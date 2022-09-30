ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Powell, OH

Local Cantina owner acquires Liberty Tavern in Powell

By Dan Eaton | Columbus Business First
 4 days ago

COLUMBUS, Ohio (COLUMBUS BUSINESS FIRST) — There’s a new owner at the Liberty Tavern in Powell and it’s a familiar name.

George Tanchevski, the founder of Orange Umbrella Restaurants, which includes the Local Cantina brand as well as other concepts, has acquired the restaurant and bar at 50 S. Liberty St.

“We saw a good opportunity here,” Tanchevski said. “This is another chance to provide more opportunities for our staff.”

He declined to provide details about the transaction. Part of the appeal is the location; Tanchevski’s company had no presence in Powell.

