Politics

Russia vetoes UN resolution condemning its "illegal" referendums in Ukraine and saying they have "no validity"

By AP
Leader Telegram
Leader Telegram
 4 days ago

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — Russia vetoes UN resolution condemning its "illegal" referendums in Ukraine and saying they have "no validity."

Leader Telegram

Live Updates: Russia-Ukraine War

The city council of Kyiv says it is providing evacuation centers with potassium iodine pills in preparation for a possible nuclear strike on the capital, Ukraine’s largest city. Potassium iodine pills can help block the absorption of harmful radiation by the thyroid gland if taken just before or immediately after exposure to nuclear radiation. The pills will be distributed to residents in areas contaminated by nuclear radiation if there is...
MILITARY
Leader Telegram

More Russians flee than join Putin’s army after call-up for war

Far more Russians have fled abroad than have enlisted in the military since President Vladimir Putin announced a mobilization to bolster his faltering invasion of Ukraine. Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu said more than 200,000 people have been conscripted into the army since Putin’s Sept. 21 order for a partial call-up, Russian news services reported Tuesday. That matches an exodus of more than 200,000 Russians to neighboring Kazakhstan alone over the...
POLITICS
Leader Telegram

Finnish city removes last publicly displayed statue of Lenin

HELSINKI (AP) — A city in southeastern Finland on Tuesday removed the country's last publicly displayed statue of Russian revolutionary leader Vladimir Lenin following pressure from residents in the wake of Russia’s war in Ukraine. A group of construction workers in Kotka, a port city of 52,000 not far from the border with Russia, hoisted the statue into a truck and drove it away to a warehouse of a local museum. ...
EUROPE
Leader Telegram

NATO struggles with how to protect vital undersea links after Nord Stream blasts

NATO allies are struggling to work out how to better safeguard undersea critical infrastructure after the Nord Stream pipelines blasts laid bare the difficulty of monitoring facilities and identifying any attackers. The sheer scale and underwater depth of assets such as pipelines — or data cables that allow the internet to function — heighten the challenge for governments. With most systems owned by private companies, proving which government may have sponsored an attack is even more complex. ...
MILITARY
#Referendums#Russia#Vetoes#Ukraine War Politics
Leader Telegram

Uganda's president fires military son after offensive tweets

KAMPALA, Uganda (AP) — Ugandan President Yoweri Museveni fired his son as commander of the nation's infantry forces Tuesday after the son tweeted an unprovoked threat to capture the capital of neighboring Kenya, drawing widespread concern in East Africa. Lt. Gen. Muhoozi Kainerugaba, dubbed 'the tweeting general' of Uganda, in recent months had sparked anger among some Ugandans who see his frequent posts on Twitter as provocative and sometimes even dangerous. ...
POLITICS
Leader Telegram

Japan sends rare warning to residents to shelter after North Korea launches missile

TOKYO — North Korea fired a missile over Japan for the first time since 2017, prompting a rare public warning and further ratcheting up tensions over Kim Jong Un’s nuclear program. The missile launched Tuesday appears to have splashed down in waters to the east of Japan, government spokesman Hirokazu Matsuno told a news briefing, adding there were no reports of damage. Prime Minister Fumio Kishida condemned the launch. North...
POLITICS
Leader Telegram

As Cubans demand freedom, President Díaz-Canel says he will not tolerate ‘illegitimate’ protests

As residents in Havana and other cities continue demonstrating against the government and its response to Hurricane Ian, security forces have beaten and arrested some protesters, and Cuba’s handpicked president, Miguel Díaz-Canel, warned the population that “counterrevolutionary” behavior like blocking the streets will be punished. Since the storm slammed into the westernmost past of the island, Cubans around the capital and other cities have taken to the streets marching, banging pots and pans, blocking roads and demanding the government restore basic services like electricity and...
PROTESTS
Leader Telegram

S. Korea missile accident panics public on edge over North

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — A South Korean ballistic missile malfunctioned and crashed into the ground during a live-fire drill with the United States, panicking confused residents of a coastal city already uneasy over increasingly provocative weapons tests by rival North Korea. The sound of the blast and subsequent fire on Tuesday night led many in Gangneung to believe it could be a North Korean attack, concern that only grew as the military and government officials provided no explanation about the explosion for hours. ...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Leader Telegram

UK sees EU deal on Northern Ireland in ‘weeks’ as relations thaw

LONDON — The U.K. sees the prospect of a deal with the European Union on Northern Ireland’s trade arrangements within weeks as relations thaw following a protracted stalemate. The government is optimistic a negotiated settlement can be reached “in the next few weeks,” now that talks have restarted, Northern Ireland Secretary Chris Heaton-Harris said Tuesday at the Conservative Party conference in Birmingham. Foreign Secretary James Cleverly said that “the tone has improved.” ...
ECONOMY
Leader Telegram

Solomons wanted China references removed before signing US deal

CANBERRA, Australia — The Solomon Islands refused to sign the U.S. government’s Pacific partnership deal until “indirect” references to the Chinese government were removed, with Foreign Minister Jeremiah Manele saying his country did not want to “choose sides.” The U.S. government announced the signing of a landmark agreement between Washington and the leaders of 14 Pacific nations on September 30, which included increased cooperation on maritime security, climate change and economic development. ...
WORLD
The Associated Press

Seoul's reprisal blows up after North Korean missile success

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — A malfunctioning South Korean ballistic missile blew up as it plowed into the ground Wednesday during a live-fire drill with the United States that was a reprisal for North Korea’s successful launch a day earlier of a weapon that flew over Japan and has the range to strike the U.S. territory of Guam. The explosion and subsequent fire panicked and confused residents of the coastal city of Gangneung, who were already uneasy over the increasingly provocative weapons tests by rival North Korea. Their concern that it could be a North Korean attack only grew as the military and government officials provided no explanation about the explosion for hours. South Korea’s Joint Chiefs of Staff said no injuries were reported from the explosion, which involved a short-range Hyumoo-2 missile that crashed inside an air force base in the outskirts of the city. A Joint Chiefs of Staff official, who spoke on condition of anonymity during a background briefing, said the missile’s warhead didn’t explode during the crash and that the fire was caused by burning rocket propellant. The official said the missile fell shortly after liftoff and that no civilian facilities were affected.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Leader Telegram

The Onion and the Supreme Court. Not a parody

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Onion has some serious things to say in defense of parody. The satirical site that manages to persuade people to believe the absurd has filed a Supreme Court brief in support of a man who was arrested and prosecuted for making fun of police on social media. “As the globe’s premier parodists, The Onion’s writers also have a self-serving interest in preventing political authorities from imprisoning...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Leader Telegram

N. Korea fires ballistic missile that flew over Japan

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — North Korea on Tuesday fired a ballistic missile over Japan, its neighbors said, escalating tests of weapons designed to strike key targets in regional U.S. allies amid stalled nuclear diplomacy. The Japanese prime minister’s office said at least one missile fired from North Korea flew over Japan and was believed to have landed into the Pacific Ocean. It said authorities have issued an alert to...
POLITICS
Leader Telegram

Leader Telegram

