kinyradio.com
Permanent Fund Board selects new executive director
Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - The Alaska Permanent Fund Corporation Board of Trustees selected Deven Mitchell as Executive Director. APFC said Deven Mitchell brings a wealth of knowledge and experience to APFC, having extensive experience with financial securities and working for the Alaska Department of Revenue since 1992. Mitchell worked as...
kinyradio.com
JEDC seeking nominations for Alaska Innovators Hall of Fame
Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - The Juneau Economic Development Council joins the Alaska State Committee for Research in seeking nominations for the Alaska Innovators Hall of Fame. The Alaska State Committee for Research created the Alaska Innovators Hall of Fame in 2014 to celebrate and honor outstanding individuals and inventions that put Alaska on the map as leaders in innovation and to contribute to Alaska’s growing culture of ingenuity.
kinyradio.com
Governor Dunleavy establishes Office of Energy Innovation
Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - Alaska Governor Mike Dunleavy signed Administrative Order No. 340 last week, creating the Office of Energy Innovation aimed at addressing evolving energy needs in Alaska. The Office of Energy Innovation, operating within the Office of the Governor, will develop policies to support the centralization of the...
kinyradio.com
Quakers formally apologize to Alaska Native communities for residential schools
Jan Bronson and Cathy Walling representing the Alaska Friends Conference, apologize to Alaska Native communities for the boarding schools it ran in Alaska and the United States. (Photo by Lisa Phu/Alaska Beacon) (Alaska Beacon) - The Alaska Quakers apologized to Alaska Native communities for the boarding schools it ran in...
kinyradio.com
Northern Dynasty: Alaska and 13 other states oppose EPA proposed veto of Pebble
Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - Northern Dynasty Minerals advises that a letter was submitted to the Environmental Protection Agency by the State of Alaska, and a second letter signed by a total of 14 states, was submitted protesting against the EPA’s overreach with the revised Proposed Determination of the Pebble Project in Southwest Alaska.
kinyradio.com
Fund for Western Alaska storm recovery raises over $1 million
Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - Since The Alaska Community Foundation established the Western Alaska Disaster Recovery Fund on September 17th, over 2,400 individuals, families, small businesses, local foundations, statewide associations, Alaska Native organizations, and corporate sponsors have contributed. To date, the fund has grown to over $1.25 million dollars committed for...
kinyradio.com
Annual Crime in Alaska report shows 14.5% decrease in crime
Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - The Department of Public Safety has released the 2021 Crime in Alaska Report, its annual publication detailing crimes reported in Alaska, which reveals a 15.2% decrease in Alaska’s overall crime rate. This also reflects the lowest number of reported offenses since 1975 and continues the...
kinyradio.com
October proclaimed as Pedestrian Safety Month in Alaska
Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - October is Pedestrian Safety Month in Alaska. Governor Mike Dunleavy has joined states across the nation in declaring October as Pedestrian Safety Month in Alaska. As winter approaches and daylight fades, the Alaska Department of Transportation and Public Facilities is advocating for infrastructure that helps improve...
kinyradio.com
New coding program available statewide for Alaskan students
Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - The Alaska Department of Education and Early Development announced Monday statewide availability for a program that uses the popular game Minecraft to teach coding. Coding in Minecraft, by Prodigy Learning, uses Minecraft: Education Edition to teach block-based coding at levels suitable for upper elementary, middle, and...
kinyradio.com
Alaska Legislature’s new social media policy nixes banning and blocking
(Alaska Beacon) - If Alaska’s state legislators remove constituents’ comments or block them on social media, they may forfeit state-paid legal protection, according to a new social media policy adopted Friday. A House-Senate panel voted 8-3 in favor of adopting the new policy on behalf of the entire...
