(Lincoln, NE) -- A 15 year old Lincoln girl is arrested for killing her father Monday afternoon and her 16 year old boyfriend is accused of helping her. Lincoln Police say just after 4:00 Monday afternoon, police were called to an apartment near South 40th Street and Highway 2 for a stabbing. When officers arrived at the scene, they found 70 year old Jesse Gilmer dead. Police say his daughter, 15 year old Salie Gilmer, reported that she had come home from school and found her father stabbed. Police say Sallie was then driven to the Lincoln Police Department Headquarters she was interviewed by investigators along with other family members. Investigators say her 16-year-old boyfriend, Isaac Honigschmidt, was later located and also driven to Lincoln Police Department Headquarters to be interviewed.

LINCOLN, NE ・ 12 HOURS AGO