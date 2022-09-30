Read full article on original website
Andie MacDowell Is Gray and Glamorous on the Runway During Paris Fashion Week Appearance
Andie MacDowell — who stopped coloring her hair during the COVID-19 pandemic — has been an outspoken advocate for beauty and aging in Hollywood Andie MacDowell is continuing to embrace the gray! The actress, 64, commanded the catwalk at the L'Oréal Paris 2022 Fashion Show during Paris Fashion Week on Sunday, wearing a shimmery, beaded champagne-colored gown with a thigh-high slit –– and her now-signature salt-and-pepper curls. The L'Oréal Paris international spokeswoman returned to her modeling roots during the appearance, where Desperate Housewives alum Eva Longoria also made a cameo for the brand. The Maid...
Rihanna Dresses Up in a Slit Gown to Celebrate A$AP Rocky's 34th Birthday in West Hollywood
Rihanna and A$AP Rocky had a glam date night at the Olivetta restaurant in West Hollywood on Sunday night Rihanna looked fabulous in all black everything as she stepped out with beau A$AP Rocky to celebrate his 34th birthday over the weekend. The Fenty Beauty founder, 34, was photographed heading to the Olivetta restaurant in West Hollywood for a night of European-inspired fine dining on Sunday night. Wearing a ruched black gown that featured a slit on the left leg, Rihanna paired the glamorous outfit with a stylish...
Kim Kardashian Shares Family Photo with All Four Kids from Milan Fashion Week: 'Amore'
Kim Kardashian is reflecting on a special moment she got to share with her kids. The SKIMS founder, 41, recently debuted the "Ciao, Kim" collection she co-designed with Dolce & Gabbana at their show during Milan Fashion Week, all while her kids — daughters Chicago, 4, and North, 9, and sons Psalm, 3, and Saint, 6 — watched from the audience with Kris Jenner and Khloé Kardashian.
DWTS Alum Lindsay Arnold Takes Daughter to Disneyland: 'Best Day with My Little Fam'
The dancing pro spent the weekend at the "happiest place on earth" with her husband and daughter Sage Jill Lindsay Arnold spent the weekend with her "little fam" at everyone's favorite place on earth: Disneyland! "Nothing better than creating memories with my little girl," the former Dancing With the Stars pro, 28, wrote alongside a video posted on Instagram of her and daughter Sage Jill. Arnold and her 23-month-old daughter were joined by the tot's father Samuel Lightner Cusick. The dance pro also shared photos of her daughter smiling...
Christina Hall Says She Will No Longer Share Photos of Son Online, Speaks Out Against Ex Ant Anstead
Christina Hall addressed the "manipulation tactics" she says ex Ant Anstead has used to keep her from posting photos of their son, 3-year-old Hudson London Christina Hall will no longer share photos of son Hudson London online. The Christina on the Coast star addressed her decision to no longer share photos of her youngest child online after it became a point of legal contention between herself and ex Ant Anstead. "Hudson's father has made attempts to turn my family, friends and fans against me through manipulation tactics and false information. This has had...
Brad Pitt Is 'Having Fun' with Newly Single Emily Ratajkowski: Source
The Oscar-winning actor has been spending time with the model, who filed for divorce from her husband of four years in September As Brad Pitt and Emily Ratajkowski continue to spend time together, an industry source says in the new issue of PEOPLE that the actor is "having fun" getting to know the model/actress. PEOPLE previously reported that the Oscar-winning Once Upon a Time... in Hollywood actor, 58, and Ratajkowski, 31, have been hanging out in recent weeks. Now, multiple insiders are giving a clearer picture of the...
Victoria Beckham Shares Photo with David Beckham and All Four Kids at Paris Fashion Week Debut
"I love you all so much," designer Victoria Beckham captioned a family photo including her four children with husband David Beckham Victoria Beckham is surrounded by family. The fashion designer held her first fashion show during Paris Fashion Week on Friday, which also marked her first runway event since the pandemic. Beckham presented her Spring/Summer 2023 line with husband David Beckham and their four children rooting her on. "I love you all so much x," she captioned a family photo shared to her Instagram feed, which included daughter Harper,...
Meghan Markle Shares 'Humbling' Story of 'Adolescent Embarrassment' in New Podcast Episode
The Duchess of Sussex reflected on the diversity of Los Angeles — and how she didn't grasp the stigmas many Asian women must navigate Meghan Markle is opening up about a "humbling experience" while growing up. The Duchess of Sussex, 41, spoke about feeling sheepish as a teen on the latest episode of Archetypes, which was released Tuesday. Meghan welcomed Margaret Cho and Lisa Ling to discuss Asian representation and the "Dragon Lady" trope, opening the episode by sharing the story of how she felt shy as a teen at a Korean...
Usher Shares Photos of His 'Lil Bosses' Sire and Sovereign in Suits Celebrating Their Birthdays
Usher is raising two "lil bosses!" The R&B star shared pictures from a photo shoot for son Sire Castrello and daughter Sovereign Bo in celebration of their birthdays. He began by posting Sovereign's photos in celebration of her second birthday on Sept. 24. The toddler is adorably dressed in a suit with her hair in pigtails.
Giada De Laurentiis Says Daughter Jade, 14, 'Found Her People' at Her New High School
"She loves the freedom that she now has," Giada De Laurentiis tells PEOPLE of daughter Jade Autumn brought about many changes for Giada De Laurentiis' daughter, but the new 9th grader is sailing through her first few weeks back in the classroom. The Food Network star told PEOPLE that Jade, 14, started her freshman year at a brand new school, which follows a "less academic and more artsy" curriculum. "I think that she's found her people. It's so wonderful to see that in high school," De Laurentiis says of...
Charli D'Amelio Admits She Was Nervous Having Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker in 'DWTS' Audience
Charli D'Amelio had a few extra jitters on Monday night's episode of Dancing with the Stars thanks to her boyfriend Landon Barker's dad Travis Barker and stepmom Kourtney Kardashian. "I think it's so nice to have my friends and family here to support me. It definitely means a lot," Charli,...
Kourtney Kardashian Says Daughter Penelope, 10, Sleeps with Her Almost 'Every Night': 'My Girl'
Kourtney Kardashian opens up about her close bond with her daughter and explains why she and Travis Barker haven't moved the whole family into one house yet Kourtney Kardashian Barker has a close bond with her baby girl. Opening up about her 10-year-old daughter Penelope during an appearance on Dear Media's Not Skinny But Not Fat podcast, the Lemme founder says that she and her only daughter have co-slept for years. "She's slept with me every day since she was born and pretty much still does unless she has...
Naomi Watts Recalls Being Told Her Career Would Be 'Over at 40': 'That Just Made Me So Mad'
Naomi Watts said in a new interview that Hollywood has to "get comfortable with" women aging Naomi Watts was told her career could be on the downturn almost as soon as she broke through in Hollywood. In a recent interview with Entertainment Weekly published Monday, Watts, 54, said that around the time she starred in David Lynch's 2001 film Mulholland Drive, she was told her career could be over by the time she hit 40 years old. "I was told, 'You better get a lot done because it's...
Kristen Stewart Debuts Dark Brown Mullet at Chanel's Paris Fashion Week Show
The fashion house's ambassador also stars in a number of new campaign videos with her glam-grunge hairstyle Kristen Stewart is going glam grunge. The Spencer star made an appearance at Tuesday's Chanel show at Paris Fashion Week rocking a dark brown mullet, done by go-to hairstylist Adir Abergel. She paired her new hairstyle with a Chanel look consisting of a black and white striped logo shirt and black and white patterned mini skirt. She completed her look with black boots and a fresh face. The fashion house and...
Cate Blanchett Did Her Own Orchestra Conducting in 'TÁR' — Not the 'Lip-Syncing Version of It'
At the New York Film Festival, Cate Blanchett said it was "really important" that she and her costars "had to be able to truly hold our own with the musicians who were asked to act" Cate Blanchett committed to her high-strung new role. In director Todd Field's TÁR, Blanchett plays a (fictional) world-renowned composer named Lydia Tár, an EGOT winner widely hailed as a genius and a trailblazer for women in the industry. However, Lydia's esteemed career goes into free fall amid sexual misconduct accusations. To make the...
Everything to Know About Hocus Pocus 2 Star Whitney Peak
From her early beginnings in acting to the strides she's made in fashion, here's everything to know about breakout star Whitney Peak We are bewitched to introduce you to Whitney Peak! The breakout actress stars as Becca in Hocus Pocus 2, a young girl who turns sixteen on Halloween and accidentally revives the Sanderson sisters. While audiences are sure to be charmed by Peak's character in the cult classic's spooky spinoff — alongside Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker, and Kathy Najimy — the star on the rise has brewed up several other...
Jamie Foxx Praises Daughter Corinne for Her New Documentary About Endometriosis: 'So Proud'
Corinne Fox is the executive producer of Below the Belt, a film that follows several women suffering from endometriosis — which Corinne also dealt with in 2018 Jamie Foxx is celebrating his daughter's full-circle moment. On Monday, the actor and singer, 54, gave a special shout-out to his oldest daughter Corinne Foxx for her documentary aimed at raising awareness about endometriosis, the reproductive condition in which uterine tissue grows outside of the uterus, causing cramping and chronic pain. Corinne, 28, posted an Instagram video featuring old photos of herself in...
Watch Megan Fox Create a Futuristic Inspired Makeup Look on Machine Gun Kelly
Thousands on followers watched as Megan Fox gave fiancé Machine Gun Kelly a makeover on Instagram Live Monday night Machine Gun Kelly was given quite the makeover by fiancée Megan Fox and his assistant Olivia Stone on Instagram live. On Monday night in a London hotel room, roughly 15,000 of his 9.7 million Instagram followers tuned in as the 32-year-old musician requested an Avatar and Doja Cat inspired look from the future — the year 3050 to be exact. MGK is currently in Europe for his Mainstream Sellout world...
Vogue Editor Gabriella Karefa-Johnson Meets with Kanye West as Magazine Slams His Bullying Behavior
"She was personally targeted and bullied. It is unacceptable," Vogue said in a statement defending Gabriella Karefa-Johnson amid her fallout with Kanye West Kanye West and Gabriella Karefa-Johnson have settled their issues, the rapper said. The Vogue fashion editor called out West after he included "White Lives Matter" apparel during his Yeezy presentation at Paris Fashion Week. West, 45, immediately fired back at Karefa-Johnson and posted derisive comments about the editor. Now, he says the two apologized to one another. "Gabby is my sister," he wrote in an all-caps...
Scooby-Doo's Velma Identifies as LGBTQ in New Trick or Treat Halloween Film
In the new movie, Velma Dinkley has a crush on another female character named Coco Diablo Velma Dinkley has officially been depicted as an LGBTQ character in a new animated Scooby-Doo Halloween special entitled Trick or Treat Scooby-Doo!. Following years-long speculation about Velma's sexual orientation, online clips from the new film released Tuesday reveal that the fictional character develops a crush on another female character — a costume designer named Coco Diablo. In one clip shared on Twitter, Velma uttered her trademark line "Jinkies" after meeting Coco for...
