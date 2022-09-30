Brazil man charged with child molesting

CLAY COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — A Brazil man has been charged with child molesting after being arrested Thursday.

According to court documents, the investigation began on September 19, when an 11-year-old student at an elementary school told a staff member about a possible sexual situation involving Dustin Spangenburg .

Spangenburg, 45, of Brazil was accused of removing the girl’s pants and fondling her. The student told social workers explicit details of the incidents.

The student reportedly told police that Spangenburg had been touching her inappropriately and performing sexual acts on her since she was around 6 years old when her family lived in Florida. The student told police the most recent incident had taken place Sunday, September 18, when her mother was at work.

Detective Zach Overton reported in his Incident Narrative that the girl’s mother had been hostile with Clay County DCS workers, stating that there were DCS investigations into their family when they lived in Florida. The mother cooperated with the investigation, permitting a search of the home and submitting to DNA swabs.

Spangenburg had his initial hearing in Clay Circuit Court Friday in which he was appointed a public defender, and had his bond set at $50,000 with no 10% acceptable. Should Spangenburg bond out of jail, he’s been ordered to have no contact with the victim. Spangenburg faces a single charge of Child Molesting, a level 1 felony.

