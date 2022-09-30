High School Football | Capehart, John A. Holmes pull away from Pasquotank

EDENTON — Thursday night’s football game between the Pasquotank Panthers and John A. Holmes Aces seemed destined for a blowout when the Aces ran for two long touchdowns on their first three plays from the line of scrimmage.

Eventually, the blowout came to fruition as a running clock was implemented with three minutes left in the game, but Pasquotank managed to keep itself in the game as late as the third quarter.

Edenton, despite some sloppy play throughout, still managed to pull away for a 70-26 Northeastern Coastal Conference home win.

“I think we lost focus and thought this was going to be easy,” Aces head coach Paul Hoggard said. “(Pasquotank) battled back, we didn’t play well, turning the ball over three times in the first half and gave them a little momentum. Took us a little while before we started playing with some emotion.”

The 10-touchdown night for the Aces (4-2, 2-1 NCC) began after forcing a three-and-out on Pasquotank’s opening drive.

It took one play for the Edenton offense to get on the scoreboard, with Ky Basnight running down the right side for a 56-yard score. A bad snap on the extra point turned into two points when holder and quarterback D.J. Capehart ran in for an 8-0 lead just over two minutes in.

Again, the Panthers (1-5, 0-3 NCC) were held to a three-and-out and two plays into the Aces’ next drive, Capehart kept the ball and ran down the right side for 49 yards and a 15-0 lead just 3:24 into the game.

“Have to be able to start fast and not play out of a hole,” Pasquotank head coach Calton Ford said.

Pasquotank finally got something going on its third possession thanks to Sincere William’s 54-yard kick return to the Edenton 15-yard line.

With Daniel Davis in at quarterback for the first time of the night, the Panthers faced a third down at the 11 and scored to make it 15-6 with 7:42 left on a completion to William up the middle.

Edenton remained efficient with a third touchdown on its fifth line-of-scrimmage play when Capehart had another 51-yard keeper down the left side for a touchdown. The Aces were back up 21-6 27 seconds after the road team’s score.

Pasquotank’s next possession had nine plays, but a fumbled handoff resulted in Edenton taking over.

That’s when things started getting sloppy as the Aces fumbled the ball right back on the very next play.

The Panther looked to take advantage with a big catch and run from William of 57 yards to the end zone as he caught the ball at the Edenton 41 and muscled through several tackle attempts to the end zone, but that became only 20 yards due to holding.

Instead, the Aces’ Carshon Norman intercepted the ball on the next play.

Edenton’s offense didn’t immediately capitalize off the turnover, but it had another chance when Divon Ward came up with another pick on the next Pasquotank drive.

This time, the Aces offense used the turnover for a seven-play, 56-yard drive culminating in a 10-yard Capehart touchdown run to make it 28-6 with 5:23 left in the first half.

Pasquotank went three-and-out again after that, but came up with a second recovery of an Edenton fumble with 3:26 left. While the next drive was a turnover on downs for the Panthers, the Aces fumbled the ball away a third time on the first play of their ensuing drive.

Finally, the Panthers capitalized with a quick three-play, 19-yard drive that ended with a Darrion Carver 10-yard touchdown catch from a Davis pass with 15 seconds left to make it 28-12 by halftime.

Edenton was able to get back to its explosive ways in the second half with a 68-yard drive to open the third quarter. It ended with Naijhir White running 26 yards untouched for a touchdown to make it 35-12 nearly two minutes in.

Pasquotank soon responded on a third-and-10 play from its own 20 with William catching a Davis pass up the middle at the 28-yard line and sprinting down the right side the rest of the way for a big 80-yard score.

“Sometimes, effort will give you the extra boost and extra five or 10 yards and we got a couple touchdowns out of it,” Ford said.

It was 35-20 Edenton with 8:20 left in the third.

Both teams traded three-and-outs after that, but Edenton erased a third-and-11 situation on a later drive with a 31-yard Basnight run to make it 42-20 with 3:30 left in the third.

Pasquotank then orchestrated its last touchdown drive of the night with the help of another long kick return. Hunter Manjavinos went 42 yards to the Edenton 42-yard line and seven plays later, Leonard Alexander ran and scored from six yards out to make it 42-26 with 14 seconds left in the third quarter.

The Aces then had their way in the fourth quarter.

Capehart had his fourth rushing touchdown of the night with a 33-yard run to make it 49-26, Deondre Bunch scoop-and-scored a Pasquotank fumble for a 31-yard touchdown to make it 56-26, White had a 62-yard run to make it 63-26 and Marquis Boston capped the night off with an 84-yard punt return for a touchdown to make it 70-26.

Boston’s score, in which he started on the left side and made it to the right side 10 yards later before reversing course again and running about 70 yards down the left side, forced a running clock to begin with fewer than four minutes to go.

Capehart had 211 rushing yards on nine carries, while Basnight had nine touches for 134 yards and White ran for 121 yards on eight touches.

Edenton heads to Currituck next week, while Pasquotank hosts Manteo.

SHRINE BOWL JACKET

At the beginning of halftime, Hoggard was honored with a ceremony for being named the head coach at this year’s Shrine Bowl.

During the ceremony, he was given a jacket for being named North Carolina’s head coach as they face the best high schoolers in South Carolina on December 17 at Wofford College.

He was an assistant coach for the game in 2006 and had been selected to be a head coach for the all-star game in 2020, but the game has not been played since due to the COVID-19 Pandemic.

“Longest tenured Shrine Bowl coach in the history of the game,” Hoggard joked.