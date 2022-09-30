Read full article on original website
Washington Examiner
Record number of high school graduates turning their backs on college, leading to uncertain futures
High school graduates have been increasingly turning their backs on getting college degrees. Experts are now warning that the gamble could backfire big time. College enrollment has dipped by nearly 10%, which comes out to about 1.4 million students opting out of getting degrees. On TikTok, influencers bragging, "My career...
What Americans Don’t Understand About Teachers and Professors
This is Work in Progress, a newsletter by Derek Thompson about work, technology, and how to solve some of America’s biggest problems. Sign up here to get it every week. Last week, I asked readers to tell me what people don’t get about their job. In an economy with thousands of occupations and hundreds of sectors, and where many people within the same large company have no idea what their colleagues do all day, I thought hearing from dozens of people about the reality of their work would be valuable.
Washington Examiner
Breaking the public education system's chokehold
Horace Mann, the founder of what we know now as the public education system, was not shy about his goals: He viewed education as a means to force ideological uniformity and believed parents should be treated as obstacles to that goal. “We who are engaged in the sacred cause of education,” he said, “are entitled to look upon all parents as having given hostages to our cause.”
Campus Times
Disgruntled professors launch “Rate My Students”
Earlier this week, disgruntled professors oversaw the launch of “Rate My Students,” an online review site that provides “a safe forum for instructors to dunk on their students, anonymously and without consequences,” according to the site’s mission statement. The site, which allows professors to filter students by school, field of study, and graduation year as well as search for names directly, has been met with both praise and criticism from various circles of the academic community.
Phys.org
Almost 60% of secondary school students in public schools can identify fake news
More than half of Spain's Compulsory Secondary Education (ESO, in its Spanish acronym) students can distinguish between fake and real news. This is one of the conclusions of a study carried out by researchers from the Universidad Carlos III de Madrid (UC3M) which analyzes Spanish public school students' approach to the media.
FAFSA period open for 2023-24 school year
As of Saturday, the Free Application for Federal Student Aid filing period opened for students planning to attend college in the 2023-24 school year. Read more here:
The 25 Safest College Campuses in America
Freshmen (and their parents) want their first home-away-from-home to feel safe, and many institutions excel in that department.
Gizmodo
Banning Coding Books Will Only Make Parents Fight Harder for Them
I’ve visited a lot of schools as the founder of Girls Who Code. When we launched our afterschool clubs program in 2015, I went on tour, visiting our programs from the wealthiest zip codes in the country to the poorest pockets of America. Many of the students I met —a disproportionate number of them Black and brown—hailed from economically disadvantaged backgrounds; they had tattered textbooks, spotty wifi and—critically for a coding club—sparse, ancient computers.
4 Cheap Alternatives To Buying College Textbooks
The average full-time, in-state undergraduate student pays $1,226 for books and supplies each academic year. As a former first-generation college student, Josh Lachs said these textbook costs can come...
Mandated Diversity Statement Drives Jonathan Haidt To Quit Academic Society
It was probably inevitable that Jonathan Haidt, an academic long concerned about the politicization of academia, would eventually be caught up in the displacement of intellectual inquiry by ideological rigidity. Last week the New York University (NYU) psychology professor announced that he would resign at the end of the year...
Reading & Math Scores Plummet for Elementary-Aged Kids Thanks to Pandemic
The National Center for Education Statistics is showing the biggest decline in math and reading in decades. When schools started to close in 2020, educators and parents feared it would be detrimental to students. Not only would kids lose their connection to peers, but everyone assumed education was bound to suffer for years to come. Now, a new report from the National Center for Education Statistics (NCES) is pinpointing exactly the areas we will need to overcome to get back on track.
CoinDesk
Liberal Arts Colleges Show the 'Inherent Interdisciplinary' Nature of Web3
Professor Ricky Crano, formerly of Tufts University, is always amazed at how students' attention picks up when he brings up crypto. “Everyone was coming at it pretty fresh and curious, uncertain what to make of it at the end of the day,” he said. They were reading primers on everything from Bitcoin to decentralized autonomous organizations (DAOs), in the last week of his "Science, Technology and Society" seminar.
bestcolleges.com
Community College Enrollment Declines Worsen for Black Students
A new Joint Center for Political and Economic Studies report reveals Black student enrollment at community colleges dropped by 18% over the last two years. Photo by Marko Geber / DigitalVision / Getty Images. Community college enrollment dropped by 24% for Black men during the pandemic. More than a third...
