Indiana State

Thomas Kaczmarek
4d ago

so let me guess there's nobody down there that could use the help from those national guard units that they turned away what the f*** they're still barely even knowing what the body count is I'm sure all hands could have been used in all knowledge once again here's a pure cut way that our government is controlling our people do they really want that place fixed up or do they just want more old people to die

Tracy Eads
4d ago

Sure they don't need our help.... but they will be more than happy to take our money! I think that was very rude of Florida and when they have problems later... make them ask for help. Don't offer...

Ashley Thompson
4d ago

what a waste of time and money and I don't believe for one second that there wasn't nobody down there that didn't need their help

