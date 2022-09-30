ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Atlantic

What Americans Don’t Understand About Teachers and Professors

This is Work in Progress, a newsletter by Derek Thompson about work, technology, and how to solve some of America’s biggest problems. Sign up here to get it every week. Last week, I asked readers to tell me what people don’t get about their job. In an economy with thousands of occupations and hundreds of sectors, and where many people within the same large company have no idea what their colleagues do all day, I thought hearing from dozens of people about the reality of their work would be valuable.
Washington Examiner

Breaking the public education system's chokehold

Horace Mann, the founder of what we know now as the public education system, was not shy about his goals: He viewed education as a means to force ideological uniformity and believed parents should be treated as obstacles to that goal. “We who are engaged in the sacred cause of education,” he said, “are entitled to look upon all parents as having given hostages to our cause.”
Campus Times

Disgruntled professors launch “Rate My Students”

Earlier this week, disgruntled professors oversaw the launch of “Rate My Students,” an online review site that provides “a safe forum for instructors to dunk on their students, anonymously and without consequences,” according to the site’s mission statement. The site, which allows professors to filter students by school, field of study, and graduation year as well as search for names directly, has been met with both praise and criticism from various circles of the academic community.
Phys.org

Almost 60% of secondary school students in public schools can identify fake news

More than half of Spain's Compulsory Secondary Education (ESO, in its Spanish acronym) students can distinguish between fake and real news. This is one of the conclusions of a study carried out by researchers from the Universidad Carlos III de Madrid (UC3M) which analyzes Spanish public school students' approach to the media.
Gizmodo

Banning Coding Books Will Only Make Parents Fight Harder for Them

I’ve visited a lot of schools as the founder of Girls Who Code. When we launched our afterschool clubs program in 2015, I went on tour, visiting our programs from the wealthiest zip codes in the country to the poorest pockets of America. Many of the students I met —a disproportionate number of them Black and brown—hailed from economically disadvantaged backgrounds; they had tattered textbooks, spotty wifi and—critically for a coding club—sparse, ancient computers.
Tinybeans

Reading & Math Scores Plummet for Elementary-Aged Kids Thanks to Pandemic

The National Center for Education Statistics is showing the biggest decline in math and reading in decades. When schools started to close in 2020, educators and parents feared it would be detrimental to students. Not only would kids lose their connection to peers, but everyone assumed education was bound to suffer for years to come. Now, a new report from the National Center for Education Statistics (NCES) is pinpointing exactly the areas we will need to overcome to get back on track.
CoinDesk

Liberal Arts Colleges Show the 'Inherent Interdisciplinary' Nature of Web3

Professor Ricky Crano, formerly of Tufts University, is always amazed at how students' attention picks up when he brings up crypto. “Everyone was coming at it pretty fresh and curious, uncertain what to make of it at the end of the day,” he said. They were reading primers on everything from Bitcoin to decentralized autonomous organizations (DAOs), in the last week of his "Science, Technology and Society" seminar.
bestcolleges.com

Community College Enrollment Declines Worsen for Black Students

A new Joint Center for Political and Economic Studies report reveals Black student enrollment at community colleges dropped by 18% over the last two years. Photo by Marko Geber / DigitalVision / Getty Images. Community college enrollment dropped by 24% for Black men during the pandemic. More than a third...
