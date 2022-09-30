ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fairview, OR

KATU.com

16-year-old accused of shooting another teen in Salem

Detectives arrested a 16-year-old boy who is accused of shooting another teenager in Northeast Salem a week ago. The shooting was reported at about 3:30 p.m. near the intersection of 13th and Marion Street Northeast. While officers didn’t find anyone injured at the scene, a juvenile did show up at...
SALEM, OR
KATU.com

Bicycle rider struck, killed by driver in SE Portland

A bicycle rider was struck and killed Tuesday in Southeast Portland, police officials said. The crash was reported at about 11:50 a.m. near the intersection of Southeast 26th Avenue and Powell Boulevard, near Cleveland High School. Arriving officers say they found a bicyclist dead. They say she was a woman...
PORTLAND, OR
KATU.com

Woodburn police ask for help in locating missing, endangered man

WOODBURN, Ore. — UPDATE: Woodburn Police said a 20-year-old man has returned home safe after he was reported as missing on Monday. Police in Woodburn are asking for the public’s help in finding a 20-year-old man who left his home Monday after making concerning statements to family. The...
WOODBURN, OR
KATU.com

2-alarm fire damages apartments in Gresham

Gresham Fire crews put out a 2-alarm fire that damaged at least two apartments on Tuesday morning. There were no reports of injuries from the fire. Reports came in at about 4:50 a.m. for a fire in the 1900 block of Northeast Division Street. While the main fire was knocked...
GRESHAM, OR
KATU.com

Portland community responds to four homicides in 24 hours

PORTLAND, Ore. — Portland Police made three arrests after four homicides in a 24-hour time period over the weekend. This spanned from early Friday morning into Saturday, including two stabbings in Old Town, a shooting in Northeast, and a shooting in Southeast. Sergeant Kevin Allen said from investigative units...
PORTLAND, OR
KATU.com

Portlanders urge city leaders to take action to lower crime

PORTLAND, Ore. — Another deadly weekend in Portland. Between shootings, stabbings, and serial property crimes, police have had their hands full. And what many community members are saying needs to change is city leadership. "Our leadership is costing city revenue, costing the city notoriety, is costing us all the...
PORTLAND, OR
KATU.com

TICKET GIVEAWAY: Portland Fall Home and Garden Show

KATU / PORTLAND FALL HOME AND GARDEN SHOW TICKET GIVEAWAY. Contest: KATU / Portland Fall Home and Garden Show Ticket Giveaway. Station: Sinclair Television of Portland, LLC dba KATU. Station Address: KATU, 2153 NE Sandy Boulevard, Portland, OR 97232. Contest Area: Oregon Counties: Baker, Clackamas, Clatsop, Columbia, Crook, Gilliam, Grant,...
PORTLAND, OR

