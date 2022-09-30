Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Tuesday in Portland: 3 suspects arraigned for homicides over weekend and more top storiesEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Monday in Portland: City sees 4 homicides in 24 hours, nonprofit provides Oregon schools with NarcanEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Friday in Portland: Neighbors in SE Portland warn of serial burglar, Portland Marathon returns this weekendEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Thursday in Portland: OSFM, Red Cross send volunteers to Florida to help those impacted by Hurricane IanEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Wednesday in Portland: Program that pays people experiencing homelessness to pick up trash sees successEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Related
KATU.com
16-year-old accused of shooting another teen in Salem
Detectives arrested a 16-year-old boy who is accused of shooting another teenager in Northeast Salem a week ago. The shooting was reported at about 3:30 p.m. near the intersection of 13th and Marion Street Northeast. While officers didn’t find anyone injured at the scene, a juvenile did show up at...
KATU.com
Keizer Police: Mayfield Place invasion robber identified, two others involved in attempt
KEIZER, Ore. — Keizer police have released the name of the man who was shot and killed during a home invasion robbery in early September. Police say Aaron Gage died at the scene after being shot by the homeowner. During the investigation, police say they learned that two other people accompanied Gage.
KATU.com
Bicycle rider struck, killed by driver in SE Portland
A bicycle rider was struck and killed Tuesday in Southeast Portland, police officials said. The crash was reported at about 11:50 a.m. near the intersection of Southeast 26th Avenue and Powell Boulevard, near Cleveland High School. Arriving officers say they found a bicyclist dead. They say she was a woman...
KATU.com
Man who stole van with baby inside found guilty on kidnapping, other charges
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ore. — The man who stole a van while a 9-month-old child was inside the vehicle back in July was found guilty of kidnapping. On September 30, a Washington County jury found 25-year-old Marcus Esa Paul guilty of all charges following a four-day trial. PAST COVERAGE |...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KATU.com
Family of victim in brutal attack claims police neglecting case because she's homeless
When you meet Sophia Scrafford, it's difficult not to wince at the wounds on her forehead and skull. They're a constant reminder of what she's been through over the last four months, and her life after a horrific attack. But if you ask Scrafford about that night, she can't tell...
KATU.com
Semi-tractor driver killed in crash on Highway 22E; officials say truck left roadway
PORTLAND, Ore. — Just after 7:30 p.m. October 3, Oregon State Police and emergency responders were dispatched to a single-vehicle crash on Highway 22E, near milepost 35. Police say a westbound Kenworth CMV, a tractor truck, left the roadway and went over an embankment. The tractor truck caught fire,...
KATU.com
Sunday morning crash claims three lives, police say alcohol is primary factor
MARION COUNTY, Ore. — Three people were killed in a crash early Sunday morning on Highway 99E. Oregon State Police and emergency responders were dispatched to a two-car crash at 2:46 a.m. Sunday along Highway 99E near milepost 36. Police say a southbound gray Toyota Corolla, driven by 21-year-old...
KATU.com
Court docs: DA charges woman weeks after she was caught on video sleeping in child's bed
PORTLAND, Ore. — A woman who was caught on video breaking into a Portland home and sleeping in a 10-year-old boy's bed in mid-September was arrested again two weeks later, accused of doing the same thing at a different home. Court records show 54-year-old Terri Zinzer was arrested and...
RELATED PEOPLE
KATU.com
Woodburn police ask for help in locating missing, endangered man
WOODBURN, Ore. — UPDATE: Woodburn Police said a 20-year-old man has returned home safe after he was reported as missing on Monday. Police in Woodburn are asking for the public’s help in finding a 20-year-old man who left his home Monday after making concerning statements to family. The...
KATU.com
2-alarm fire damages apartments in Gresham
Gresham Fire crews put out a 2-alarm fire that damaged at least two apartments on Tuesday morning. There were no reports of injuries from the fire. Reports came in at about 4:50 a.m. for a fire in the 1900 block of Northeast Division Street. While the main fire was knocked...
KATU.com
Police: Driver partially ejected and pinned under SUV in Clark County crash
CLARK COUNTY, Wash. — The Clark County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a serious accident that occurred Saturday night that saw a person partially ejected and pinned under the vehicle. Officials say they were sent to an area near NE 102nd Street and NE St. Johns Road just after...
KATU.com
Washington County deputies ask for help in finding missing, endangered man
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ore. — Washington County sheriff’s deputies are asking for the public’s help in finding a missing 37-year-old man with short-term memory loss. Jonas Briggs was last seen around 2:15 p.m. Tuesday leaving the 8100 block of Southwest Barnes Road. He was on foot. He was...
IN THIS ARTICLE
KATU.com
Portland Police have SE 122nd closed at Powell Boulevard as they investigate a shooting
PORTLAND, Ore. — Portland Police are on the scene of a shooting at SE 122nd and Tibbets. 122nd remains closed as they investigate. Portland Police haven’t released any information. This is a developing story and KATU News will have more when it becomes available.
KATU.com
Rollover accident in SW Portland; roads closed while officials investigate, clean up
PORTLAND, Ore. — Portland Fire, Portland Police, and AMR responded to a rollover accident just after 9 a.m. Monday morning in Southwest Portland. Officials say two cars and one motorcycle were involved in the crash at Southwest Park Place and Southwest Vista Avenue. Photos sent by Portland Fire show...
KATU.com
Two-Alarm house fire in Kelso brings mult-agency response; dog rescued, cat dies
KELSO, Wash. — A two-alarm fire in Kelso brought a multi-agency response to battle the house fire Sunday night. Fire officials say they were called to the 100 Block of Vision Drive Sunday at 8:45 p.m. Residents told firefighters that a fire started in a garbage can and then...
KATU.com
Portland community responds to four homicides in 24 hours
PORTLAND, Ore. — Portland Police made three arrests after four homicides in a 24-hour time period over the weekend. This spanned from early Friday morning into Saturday, including two stabbings in Old Town, a shooting in Northeast, and a shooting in Southeast. Sergeant Kevin Allen said from investigative units...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
KATU.com
Fire officials: Quick thinking by resident likely kept fire from spreading
HILLSBORO, Ore. — Firefighters say fast thinking by a resident likely kept an early morning fire confined to a garage. At 4:00 a.m. Monday morning, Hillsboro Fire was dispatched to a residence at 141 NE 40th Avenue. A resident at the home told firefighters he smelled smoke, but couldn’t...
KATU.com
Portlanders urge city leaders to take action to lower crime
PORTLAND, Ore. — Another deadly weekend in Portland. Between shootings, stabbings, and serial property crimes, police have had their hands full. And what many community members are saying needs to change is city leadership. "Our leadership is costing city revenue, costing the city notoriety, is costing us all the...
KATU.com
50th Portland Marathon featured gorgeous weather and route through many neighborhoods
PORTLAND, Ore. — Thousands of runners hit the streets for the 50th annual Portland Marathon this morning. Runners started in downtown Portland, along Naito Parkway. The route took off to the rose quarter, through Northwest Portland and Old Town. Runners then headed over to Southeast Portland and Sellwood, before...
KATU.com
TICKET GIVEAWAY: Portland Fall Home and Garden Show
KATU / PORTLAND FALL HOME AND GARDEN SHOW TICKET GIVEAWAY. Contest: KATU / Portland Fall Home and Garden Show Ticket Giveaway. Station: Sinclair Television of Portland, LLC dba KATU. Station Address: KATU, 2153 NE Sandy Boulevard, Portland, OR 97232. Contest Area: Oregon Counties: Baker, Clackamas, Clatsop, Columbia, Crook, Gilliam, Grant,...
Comments / 0