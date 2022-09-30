Read full article on original website
the university of hawai'i system
Hawaiian Word of the Week: Ānuenue
“The ānuenue can represent so many things to various people and cultures throughout the hōnua (world). For me, the ānuenue represents hope, love, equality and joy. All things that we need a little bit more of in Hawaiʻi and the world today!”. —Kedan Waiokila Frank, Alumnus,...
the university of hawai'i system
‘Amazing’ turnout as iLab gaming facility opens to UH Mānoa community
University of Hawaiʻi at Mānoa’s esports program has quickly emerged as one of the top in the nation, and its facility is now a popular destination on campus. This semester, the lab opened free of charge to all members of the UH Mānoa community. The response...
hawaiinewsnow.com
End of an era: Diamond Head Theatre says goodbye to longtime home with final show
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - It was the end of an era for Diamond Head Theatre as the curtains closed for good Sunday at the historic Ruger Theatre. After 70 years’ worth of productions in the building on Makapuu Avenue, the theater company held its final performance in its longtime home with the 1930s musical “Anything Goes.”
the university of hawai'i system
Public invited to meet Kapiʻolani CC chancellor finalists
Four finalists for the Kapiʻolani Community College chancellor position have been selected by University of Hawaiʻi Vice President for Community Colleges Erika Lacro based on recommendations by the chancellor search advisory committee. These finalists will participate in a final round of interviews that include a public forum for each candidate on October 13 on campus in Ohia 118.
KHON2
Effortless, beach vibes at Gillia Clothing
Gillia Clothing is one of Kailua Town’s newest additions! Gillia is a resort line that was launched in Honolulu in the summer of 2011, and has now opened in the heart of Kailua on Merchant Row. The designer’s love of vintage styles, travels and the beach lifestyle are embodied into effortlessly feminine, yet sophisticated pieces that are known to be very versatile. We spoke with the owner and designer of Gillia, Saori Santos, and sales associate Kennedy Haupt, to learn all about the store and what they have to offer.
the university of hawai'i system
In memoriam: Founding ethnic studies director Franklin Odo
Franklin Odo, who helped found the ethnic studies program at the University of Hawaiʻi at Mānoa, died after a short bout with cancer in Northampton, Massachusetts on September 28. He was 83. Odo was appointed director of the UH Mānoa ethnic studies program in 1978 and also served...
KITV.com
Glenn Medeiros Sings for a $20,00 Donation to Sacred Hearts Academy Scholarships
Honolulu-HI (KITV-4) At the Sacred Hearts Academy Annual Fundraiser called, "Academy Uncorked" on Sept. 24, 2022, Glenn Medeiros who is President of St. Louis High School sang "Nothing's going to change my love for You." A generous donor challenged the Academy saying that he would donate $20,000 to the SHA scholarship fund, if they could find a keyboard for Glenn to play and sing that hit song. Someone found a keyboard and Medeiros sang the song! The fundraiser is for scholarships benefitting young girls who want to attend SHA. The SOLD OUT fundraiser for Sacred Hearts Academy also included the Makaha Sons and Chef Roy Yamaguchi cooking for guests.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Here's a look Loretta Lynn's unique home she had on the Big Island
The Royal Hawaiian Band is holding a free concert on Oct. 14 at the Hawaii Theatre Center. For more info, head to rhb-music.com. Beachgoers raise concern after sharp rebar exposed at Kahala Beach. Updated: 2 hours ago. |. Concrete slabs and sharp rebar spikes are sticking out of the sand...
bigislandnow.com
Gallery: Ironman’s Parade of Nations in Kona celebrates 5,000 triathletes from 90 countries
The VinFast Ironman World Championship’s Parade of Nations was held Monday afternoon in Kailua-Kona to celebrate approximately 5,000 triathletes who qualified for the elite race from about 90 countries. More than a thousand of fans lined both sides of the route along Aliʻi Drive from Kamehameha Beach Hotel to...
Hawaii Magazine
Living in the Heart of O‘ahu: Honolulu’s Downtown District
When people think about living in Hawaiʻi, bungalows on the beach and cabins tucked deep in tropical forests might come to mind. And quiet serenity. But Downtown Honolulu is a very different story. Home to an amalgamation of urban culture, artistic vision, the freshest local cuisine and heaps of happening bars—all a few miles away from some of Hawaiʻi’s best beaches—Downtown Honolulu really has it all.
honolulumagazine.com
September 2022: Our Top 3 Most Viewed Posts About O‘ahu’s Food Scene
No. 3: J-Shop’s New Izakaya is a Hidden Gem in a Hidden Gem. Dozens of izakaya offering everything from Nagoya cuisine to Okinawan specialties to grilled chicken skewers and deep-fried specialties dot the streets of metro Honolulu and Waikīkī. As Melissa Chang’s post about the homey new izakaya inside a little-known Japanese specialty grocer proves, the city can always use one more.
cohaitungchi.com
Hiking the Stairway to Heaven on Oahu: The Legal Back Way
The Haiku Stairs, also known as ‘Stairway to Heaven’ in Oahu, make for one of the most popular, exciting, and controversial hikes in all of Hawaii. People travel from all over the world just for this one hike. And, it’s easy to see why! The views from the top are amazing. The problem? Hiking the stairs is technically illegal. However, there is a way to legally make it to the top of the stairs. This post will explain how to legally hike the back way up to the top of the Haiku Stairs in Oahu, Hawaii.
mypearlcity.com
Kay and Mel Bicoy, blessed with Aloha, filled with Charger Pride!
The Charger Nation celebrated and honored Kay and Mel Bicoy last night for 50 years of dedication to Pearl City High School and the thousands of students that their love and spirit of Aloha has made an impact in their lives from the classroom, football field, Hawaiian culture, community, and life beyond the halls of PCHS.
the university of hawai'i system
New UH vessel to expand marine research, conservation efforts
The University of Hawaiʻi at Mānoa will welcome a new research vessel Imua in fall 2023. The 68-foot semi-displacement aluminum catamaran will be used by a team of 12 researchers at the UH Mānoa Hawaiʻi Institute of Marine Biology (HIMB), including two Coast Guard-certified captains who will operate the vessel. The All American Marine, which specializes in constructing vessels, was awarded the contract to build Imua.
PHOTOS: What Honolulu looked like in the 1900s
From people to parades, from buildings to boats, there are thousands of photos from the past that are now available to go through.
the university of hawai'i system
Alzheimer’s disease research earns alumna national honor
A recent University of Hawaiʻi at Mānoa graduate, who is making tremendous strides into Alzheimer’s disease research, was recognized as one of the top student scholars in the nation. Geetika Patwardhan, a spring 2022 molecular cell biology graduate in the UH Mānoa School of Life Sciences and...
the university of hawai'i system
Lyon Arboretum helps save Hawaiʻi’s endangered plants from climate change
A new national collaboration will boost the University of Hawaiʻi at Mānoa Lyon Arboretum’s efforts to save Hawaiʻi’s native plants from the effects of climate change. Lyon Arboretum has been selected to be part of the Plants and Climate Change Education (PLACCE) cohort, in partnership with the United States Botanic Garden. $50,000 in funding and collaboration opportunities in this cohort will enable the arboretum to create a comprehensive program for all ages to address climate change and its effects on Hawaiʻi’s endangered endemic plants.
KHON2
Pokai Bay Restaurant
For this Aloha Monday, we’re headed to the best side–the west side, to one of Oahu’s best beach spots, Pokai Bay. This new food spot is less than a minute away on Pokai Bay Street. It’s been serving superb local grinds along with an array of bakery goods made daily. We’re talking about the Pokai Bay Restaurant. Joining us with all the details is Alexia Takabayashi, owner of Pokai Bay Restaurant.
honolulumagazine.com
Don’t Overlook Cookies and Toast at The Curb Kaimukī
B aked goods at The Curb Kaimukī popped onto my radar because of a natto stroopwafel, of all things, noteworthy for two reasons: There’s not much exciting about a stroopwafel, and while I appreciate natto, I could die happy without eating another stinky bean. Yet in my role as co-organizer of Honolulu’s annual Natto Day celebrations, here came the Curb’s offering of two waffle wafers glued together by a layer of natto caramel. I was smitten. There was zero funk in the smell or taste, just a sweet, buttery, salty caramel studded with bits of fermented beans trailing their slimy strings, and resonant with umami. On subsequent visits I would find a similar profile in The Curb’s miso brown butter buckwheat cookies. And the chocolate chip cookies (both cookies are $3.75), whose crisp exterior gives way to a chewy interior rippling with chunks of Valrhona dark chocolate, are among Honolulu’s best.
hawaiinewsnow.com
To honor son’s memory, parents urge Hawaii student-athletes to take mental health seriously
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - It’s not easy to talk about suicide, but that’s exactly what one couple does ever since they lost their son ― who had been a quarterback at Washington State University. Mark and Kym Hilinski give Tyler Talks to honor their son’s memory and help...
