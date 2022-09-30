Read full article on original website
New proposal outlines plan to transform Fort Washington Way
Initial renderings released by the design company show a deck being constructed that completely covers Fort Washington Way between Second and Third Streets and Race to Walnut.
linknky.com
Infrastructure
Taylor Mill discusses 'functionally obsolete' firehouse with residents: 'Something has to be done'. Taylor Mill officials invited residents to come to the city building last week to listen to the commissioners' opinions on what to do about...
WLWT 5
Crash is causing delays for morning commuters in Covington
COVINGTON, Ky. — A crash is causing long back ups on northbound I-71/75 in Covington, Tuesday morning. Click the video player above to watch other morning headlines from WLWT News 5. The crash was reported via a tip line near the Kyles Lane exit at 7:10 a.m. Stop and...
eaglecountryonline.com
Air Care Called to Early Morning Accident in Boone County
One person sustained life-threatening injuries. (Boone County, Ky.) – One person was seriously injured, and another sustained a minor injury in a two-vehicle crash early Tuesday morning in Boone County. Sheriff’s deputies responded to the crash with extrication on Interstate 75 northbound near mile marker 174.9 around 12:04 a.m....
linknky.com
Residents of another Newport apartment community told to vacate for renovations
Another large Newport apartment complex is telling residents that they have to vacate the premises. Now those living at Riverchase Apartments on the Newport riverfront are concerned that they will face similar challenges like those of Victoria Square Apartments, which was purchased by a Cincinnati-based firm and are set to be renovated into luxury units.
Fox 19
Serious injury semi crash closes NB I-75 in NKY overnight
WALTON, Ky. (WXIX) - A serious injury crash shut down northbound Interstate 75 in Walton overnight, according to Boone County dispatchers. The crash was reported between a semi-tractor-trailer and vehicle south of the Richwood exit just after midnight, closing all lanes until 4 a.m. Tuesday, dispatchers say. Traffic remains clogged...
WLWT 5
Delays expected on I-471 in Newport due to a crash
NEWPORT, Ky. — Northbound I-471 in Newport is seeing delays after a crash, Monday morning. Click the video player above to watch other morning headlines from WLWT News 5. The crash was reported via a tip line near the Memorial Parkway exit at 8:40 a.m. Delays are expected to...
linknky.com
Taylor Mill discusses ‘functionally obsolete’ firehouse with residents: ‘Something has to be done’
Taylor Mill officials invited residents to come to the city building last week to listen to the commissioners’ opinions on what to do about the conditions at the firehouse. Mayor Daniel Bell said as the city grows, fire service will be vital, but it’s not clear whether an investment should go toward a new firehouse or toward renovating a dilapidated one. Meanwhile, the commissioners recognized that after Nov. 8, there could be an entirely new commission, and the mayor’s job is also on the line. They know that a decision on a firehouse now could be overturned when and if a new government is in charge.
Fox 19
Dates set to close and open two Tri-State Costco stores: Report
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Costco is set to close its Springdale store on Nov. 16, and then one day later, will open its new location in Liberty Township, according to a report from the Business Courier. The story from Andy Brownfield says an employee in the administration department of the Springdale...
linknky.com
In Campbell County Commission Dist. 1, it’s Painter vs. Whalen
Incumbent Campbell County District 1 Commissioner Brian Painter, a Republican, faces a challenge from Democrat Melissa Whalen in the Nov. 8 General Election. There are three commissioners in Campbell County that cover three different districts. District 1 covers most of Fort Thomas, Highland Heights, Cold Spring, and Alexandria. Commissioners must live within their boundaries, but everyone in the county gets to vote on each commissioner, not just the district’s residents.
Cincinnati police: 4 people shot on the same street in Avondale within 12 hours
It happened shortly before 11 p.m. Monday near the intersection of Reading Road and Carplin Place just a few blocks away from UC Medical Center.
linknky.com
Bellevue to host Fall Fest and Taste of Bellevue event
The city of Bellevue is hosting its Fall Fest and Taste of Bellevue as part of its “First Friday” monthly event this Friday, Oct. 7, from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. In addition to the 25-plus vendors, the fall festival will have live music, beer from Darkness Brewing, hot bourbon cider and wine, and food from local restaurants.
Ohio & Kentucky Gettin’ Lit-Huge Light Festival Taking Up 30 City Blocks & It’s Totally FREE
One Ohio city is bringing the arts and light displays spanning over 30 city blocks and it is totally free to everyone who wants to enjoy the fun. Blink is the Nation's Largest light, art, and projection show and it is back for a third year in Cincinnati. BLINK® will...
WLWT 5
Reports of a crash with injuries on Beechmont Avenue in Anderson Township
CINCINNATI — Reports of a crash with injuries on Beechmont Avenue in Anderson Township. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to https://www.wlwt.com/upload. Be sure to include your name and any additional details so we can give you proper credit online and on TV.
linknky.com
Corporex invites community to Touch-a-Truck event at Ovation
Corporex, the developer of Ovation in Newport, will put families in the driver’s seat with a Touch-a-Truck event from 9 a.m. to noon on Saturday, Oct. 8. Adults and children will have the chance to sit behind the wheel of a City of Newport fire truck and police cruiser, along with construction vehicles like dump trucks, backhoes, and bulldozers, throughout the day.
linknky.com
Fort Thomas’ One Highland celebrates grand opening
The grand opening last week of the Residences at One Highland project in Fort Thomas drew sizable crowds to celebrate and tour an open model of the newly completed luxury condominiums. City officials, developers, and area business owners were joined by local residents at the corner of North Fort Thomas...
linknky.com
Boone County parents will have live view of buses with new app
Bus pickups and drop-offs have been unpredictable due to inclement weather, bus breakdowns and driver shortages, but Boone County Schools is hoping to fix that with a new service for parents. Boone County Schools announced an investment in MyView, an app GPS system that aims to resolve some of these...
linknky.com
Map revealed for upcoming BLINK event
With BLINK approximately one week away, the festival’s organizers have released an interactive installation map. BLINK was last experienced by over 1.3 million people in 2019 across Cincinnati and Covington. It returns this year for October 13-16. The event features 101 installations, and will span over 30 city blocks, from McMicken Avenue in Cincinnati to 7th Street in Covington.
WLWT 5
Reports of a crash with injuries, downed wires on Burlington Pike in Florence
FLORENCE, Ky. — Reports of a crash with injuries, downed wires on Burlington Pike in Florence. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to https://www.wlwt.com/upload. Be sure to include your name and any additional details so we can give you proper credit online and on TV.
WLWT 5
Cincinnati native with a Fort Myers home worries about damage from Hurricane Ian
CINCINNATI — As Hurricane Ian-related rescue efforts continue, some residents in Fort Myers still wait to see if their homes survived the storm. Ron Benninga is a Cincinnati native and graduate of Walnut Hills High School. He and his wife, Gigi, now split their time between Illinois and Fort Myers, where the couple bought a condo earlier this year to be near his mother.
