ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ocala, FL

Comments / 13

aly and family
4d ago

If the tree was in her neighbors yard it is the neighbors insurance that should pay . It wasn't her tree . Prayers for the best possible outcome.

Reply(7)
6
rooo
4d ago

maybe there's some local contractor coming it'll come and do some repairs for her we have so many with so much in this country please I hope they dig down deep in their pockets like that man with the crane

Reply
6
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WCJB

Total loss after barn catches fire in High Springs

HIGH SPRINGS, Fla. (WCJB) - No one was hurt after a barn in High Springs caught on fire on Tuesday Morning. Fire rescue crews from Alachua County Fire Rescue, High Springs Fire Rescue, and Newberry Fire Department responded around 1 a.m. to a large barn on fire on Northwest 256 Way.
HIGH SPRINGS, FL
WCJB

Marion County woman, dog rescued from house fire

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Fire rescue crews saved a woman and her dog in Marion County after her home caught fire on Sunday. Around 3 p.m., Marion County and Ocala fire rescue crews responded to reports of a house fire on Northwest 42nd Lane in Ocala. Rescue crews entered the...
MARION COUNTY, FL
fox35orlando.com

Central Florida shelter looking for owners of lost dog that was attacked by alligator

EUSTIS, Fla. - A Central Florida shelter is hoping to reunite a lost dog with its owners after it was attacked by an alligator following Hurricane Ian. The Lake County Florida Animal Shelter says the dog was discovered by animal control on Friday on State Road 44 and Seminole Springs in Eustis. Staff said they thought the dog's tail was just severed, but after being examined, teeth marks from an alligator were found.
EUSTIS, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Williston, FL
City
Ocala, FL
Local
Florida Government
Ocala, FL
Government
ocala-news.com

Ocala residents discuss traffic on State Road 200

In response to previous letters that discussed the abundance of traffic on State Road 200, several residents from Ocala wrote in to share their thoughts on the topic. “I’ve seen several letters complaining about the traffic on State Road 200. I admit that it can be heavy at times, but I have never been forced to endure stop-and-go situations in the four years I’ve lived in On Top of The World. I’ve been in traffic in Orlando, Tampa, and even Sarasota, and believe me – all those place are much worse,” says Ocala resident Brian MacFarland.
OCALA, FL
ocala-news.com

Entrance To SummerCrest Neighborhood In Ocala

Check out this beautiful view of the east entrance to the SummerCrest Neighborhood in Ocala. Thanks to Douglas Donley for sharing!. Share your photos with us at ocala-news.com/contact-us!
OCALA, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hurricanes#Choking#Emergency Management#Hurricane Ian
Citrus County Chronicle

Crystal River man shoots and wounds another man in altercation

An altercation between two Crystal River men Saturday, Oct. 1, in Crystal River went from bad to worse when one man shot the other in the leg, according to a Citrus County Sheriff’s Office report. Tommy Lee Tompkins Sr., 50, Crystal River was charged and arrested for aggravated battery...
CRYSTAL RIVER, FL
WCJB

NCFL crews search homes in Southwest Florida

WAUCHULA, Fla. (WCJB) - Search teams from Marion County are checking on areas in Hardee County that were damaged by Hurricane Ian. Airboat and dive teams from the Marion County Sheriff’s Office searched abandoned homes and vehicles on Sunday for potential victims. A Florida Highway Patrol car was found...
HARDEE COUNTY, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
FEMA
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
WandaVision
click orlando

Lake County now eligible for FEMA assistance in Ian’s wake

St. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. – The Federal Emergency Management Agency added Lake County to the list of counties deemed eligible for individual assistance amid Hurricane Ian’s continued damage to livelihoods and property statewide, Lake County officials said Monday. Survivors who seek such help as temporary housing assistance, basic...
LAKE COUNTY, FL
villages-news.com

50-bed inpatient rehab hospital to be built south of State Road 44 in The Villages

Encompass Health Corp. has announced it plans to build Encompass Health Rehabilitation Hospital of Wildwood, a freestanding, 50-bed inpatient rehabilitation hospital in The Villages, Florida. The hospital will be located south of the Meggison Road and Warm Springs Avenue intersection. Complementing local acute care services, the future hospital will serve...
THE VILLAGES, FL
click orlando

Motorcyclist thrown from vehicle in Lake County crash, hit and killed in second crash, FHP says

LAKE COUNTY, Fla. – A motorcyclist from Leesburg is dead after being thrown from his vehicle in a crash on Saturday evening, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. The 57-year-old Leesburg man was driving his Harley Davidson northbound on County Road 473 when a Toyota Tacoma driven by a 59-year-old Leesburg man driving southbound on County Road 473 attempted to make a left turn into gas station parking lot, traveling into the path of the motorcycle, troopers said.
LAKE COUNTY, FL
horseandrider.com

WEC Provides 3,000 Horses Shelter During Hurricane Ian

On September 29th, 2022, the state of Florida was hit by one of the most powerful hurricanes in history. With the hurricane being a category 4 and bringing the threat of severe flooding and 155-mph winds, Floridian horse owners scrambled to find a safe place for their animals to ride out the storm. Impacts of the hurricane were going to be felt statewide, which meant thousands of people and animals had to evacuate immediately.
OCALA, FL
villages-news.com

Boyfriend and girlfriend land in jail after jealousy-fueled battle

A boyfriend and girlfriend landed in jail after a jealousy-fueled battle at The Quarters Apartments in Lady Lake. Holly Marie Keightley, 46, grabbed a table leg and smashed the television owned by her boyfriend, 34-year-old Jason Jerome Perry, during the altercation Sunday night, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department. Perry retaliated by breaking the glass front of Keightley’s television.
LADY LAKE, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy