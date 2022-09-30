Read full article on original website
Former assistant prison warden pleads guilty to unlawful acts with inmate
A former assistant Nebraska prison warden pleaded guilty Monday to felony unlawful acts with an inmate in exchange for having two felony charges of sexually abusing the inmate dropped.
klin.com
UPDATE: Homicide Victim Identified
On Thursday, Sept. 29, Lincoln Police arrested Joshua Larsen of Lincoln after the body of another man was found inside a home near 65th and Madison. The victim has been identified as Robert Aguirre. Officers responded to a welfare check call around at 2:30 AM and found Larsen with a...
klkntv.com
Elwood woman’s murder plot foiled by investigator, Nebraska State Patrol says
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – One woman’s plan to kill five people was thwarted thanks to a Nebraska State Patrol investigator, the agency said. On Tuesday, the patrol announced the arrest of 39-year-old Valerie Miller of Elwood in a murder plot. The investigation was launched last week after the...
York News-Times
15-year-old Lincoln girl and boyfriend arrested in stabbing death of father
A 15-year-old girl and her 16-year-old boyfriend have been arrested in the stabbing death of her father on Monday, according to Lincoln Police. Sallie Gilmer had called police to report her 70-year-old father, Jesse Gilmer, was unconscious at about 4 p.m. Monday, Police Chief Theresa Ewins said during a Tuesday morning news conference.
1011now.com
Lincoln Police release name of homicide victim
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Lincoln Police released the name of a man killed last week at a northeast Lincoln home. Police said officers found 48-year-old Robert Aguirre dead inside a home near North 65th Street and Madison Avenue on Thursday afternoon. Also at the location were a witness and 35-year-old...
kfornow.com
Court Documents Reveal Details Of Man’s Death
Joshua Larsen (Courtesy of Lincoln Police) Lincoln, NE (October 3, 2022) (KOLN) Court documents are providing additional information on what led up to the killing of a 48-year-old man in Lincoln last week. Joshua Larsen, 35, was arrested in connection to the killing of Robert Aguirre, 48. Police said officers...
Lincoln Police investigating fatal Monday afternoon stabbing
Lincoln Police are investigating a stabbing that happened at an apartment near South 40th and Highway 2.
News Channel Nebraska
Hastings man sentenced to prison for drug conviction in Stanton County
STANTON, Neb. – A Hastings man was sentenced to prison on a drug conviction in northeast Nebraska. On Monday in Stanton County District Court, 31-year-old Christopher Mueller was given more than two years in prison for possession of a controlled substance and driving under suspension. Mueller was arrested earlier...
klin.com
15 Year Old Lincoln Girl Accused Of Stabbing Father To Death
Lincoln Police have arrested two teenagers in connection with the City’s latest murder. Police were called to an apartment near 40th and Highway 2 around 4:00 Monday afternoon and found that 70 year old Jesse Gilmer had been stabbed to death. Police Chief Teresa Ewins says 15 year old...
iheart.com
15 year old Lincoln girl arrested for killing her father
(Lincoln, NE) -- A 15 year old Lincoln girl is arrested for killing her father Monday afternoon and her 16 year old boyfriend is accused of helping her. Lincoln Police say just after 4:00 Monday afternoon, police were called to an apartment near South 40th Street and Highway 2 for a stabbing. When officers arrived at the scene, they found 70 year old Jesse Gilmer dead. Police say his daughter, 15 year old Salie Gilmer, reported that she had come home from school and found her father stabbed. Police say Sallie was then driven to the Lincoln Police Department Headquarters she was interviewed by investigators along with other family members. Investigators say her 16-year-old boyfriend, Isaac Honigschmidt, was later located and also driven to Lincoln Police Department Headquarters to be interviewed.
York News-Times
159,000 birds to be destroyed at York County farm due to avian flu
YORK COUNTY – The Nebraska Department of Agriculture has announced a confirmed case of HPAI (highly pathogenic avian influenza) in York County which will lead to the destruction of 159,000 birds in a commercial flock. The location of the flock that was infected has not been identified except that...
klkntv.com
Former FBI agent shares Mar-a-Lago insights with Nebraska law students
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – After getting both his undergraduate and law degrees from the University of Nebraska, Greg Stejskal spent 31 years in the FBI as a special agent. He came back to Lincoln on Monday to talk about his career with the community and law students. “It’s great,”...
News Channel Nebraska
Grand Island Police: two wanted men flee arrest, one spits on officer
GRAND ISLAND, NE — Two men are facing charges after police say they fled arrest and one spit on an officer. Grand Island Police responded to a request to remove someone from an apartment in the 3700 block of W State St. around 9:45 Monday night. A news release says officers found 26-year-old Daniel Martinez and 20-year-old Juan Martinez at the apartment, both of whom had active warrants for their arrest. Police say both ran away, but officers were able to detain Juan. They say he spat in an officers face and was in possession of alcohol and marijuana.
klkntv.com
Two people in custody following a deadly stabbing in south Lincoln
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — The Lincoln Police Department says two people have been taken into custody following Monday afternoon’s deadly stabbing. This all began around 4 p.m. when someone reported an unconscious man with apparent stab wounds. Officers say he was already dead by the time they arrived...
klin.com
Inmate Missing From CCC-L
Tabitha Viktora an inmate at the Community Corrections Center – Lincoln (CCC-L) failed to return to the facility Friday night from her job in the community. Viktora is a 36-year old white woman, 5’ 3”, 170 lbs., with brown hair and brown eyes. She was sentenced to...
klkntv.com
Man arrested after hours-long standoff with SWAT team, Lincoln Police say
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – A man was arrested Monday after a two-hour standoff with a SWAT team in northwest Lincoln. Just after 3:20 p.m., officers were sent to a home near Northwest 54th and Superior Streets after a caller reported that their neighbor was outside yelling and waving a gun around.
York News-Times
Lincoln's 'worst crash in recent memory' kills six
Six people died early Sunday morning in what Lincoln Police called "the worst crash in Lincoln in recent memory." LPD spent the day near 56th and Randolph streets investigating what caused a Honda Accord heading eastbound to cross the center of the road and collide with a tree in the yard of a house, shortly after 2 a.m. Sunday.
York News-Times
5 Lincoln residents, 1 Omaha man identified as victims in 'worst crash in recent memory'
Five Lincoln residents and an Omaha man have been identified as the victims killed early Sunday morning in what Lincoln Police officials called "the worst crash in Lincoln in recent memory." Jonathan Kurth, a 26-year-old Lincoln man, was driving his Honda Accord east on Randolph Street near 56th Street before...
York News-Times
Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 4, 2022 in York, NE
Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. It will be a warm day in York. It looks like it will be a pleasant 70 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 50 degrees. Models are showing a 24% chance of rain today. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit yorknewstimes.com for local news and weather.
klkntv.com
Man tried to escape custody after causing disturbance at Lincoln Casey’s, police say
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – A man’s escape attempt from a police cruiser failed early Friday morning, according to Lincoln Police. Around 7:15 a.m., 0fficers were sent to an address near 70th Street and Morrill Avenue after a caller reported that someone armed with a knife was creating a disturbance.
