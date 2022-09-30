Effective: 2022-10-04 22:41:00 EDT Expires: 2022-10-05 05:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: Coastal Camden; Coastal Glynn HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM EDT WEDNESDAY * WHAT...Dangerous rip currents. * WHERE...Southeast Georgia and Northeast Florida Beaches. * WHEN...Until 5 AM EDT Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.

CAMDEN COUNTY, GA ・ 3 HOURS AGO