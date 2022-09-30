Read full article on original website
The Samuel Cupples House built in 1888 was restored as a museum in St. Louis, MissouriCJ CoombsSaint Louis, MO
Wood River Fire Department Called For Suspicious Fire SundayMetro East Star Online NewspaperWood River, IL
3 Great Steakhouses in MissouriAlina AndrasMissouri State
First Responders Recognized For Delivering Healthy Baby Boy In Glen CarbonMetro East Star Online NewspaperGlen Carbon, IL
3 Affordable Weekend Getaways in MissouriAlina AndrasMissouri State
Jury recommends death sentence for St. Charles man found guilty of murdering his girlfriend, her family
ST CHARLES, Mo. — A St. Charles jury recommended the death penalty for Richard "Darren" Emery for the 2018 murders of his girlfriend, her two children and her mother. The jury deliberated for about two and a half hours before returning with the sentence. The jury was choosing between life in prison without probation or parole, or the death penalty.
Richard Emery sentenced to death in murder of girlfriend and her family
Earlier in the trial, Emery had not denied the murders, but said he was not in his right mind and had little memory of the night. Emery will be the 21st person on death row in Missouri.
Shooting between twin brothers in St. Charles Monday night
A shooting involving twin brothers happened in St. Charles late Monday night.
18-year-old accused of entering high school bathroom, groping student
An 18-year-old is accused of sneaking into Normandy High School and groping a female student in a campus bathroom.
KMOV
Elderly man leaves South County hospital before getting medicine, police say
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Police are searching for a 76-year-old man who walked away from a hospital in south St. Louis County Monday evening. Jerald Townsend, 76, reportedly left Mercy South Hospital on Kennerly Road before 5 p.m. Police said Townsend, who is epileptic, was required to take a...
Police investigate a shooting in St. Charles County
Police are investigating a shooting Monday following a domestic dispute between twin brothers.
Former assistant prison warden pleads guilty to unlawful acts with inmate
A former assistant Nebraska prison warden pleaded guilty Monday to felony unlawful acts with an inmate in exchange for having two felony charges of sexually abusing the inmate dropped.
St. Louis County police looking for missing 12-year-old girl
ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — St. Louis County police are looking for a 12-year-old girl they believe is in danger after running away from home Monday night. In an endangered missing person advisory, police said Dani Allen ran away from her family's home on Old Halls Ferry Road in Florissant at around 7 p.m. Monday.
Remains identified as those of 14-year-old girl missing since 1969
Remains found a decade ago have been identified as those of a teenager girl who went missing in northeastern Pennsylvania more than a half-century ago. State police in Wilkes-Barre said Tuesday that the remains were identified as those of 14-year-old Joan Marie Dymond of Wilkes-Barre, who vanished from the Andover Street Park in June 1969."We never stopped pursuing answers, and this investigation remains very active," Capt. Patrick Dougherty, commanding officer of Pennsylvania State Police Troop P, said in a statement. "After 53 years, the family of Joan Marie Dymond very much deserves closure. We will do everything in our power to...
Missing 76-year-old man is found safe
ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — The St. Louis County Police Department canceled its endangered silver advisory after a 76-year-old man was found safe Tuesday morning.
8-year-old killed Sunday in St. Louis County crash
WELLSTON, Mo. — An 8-year-old boy and a 39-year-old man died in a crash Sunday evening on Page Avenue in St. Louis County. According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol crash report, shortly before 7 p.m. a Jeep Compass was driving eastbound on Page Avenue at a speed higher than the posted speed limit, when it struck the front of a Ford Taurus driving westbound on Page.
Execution date set in 2023 for man convicted of murder, rape in St. Louis County
The State of Missouri has ordered an execution date for a man convicted of murder and rape in St. Louis County nearly two decades ago.
Stolen ambulance chase ends in south St. Louis
ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – A police chase of a stolen ambulance that started in Jefferson County Monday morning ended in south St. Louis. The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Department said multiple agencies followed the ambulance along northbound I-55 through Jefferson County at about 9 a.m. Once the vehicle traveled into St. Louis County, Jefferson County deputies terminated their pursuit. The ambulance continued heading east into St. Louis City.
Parents of Richard Emery's victims take the stand as the jury chooses punishment
ST CHARLES, Mo. — A St Charles County jury was back in session on Saturday for the man who killed his girlfriend and her family in 2018. One day after convicting Richard "Darren" Emery of first-degree murder, the jury moved on to the penalty phase of the trial, which includes choosing what Emery’s sentence will be.
Group seen stealing checks from St. Charles County churches
Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying and locating four people seen stealing checks from St. Charles County churches’ mailboxes.
St. Charles County police need help identifying church mail thieves
ST. CHARLES COUNTY, Mo. — The St. Charles County Police department (SCCPD) is investigating a series of mail thefts from area churches. SCCPD said thefts they know of date all the way back to June and August, the mail taken included checks actually delivered to the church by the postal service.
Man killed in south St. Louis County crash
Police are investigating a deadly crash in south St. Louis County.
Two at-large after St. Louis Co. home break-in turns deadly
Authorities are looking for two suspects at large after a break-in at a St. Louis County home last weekend turned fatal.
Illinois State Police investigating 2 shots fired incidents on I-55 in Metro East
ST. CLAIR COUNTY, Ill. — The Illinois State Police said troopers are investigating two shots fired incidents just miles apart on Interstate 55 in the Metro East over the last few days. According to a press release, the incidents happened about a week apart in the same area of...
Ambulance stolen in Jefferson County, ends up in St. Louis city
CRYSTAL CITY, Mo. — A stolen ambulance from Crystal City led to a police pursuit into St. Louis city where it crashed and a man was apprehended. Monday morning, an ambulance was reported stolen at around 9:30 from Crystal City in Jefferson County, Missouri. The person driving the ambulance drove at a high rate of speed north through Jefferson County, into St. Louis County.
