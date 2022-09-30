The Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater San Diego held its signature event, An Evening of Changing Lives, presented by Dr. Bronner’s Magic Soap, on Sept. 10 at the Marriott Marquis San Diego Marina.

More than 500 supporters attended. The event raised $1.2 million for the organization's programs.

Boys & Girls Clubs serve kids ages 5 to 18 with academic, character development and physical fitness programs at 24 sites countywide.

For more information, go to sdyouth.org.

If your organization has held a philanthropic event, you’re welcome to email a high-resolution photo along with information on the event to society@sduniontribune.com. Please clearly identify those in the photo, make them aware their image might appear in print and online, include the photographer's name for credit and be sure to include the who, what, where, when and why information on the event.

This story originally appeared in San Diego Union-Tribune .