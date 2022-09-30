ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oak Lawn, IL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WGNtv.com

Tuesday Forecast: Temps in mid 60s with mostly sunny conditions

CHICAGO — Mainly sunny Tuesday with calm conditions. Winds: SW 0-5. High: 72. Full forecast details and more at the WGN Weather Center blog. Partly cloudy tonight with calm conditions. Winds: ESE 0-5. Low: 49. Tuesday Forecast: Mostly cloudy, evening and night showers, SW 5-10. 74.
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Plainfield home's 'Stanger Things' decoration causes controversy

PLAINFIELD, Ill. - A suburban house is winning Halloween this year. In Plainfield, controversy surrounds a home showing off a "Stranger Things" decoration. The attraction started gaining attention a while ago because it took the family two months to install. The Stranger Things theme is complete with a floating Max from the hit Netflix show.
PLAINFIELD, IL
WGNtv.com

After a warm spell, temps to drop into 30s this week

–By the time the books close on this 3rd day of October, Chicago will have recorded its 12th consecutive day of below normal temps in Chicago. –October’s off to a cool opening 3 days compared to Oct 1-3 a year ago. Temps for the period this year are running 14.4-deg cooler than the opening 3-days of the month a year ago.
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Oak Lawn, IL
Business
City
Oak Lawn, IL
Local
Illinois Industry
Local
Illinois Business
wjol.com

Dangerous Intersection Near Shorewood Could Be Getting A Makeover

Plans for one of the most dangerous intersections in Will County is in the works. The Illinois Department of Transportation has told WJOL that the fix at County Line and U.S. 52 west of Shorewood is a roundabout. Proposed highway improvements are typically processed in three distinct phases, below is a brief overview regarding the process:
SHOREWOOD, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Turbulence#Local Life#Wind Speed#Earth#What To Do#Linus Travel#Travel Info#Aircraft
WGNtv.com

The List: Best things about traveling with Pat

CHICAGO – Recently, Pat Tomasulo took a quick road trip with his wife as a quick getaway from it all. But what the WGN Morning News sports anchor would like you to know is that he’s a great travel partner. From good driving to few stops, Pat talked about reasons why he’s a good person to hit the road with during “The List” on Tuesday.
CHICAGO, IL
WSPY NEWS

Two people killed in motorcycle versus van crash in Aurora

Two people were killed when a motorcycle collided with a minivan in Aurora Saturday morning. Aurora police say a motorcycle driven by 58-year-old Robert W. Neis, of Aurora, was heading eastbound on W. Galena Boulevard when he crashed into a minivan that was turning left onto Russell Avenue. Neis, and...
WSPY NEWS

Four teens hurt in Oswego crash

Four teens were hurt in a one-vehicle crash Monday afternoon in the area of Yoakum Boulevard and Steeplechase Boulevard in Oswego. A news release from the Oswego Police Department says a sedan driven by eighteen-year-old Jassell Mendoza, of Oswego, was heading west on Yoakum approaching Steeplechase when it left the roadway and hit two trees. One passenger had to be extricated from the vehicle. All four of the vehicle's occupants suffered what police say are serious, but non-life-threatening, injuries and were taken to a hospital.
OSWEGO, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Travel
NewsBreak
Aerospace & Defense
NBC Chicago

Here's the Early Sign That Has Chicago's Top Doctor Worried About Upcoming Flu Season

As temperatures continue to drop, health experts are expecting COVID-19 and influenza cases to increase in the colder months as more activity moves indoors. While the flu season has not "started in any kind of serious way" yet, according to Chicago's top doctor Allison Arwady, health experts are encouraging residents to get boosted against COVID-19 and vaccinated against the flu to help prevent outbreaks of both diseases.
CHICAGO, IL
WSPY NEWS

Major crash closes Route 71 Monday afternoon

Route 71 is again open after what the Kendall County Sheriff's Office says was a major crash Monday afternoon. It happened in the area of Route 71 and E. Highpoint Road just west of Yorkville. The crash resulted in a closure of Route 71 between E. Highpoint and Pavilion roads. The road was cleared and reopened later on.
YORKVILLE, IL
WGN News

2 killed, 1 critical in 4-way car crash on I-294 near Markham

MARKHAM, Ill.— Two people were killed and one is in critical condition in a four-way car crash that resulted in an explosion Friday night in Markham, police said. According to officials, a person in a Dodge Charger was travelling at high speeds on 159th street near the I-294 Markham overpass, jumping the curb which resulted […]
MARKHAM, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy