon man was arrested Friday, Sept. 30, on a charge of first-offense domestic abuse assault resulting in injury or mental illness. The arrest of Jeffrey Alan Chrestiansen stemmed from him allegedly punching his girlfriend in the face about 4 p.m. that day at their residence at 210 Washington Ave., according to the Sheldon Police Department.
Randy Evans can be reached at DMRevans2810@gmail.com. “Reasonable” is a word that is used often in Iowa’s laws. Reasonable fees. Reasonable rules. Reasonable efforts. Reasonable force. But events in recent weeks show government officials are not always following what many Iowans would think the term means. And when...
MAURICE—A 37-year-old rural Maurice man was arrested about 9 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 2, on charges of first-offense operating while under the influence, speeding, failure to yield to an emergency vehicle, no valid driver’s license, and operation without a registration card or plate. The arrest of Carlos Roberto Mancilla-Gordiano...
SIOUX CITY — Police Det. Mike Sitzman recalls administering Narcan, a nasal spray that can rapidly reverse an opioid overdose, on two different occasions. With illicitly manufactured fentanyl spurring a nationwide overdose epidemic, more law enforcement agencies are equipping their officers with Narcan. Sitzman vividly remembers that call that...
Who, what, or where are the people doing the job of running Sioux City? I recently mailed a check for a traffic ticket to Arizona. I just mailed a check for my water bill to Minneapolis, Minn. In Jackson, Miss., the city has let its municipal water department crumble into an unhealthy mess. When city governments stop doing the work of city government, that city will become unlivable in time. -- Donald Parsons, Sioux City.
