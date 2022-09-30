ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Edenton, NC

High School Football | Capehart, John A. Holmes pull away from Pasquotank

By By David Gough Sports Editor
The Daily Advance
The Daily Advance
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Gya79_0iH6MNX200

EDENTON — Thursday night’s football game between the Pasquotank Panthers and John A. Holmes Aces seemed destined for a blowout when the Aces ran for two long touchdowns on their first three plays from the line of scrimmage.

Eventually, the blowout came to fruition as a running clock was implemented with three minutes left in the game, but Pasquotank managed to keep itself in the game as late as the third quarter.

Edenton, despite some sloppy play throughout, still managed to pull away for a 70-26 Northeastern Coastal Conference home win.

“I think we lost focus and thought this was going to be easy,” Aces head coach Paul Hoggard said. “(Pasquotank) battled back, we didn’t play well, turning the ball over three times in the first half and gave them a little momentum. Took us a little while before we started playing with some emotion.”

The 10-touchdown night for the Aces (4-2, 2-1 NCC) began after forcing a three-and-out on Pasquotank’s opening drive.

It took one play for the Edenton offense to get on the scoreboard, with Ky Basnight running down the right side for a 56-yard score. A bad snap on the extra point turned into two points when holder and quarterback D.J. Capehart ran in for an 8-0 lead just over two minutes in.

Again, the Panthers (1-5, 0-3 NCC) were held to a three-and-out and two plays into the Aces’ next drive, Capehart kept the ball and ran down the right side for 49 yards and a 15-0 lead just 3:24 into the game.

“Have to be able to start fast and not play out of a hole,” Pasquotank head coach Calton Ford said.

Pasquotank finally got something going on its third possession thanks to Sincere William’s 54-yard kick return to the Edenton 15-yard line.

With Daniel Davis in at quarterback for the first time of the night, the Panthers faced a third down at the 11 and scored to make it 15-6 with 7:42 left on a completion to William up the middle.

Edenton remained efficient with a third touchdown on its fifth line-of-scrimmage play when Capehart had another 51-yard keeper down the left side for a touchdown. The Aces were back up 21-6 27 seconds after the road team’s score.

Pasquotank’s next possession had nine plays, but a fumbled handoff resulted in Edenton taking over.

That’s when things started getting sloppy as the Aces fumbled the ball right back on the very next play.

The Panther looked to take advantage with a big catch and run from William of 57 yards to the end zone as he caught the ball at the Edenton 41 and muscled through several tackle attempts to the end zone, but that became only 20 yards due to holding.

Instead, the Aces’ Carshon Norman intercepted the ball on the next play.

Edenton’s offense didn’t immediately capitalize off the turnover, but it had another chance when Divon Ward came up with another pick on the next Pasquotank drive.

This time, the Aces offense used the turnover for a seven-play, 56-yard drive culminating in a 10-yard Capehart touchdown run to make it 28-6 with 5:23 left in the first half.

Pasquotank went three-and-out again after that, but came up with a second recovery of an Edenton fumble with 3:26 left. While the next drive was a turnover on downs for the Panthers, the Aces fumbled the ball away a third time on the first play of their ensuing drive.

Finally, the Panthers capitalized with a quick three-play, 19-yard drive that ended with a Darrion Carver 10-yard touchdown catch from a Davis pass with 15 seconds left to make it 28-12 by halftime.

Edenton was able to get back to its explosive ways in the second half with a 68-yard drive to open the third quarter. It ended with Naijhir White running 26 yards untouched for a touchdown to make it 35-12 nearly two minutes in.

Pasquotank soon responded on a third-and-10 play from its own 20 with William catching a Davis pass up the middle at the 28-yard line and sprinting down the right side the rest of the way for a big 80-yard score.

“Sometimes, effort will give you the extra boost and extra five or 10 yards and we got a couple touchdowns out of it,” Ford said.

It was 35-20 Edenton with 8:20 left in the third.

Both teams traded three-and-outs after that, but Edenton erased a third-and-11 situation on a later drive with a 31-yard Basnight run to make it 42-20 with 3:30 left in the third.

Pasquotank then orchestrated its last touchdown drive of the night with the help of another long kick return. Hunter Manjavinos went 42 yards to the Edenton 42-yard line and seven plays later, Leonard Alexander ran and scored from six yards out to make it 42-26 with 14 seconds left in the third quarter.

The Aces then had their way in the fourth quarter.

Capehart had his fourth rushing touchdown of the night with a 33-yard run to make it 49-26, Deondre Bunch scoop-and-scored a Pasquotank fumble for a 31-yard touchdown to make it 56-26, White had a 62-yard run to make it 63-26 and Marquis Boston capped the night off with an 84-yard punt return for a touchdown to make it 70-26.

Boston’s score, in which he started on the left side and made it to the right side 10 yards later before reversing course again and running about 70 yards down the left side, forced a running clock to begin with fewer than four minutes to go.

Capehart had 211 rushing yards on nine carries, while Basnight had nine touches for 134 yards and White ran for 121 yards on eight touches.

Edenton heads to Currituck next week, while Pasquotank hosts Manteo.

SHRINE BOWL JACKET

At the beginning of halftime, Hoggard was honored with a ceremony for being named the head coach at this year’s Shrine Bowl.

During the ceremony, he was given a jacket for being named North Carolina’s head coach as they face the best high schoolers in South Carolina on December 17 at Wofford College.

He was an assistant coach for the game in 2006 and had been selected to be a head coach for the all-star game in 2020, but the game has not been played since due to the COVID-19 Pandemic.

“Longest tenured Shrine Bowl coach in the history of the game,” Hoggard joked.

Comments / 0

Related
WITN

WITN’s Hannah Jeffries to step behind new desk

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) -WITN Weekday Sunrise Anchor Hannah Jeffries is looking for a teacher’s pet as she trades in the anchor desk for one in the classroom. Jeffries has been a prime example of what it means to climb the ladder of success at WITN, starting as an intern and ending up a main anchor.
GREENVILLE, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
North Carolina State
City
Edenton, NC
City
Currituck, NC
State
South Carolina State
WITN

One brother killed, another injured in Pitt County shooting

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - One brother is dead and another wounded in a shooting late Sunday night in Pitt County. Deputies said the shooting happened around 11:15 p.m. in the Rivercreek Mobile Home Park which is on Rivercreek Drive, outside of Washington. Au’Mau’Vion Watford, 28, of Windsor, was found dead...
PITT COUNTY, NC
FOX8 News

Martin County man among 4 in North Carolina killed due to Ian

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCT) — A Martin County man’s death is one of four that have been reported around the state due to Hurricane Ian. Gov. Roy Cooper’s office included the death notification on Saturday in its latest report on storm damage and cleanup around the state. Three other deaths have been reported in Johnston County. […]
MARTIN COUNTY, NC
wcti12.com

Man wanted for murder arrested in Pitt County, jailed under no bond

GREENVILLE, Pitt County — A wanted man, 19-year-old Ja'len Elijah Everett, was arrested on East Corbett Street. Police took him into custody Monday, Sept. 3, 2022 as part of a joint effort between Greenville PD's Major Crimes Unit, the GPD Violent Criminal Apprehension Team, the Pitt County Sheriff's Office, the Wake County Sheriff's Office and the SBI.
PITT COUNTY, NC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Daniel Davis
WITN

One woman dead, another charged in Martin County crash

MARTIN COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A Grimesland woman has been charged after troopers say her vehicle this morning crossed the centerline and killed another woman in Martin County. Trooper J.E. Proctor said the crash happened around 8:20 a.m. on U.S. 17 and Thurman Griffin Road, that’s south of Williamston.
MARTIN COUNTY, NC
extrainningsoftball.com

James Inzana Retires as Norfolk State Head Coach

Norfolk State head coach James Inzana has retired from his post, Extra Inning Softball confirmed on Monday. “Coach Inzana retired from full time coaching over the summer and the job posting was recently listed,” a Norfolk State spokesperson told Extra Inning Softball on Monday. The statement added that assistant coach Carrie Hoeft is currently the program’s interim coach.
NORFOLK, VA
WITN

Elizabeth City police searching for murder suspect

ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. (WITN) - Elizabeth City police are searching for a man accused of murder. The Elizabeth City Police Department says 28-year-old Timothy Laster Jr., of Elizabeth City, should be considered armed and dangerous. He has a warrant out for the murder of 38-year-old Erin Gibbs on Sept. 23rd.
ELIZABETH CITY, NC
wcti12.com

Two brothers found shot in Washington, one dead, other taken to hospital

PITT COUNTY — Deputies with the Pitt County Sheriff's Office responded to the area of Linda Drive and Rivercreek Drive in the Rivercreek Mobile Home Park and found two brothers suffering from gunshot wounds. Au'Mau'Vion Shiy'Trell Watford, 28, of Windsor was found dead at the scene. Auviaughne Shakinge Watford,...
WINDSOR, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus School Sports#High School Football#American Football#Highschoolsports#Linus K12#Linus High School#Pasquotank Panthers
WITN

Martin County man’s death related to Hurricane Ian

MARTIN COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - One of the four people that died from the storms of Hurricane Ian has been identified. A North Carolina State Highway Patrol Trooper said Jayron Purvis, 22, of Hassell, was driving on Robert Evertt Road towards Perkins Road in Robersonville. Purvis struck a guard rail...
MARTIN COUNTY, NC
thecoastlandtimes.com

Kill Devil Hills man facing several felony charges after search of residence

The Dare County Sheriff’s Office has reported the arrest of a Kill Devil Hills man after the search of a residence. According to a DCSO press release, on September 9, 2022 at around 8 a.m., the Dare County Narcotics Task Force executed a search warrant in the 1800 block of Bay Drive in Kill Devil Hills. After the Dare County Joint Agency Tactical Team (JATAC) secured the residence, a search was conducted.
KILL DEVIL HILLS, NC
WNCT

Coastal Va., Outer Banks prepare for potentially severe flooding

NORFOLK, Va. (AP) — Residents of coastal Virginia and parts of the Outer Banks were bracing Sunday for the potential of severe tidal flooding, beginning overnight Monday. CLICK HERE for the latest weather conditions Remnants of Hurricane Ian have moved offshore and formed a nor’easter that is expected to pile even more water into an already inundated […]
VIRGINIA STATE
wcti12.com

Pedestrian hit by vehicle near ECU, taken to hospital for injuries

GREENVILLE, Pitt County — Greenville Police officials said that a pedestrian was hit by a vehicle in the crosswalk on 10th Street near Forest Hills Circle. The person was taken to the hospital for their injuries. Police said it does not appear to involve college students as it happened...
GREENVILLE, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
High School
NewsBreak
Education
NFL Teams
Carolina Panthers
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
spectrumlocalnews.com

Ian claims four lives in North Carolina, Gov. Cooper announces

NORTH CAROLINA — Ian has claimed the lives of four people in North Carolina since Friday morning, according to state officials. Three of the four victims died from driving-related incidents. A 25-year-old man died in a car crash Friday after he hydroplaned into another vehicle in stormy conditions on...
JOHNSTON COUNTY, NC
princessanneindy.com

Column: On the loss of local sports great Ed Fraim

NORFOLK — In a recent column, I saluted to the late Hall of Fame basketball player, coach and humanitarian Bill Russell, the Boston Celtics’ greatest of all time, who inspired me in life and as a sportswriter. This time I want to write about the life of the...
NORFOLK, VA
High School Football PRO

Barco, October 03 High School 🏈 Game Notice

The Manteo High School football team will have a game with Currituck County High School on October 03, 2022, 15:00:00. #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 img{margin:0}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 div{margin:0}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 p{margin:24px 0;font-style:normal;font-weight:400;font-size:16px;line-height:26px;letter-spacing:-.24px;color:#333}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .icon{background-repeat:no-repeat;background-position:center;background-size:100% 100%}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item:last-child{border-bottom:none}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item{padding-bottom:32px;border-bottom:1px solid #f9f9f9}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card{padding:24px;border:1px solid #f2f2f2;border-radius:8px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams{display:flex;margin-bottom:26px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team{display:flex;flex-direction:column;flex:1;justify-content:flex-start;align-items:center}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .vs{width:40px;height:97px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .logo{width:120px;height:120px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .name{margin-top:11px;color:#333;font-weight:600;font-size:16px;line-height:19px;text-align:center;letter-spacing:-.31px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item{margin-left:-8px;margin-top:8px;display:flex;align-items:center;font-weight:400;font-size:14px;line-height:20px;letter-spacing:-.15px;color:#888}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item .icon{margin-right:4px;width:12px;height:12px;background-repeat:no-repeat;background-position:center;background-size:100% 100%}
BARCO, NC
WITN

Greenville social districts start Thursday

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The City of Greenville’s two social districts will begin operations on Thursday, Oct. 6th. The city says both of its social districts, the Uptown Social District and the Dickinson Avenue Social District, will operate Thursday through Saturday from 5-10 p.m. Social districts allow people to...
GREENVILLE, NC
The Daily Advance

The Daily Advance

Elizabeth City, NC
1K+
Followers
2K+
Post
238K+
Views
ABOUT

The Daily Advance is published in Elizabeth City, N.C. and serves an area of five mostly rural counties in the northeastern corner of North Carolina. They include Currituck, Camden, Pasquotank, Perquimans, and Chowan counties. Because of the business and developmental links in the region, The Daily Advance coverage also frequently reaches into Gates and Dare counties

 https://www.dailyadvance.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy