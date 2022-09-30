Taylor Mill officials invited residents to come to the city building last week to listen to the commissioners’ opinions on what to do about the conditions at the firehouse. Mayor Daniel Bell said as the city grows, fire service will be vital, but it’s not clear whether an investment should go toward a new firehouse or toward renovating a dilapidated one. Meanwhile, the commissioners recognized that after Nov. 8, there could be an entirely new commission, and the mayor’s job is also on the line. They know that a decision on a firehouse now could be overturned when and if a new government is in charge.

