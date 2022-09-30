InsideCarolina.com beat writers Adam Smith and Ross Martin return on Tuesday's On the Beat Live! Host Tommy Ashley and producer John Bauman round out the IC panel and tonight's topics include all things Carolina Football. The Tar Heels travel to Miami Gardens on Saturday for a matchup against the Miami Hurricanes. Has Gene Chizik's defense found its way? Is there anything more that Phil Longo's offense can do to surprise us? These topics and more at 9 p.m. live! on the InsideCarolina YouTube channel.

CHAPEL HILL, NC ・ 7 HOURS AGO