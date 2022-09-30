ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Charles, MO

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
5 On Your Side

Jury recommends death sentence for St. Charles man found guilty of murdering his girlfriend, her family

ST CHARLES, Mo. — A St. Charles jury recommended the death penalty for Richard "Darren" Emery for the 2018 murders of his girlfriend, her two children and her mother. The jury deliberated for about two and a half hours before returning with the sentence. The jury was choosing between life in prison without probation or parole, or the death penalty.
SAINT CHARLES COUNTY, MO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Saint Charles, MO
Saint Charles, MO
Crime & Safety
City
St. Louis, MO
City
Saint Louis, MO
Local
Missouri Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Murder#Violent Crime#Louis
CBS Denver

Remains identified as those of 14-year-old girl missing since 1969

Remains found a decade ago have been identified as those of a teenager girl who went missing in northeastern Pennsylvania more than a half-century ago. State police in Wilkes-Barre said Tuesday that the remains were identified as those of 14-year-old Joan Marie Dymond of Wilkes-Barre, who vanished from the Andover Street Park in June 1969."We never stopped pursuing answers, and this investigation remains very active," Capt. Patrick Dougherty, commanding officer of Pennsylvania State Police Troop P, said in a statement. "After 53 years, the family of Joan Marie Dymond very much deserves closure. We will do everything in our power to...
WILKES-BARRE, PA
5 On Your Side

8-year-old killed Sunday in St. Louis County crash

WELLSTON, Mo. — An 8-year-old boy and a 39-year-old man died in a crash Sunday evening on Page Avenue in St. Louis County. According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol crash report, shortly before 7 p.m. a Jeep Compass was driving eastbound on Page Avenue at a speed higher than the posted speed limit, when it struck the front of a Ford Taurus driving westbound on Page.
SAINT LOUIS COUNTY, MO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Call of Duty
FOX2Now

Stolen ambulance chase ends in south St. Louis

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – A police chase of a stolen ambulance that started in Jefferson County Monday morning ended in south St. Louis. The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Department said multiple agencies followed the ambulance along northbound I-55 through Jefferson County at about 9 a.m. Once the vehicle traveled into St. Louis County, Jefferson County deputies terminated their pursuit. The ambulance continued heading east into St. Louis City.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
5 On Your Side

Ambulance stolen in Jefferson County, ends up in St. Louis city

CRYSTAL CITY, Mo. — A stolen ambulance from Crystal City led to a police pursuit into St. Louis city where it crashed and a man was apprehended. Monday morning, an ambulance was reported stolen at around 9:30 from Crystal City in Jefferson County, Missouri. The person driving the ambulance drove at a high rate of speed north through Jefferson County, into St. Louis County.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
5 On Your Side

5 On Your Side

St Louis, MS
42K+
Followers
15K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

St. Louis local news

 https://www.ksdk.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy