Owners of Plainfield's 'Stranger Things' house vow to remain open amid neighbor conflictJennifer GeerPlainfield, IL
Mayor Lightfoot Expands Paid Parental Leave for All City EmployeesLashaunta MooreChicago, IL
Chicago's Best Pizza Places: A Comprehensive GuideThe Daily ScoopChicago, IL
DePaul Latino Law Student Association Hispanic Heritage Month event on 10/6Adrian HolmanChicago, IL
House decorated like 'Stranger Things' for HalloweenAdrian HolmanPlainfield, IL
WGNtv.com
Is it coincidental or is there a meteorological reason for why is seems Chicago has beautiful weather when there is a big hurricane in Florida?
It always seems that when there is a big hurricane in Florida, we have beautiful weather in Chicago. Am I imagining this or is this true? I feel like it goes back all the way to Andrew in 1992. If there is a correlation, is it coincidental or is there a meteorological reason?
WGNtv.com
Tuesday Forecast: Temps in mid 60s with mostly sunny conditions
CHICAGO — Mainly sunny Tuesday with calm conditions. Winds: SW 0-5. High: 72. Full forecast details and more at the WGN Weather Center blog. Partly cloudy tonight with calm conditions. Winds: ESE 0-5. Low: 49. Tuesday Forecast: Mostly cloudy, evening and night showers, SW 5-10. 74.
fox32chicago.com
Plainfield home's 'Stanger Things' decoration causes controversy
PLAINFIELD, Ill. - A suburban house is winning Halloween this year. In Plainfield, controversy surrounds a home showing off a "Stranger Things" decoration. The attraction started gaining attention a while ago because it took the family two months to install. The Stranger Things theme is complete with a floating Max from the hit Netflix show.
WGNtv.com
After a warm spell, temps to drop into 30s this week
–By the time the books close on this 3rd day of October, Chicago will have recorded its 12th consecutive day of below normal temps in Chicago. –October’s off to a cool opening 3 days compared to Oct 1-3 a year ago. Temps for the period this year are running 14.4-deg cooler than the opening 3-days of the month a year ago.
Plainfield couple won't let 1 'crazy neighbor' ruin viral 'Stranger Things' Halloween display
Dave and Aubrey Appel went viral for their “Stranger Things” inspired Halloween decor outside their Plainfield home. A hovering mannequin in their driveway is a perfect replica of the character Max’s iconic graveyard scene from the Netflix series.
959theriver.com
Plainfield “Stranger Things” House Shutting Down Because of Alleged Neighbor Confrontation
I’ll start with saying there are two sides to every story, and since this is just one side of the story I won’t be passing judgement on anyone. I’m not anything excuses swinging a baseball bat around, but I don’t know all the details, so I can’t really say.
Police identify body found floating in Lake Michigan
The Grand Beach/Michiana Police Department say the body was positively identified as Jason A. Ryno, a 48-year-old from Joliet, Illinois.
wjol.com
Dangerous Intersection Near Shorewood Could Be Getting A Makeover
Plans for one of the most dangerous intersections in Will County is in the works. The Illinois Department of Transportation has told WJOL that the fix at County Line and U.S. 52 west of Shorewood is a roundabout. Proposed highway improvements are typically processed in three distinct phases, below is a brief overview regarding the process:
WGNtv.com
The List: Best things about traveling with Pat
CHICAGO – Recently, Pat Tomasulo took a quick road trip with his wife as a quick getaway from it all. But what the WGN Morning News sports anchor would like you to know is that he’s a great travel partner. From good driving to few stops, Pat talked about reasons why he’s a good person to hit the road with during “The List” on Tuesday.
WSPY NEWS
Two people killed in motorcycle versus van crash in Aurora
Two people were killed when a motorcycle collided with a minivan in Aurora Saturday morning. Aurora police say a motorcycle driven by 58-year-old Robert W. Neis, of Aurora, was heading eastbound on W. Galena Boulevard when he crashed into a minivan that was turning left onto Russell Avenue. Neis, and...
WSPY NEWS
Four teens hurt in Oswego crash
Four teens were hurt in a one-vehicle crash Monday afternoon in the area of Yoakum Boulevard and Steeplechase Boulevard in Oswego. A news release from the Oswego Police Department says a sedan driven by eighteen-year-old Jassell Mendoza, of Oswego, was heading west on Yoakum approaching Steeplechase when it left the roadway and hit two trees. One passenger had to be extricated from the vehicle. All four of the vehicle's occupants suffered what police say are serious, but non-life-threatening, injuries and were taken to a hospital.
Dog that was in carjacked vehicle in south suburbs found
A dog has been located after it was in a vehicle that was carjacked in south suburban Homewood just before 6 p.m. Friday. Police are still searching for the vehicle and the suspect.
Here's the Early Sign That Has Chicago's Top Doctor Worried About Upcoming Flu Season
As temperatures continue to drop, health experts are expecting COVID-19 and influenza cases to increase in the colder months as more activity moves indoors. While the flu season has not "started in any kind of serious way" yet, according to Chicago's top doctor Allison Arwady, health experts are encouraging residents to get boosted against COVID-19 and vaccinated against the flu to help prevent outbreaks of both diseases.
Shelter dogs displaced due to Hurricane Ian arrive in Chicago, Anti-Cruelty Society says
Chicagoland animal groups are pitching in to help dogs impacted in Florida by Hurricane Ian.
WSPY NEWS
Major crash closes Route 71 Monday afternoon
Route 71 is again open after what the Kendall County Sheriff's Office says was a major crash Monday afternoon. It happened in the area of Route 71 and E. Highpoint Road just west of Yorkville. The crash resulted in a closure of Route 71 between E. Highpoint and Pavilion roads. The road was cleared and reopened later on.
73-Year-Old Illinois Woman Sets Fire To Own Home, Leaves Man Inside
Police are investigating the relationship.
2 killed, 1 critical in 4-way car crash on I-294 near Markham
MARKHAM, Ill.— Two people were killed and one is in critical condition in a four-way car crash that resulted in an explosion Friday night in Markham, police said. According to officials, a person in a Dodge Charger was travelling at high speeds on 159th street near the I-294 Markham overpass, jumping the curb which resulted […]
The Walnut Room is now taking reservations for the holiday season
CHICAGO (CBS)-- The Walnut Room inside Macy's on State Street is now taking reservations for the holiday season.Starting Nov. 5, the popular restaurant on the 7th floor of Macy's will be available through reservation only. Reservations can be made at opentable.com.The Walnut Room is also hiring.
4-year-old girl dies after 3-vehicle crash in Kane County
A 4-year-old girl is dead following a three-vehicle pile-up in Kane County Saturday night. The Kane County Sheriff’s Office said a Chrysler 200 was headed eastbound on Route 38 when it crossed into the westbound lanes and struck a Jeep Compass.
