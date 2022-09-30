ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alaska State

Comments / 0

Related
kinyradio.com

Permanent Fund Board selects new executive director

Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - The Alaska Permanent Fund Corporation Board of Trustees selected Deven Mitchell as Executive Director. APFC said Deven Mitchell brings a wealth of knowledge and experience to APFC, having extensive experience with financial securities and working for the Alaska Department of Revenue since 1992. Mitchell worked as...
JUNEAU, AK
kinyradio.com

JEDC seeking nominations for Alaska Innovators Hall of Fame

Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - The Juneau Economic Development Council joins the Alaska State Committee for Research in seeking nominations for the Alaska Innovators Hall of Fame. The Alaska State Committee for Research created the Alaska Innovators Hall of Fame in 2014 to celebrate and honor outstanding individuals and inventions that put Alaska on the map as leaders in innovation and to contribute to Alaska’s growing culture of ingenuity.
JUNEAU, AK
kinyradio.com

Governor Dunleavy establishes Office of Energy Innovation

Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - Alaska Governor Mike Dunleavy signed Administrative Order No. 340 last week, creating the Office of Energy Innovation aimed at addressing evolving energy needs in Alaska. The Office of Energy Innovation, operating within the Office of the Governor, will develop policies to support the centralization of the...
ALASKA STATE
kinyradio.com

Quakers formally apologize to Alaska Native communities for residential schools

Jan Bronson and Cathy Walling representing the Alaska Friends Conference, apologize to Alaska Native communities for the boarding schools it ran in Alaska and the United States. (Photo by Lisa Phu/Alaska Beacon) (Alaska Beacon) - The Alaska Quakers apologized to Alaska Native communities for the boarding schools it ran in...
JUNEAU, AK
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Alaska Government
City
Juneau, AK
State
Alaska State
kinyradio.com

Northern Dynasty: Alaska and 13 other states oppose EPA proposed veto of Pebble

Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - Northern Dynasty Minerals advises that a letter was submitted to the Environmental Protection Agency by the State of Alaska, and a second letter signed by a total of 14 states, was submitted protesting against the EPA’s overreach with the revised Proposed Determination of the Pebble Project in Southwest Alaska.
ALASKA STATE
kinyradio.com

Fund for Western Alaska storm recovery raises over $1 million

Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - Since The Alaska Community Foundation established the Western Alaska Disaster Recovery Fund on September 17th, over 2,400 individuals, families, small businesses, local foundations, statewide associations, Alaska Native organizations, and corporate sponsors have contributed. To date, the fund has grown to over $1.25 million dollars committed for...
ALASKA STATE
kinyradio.com

Annual Crime in Alaska report shows 14.5% decrease in crime

Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - The Department of Public Safety has released the 2021 Crime in Alaska Report, its annual publication detailing crimes reported in Alaska, which reveals a 15.2% decrease in Alaska’s overall crime rate. This also reflects the lowest number of reported offenses since 1975 and continues the...
ALASKA STATE
kinyradio.com

October proclaimed as Pedestrian Safety Month in Alaska

Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - October is Pedestrian Safety Month in Alaska. Governor Mike Dunleavy has joined states across the nation in declaring October as Pedestrian Safety Month in Alaska. As winter approaches and daylight fades, the Alaska Department of Transportation and Public Facilities is advocating for infrastructure that helps improve...
ALASKA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Deven Mitchell
kinyradio.com

New coding program available statewide for Alaskan students

Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - The Alaska Department of Education and Early Development announced Monday statewide availability for a program that uses the popular game Minecraft to teach coding. Coding in Minecraft, by Prodigy Learning, uses Minecraft: Education Edition to teach block-based coding at levels suitable for upper elementary, middle, and...
ALASKA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy