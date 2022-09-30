Lena Pringle has officially made her on-air debut on “All Indiana” as she prepares to begin her new role at WISH-TV as a Co-Anchor on the Emmy Award-winning Daybreak team. Pringle is an award-winning journalist who most recently worked as a morning show anchor/reporter in Jacksonville, Florida. Prior to that she was an anchor/reporter in her hometown of Columbia, South Carolina. She started her career covering sports and reporting from Capitol Hill in Washington D.C.

INDIANA STATE ・ 6 HOURS AGO