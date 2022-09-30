Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - The Juneau Economic Development Council joins the Alaska State Committee for Research in seeking nominations for the Alaska Innovators Hall of Fame. The Alaska State Committee for Research created the Alaska Innovators Hall of Fame in 2014 to celebrate and honor outstanding individuals and inventions that put Alaska on the map as leaders in innovation and to contribute to Alaska’s growing culture of ingenuity.

JUNEAU, AK ・ 7 HOURS AGO