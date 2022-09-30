ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Man dies after bicycle crash on ISU campus

NORMAL, Ill. ( WMBD ) — A pedestrian struck by a bicycle on Illinois State University’s campus Monday evening has died as a result of his injuries, authorities announced Friday.

At approximately 5:30 p.m. Monday, ISU Police and Normal Fire Department reported to a sidewalk area near South University Street for a bicycle-pedestrian crash. The pedestrian suffered critical injuries and was transported to Carle BroMenn Medical Center.

The pedestrian has since been identified as Adam E. Peck, 49.

1 dead, 3 hurt in Western Springs multi-vehicle crash

Peck was pronounced deceased on Friday, Sept. 30, just after 11 a.m. His family shared that he was able to donate his organs to save lives of others.

McLean County Coroner Dr. Kathy Yoder and Illinois State University Police Chief Aaron Woodruff sent a joint press release Friday afternoon confirming the fatality.

An autopsy is pending. This incident remains under investigation by the McLean County Coroner’s Office and the ISU Police.

