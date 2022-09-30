Read full article on original website
Pujols hits 702nd HR, ties Ruth in RBIs, Cardinals lose 7-5
Albert Pujols slammed his 702nd career home run and drove in three runs in the Cardinals' 7-5 loss to the Pittsburgh Pirates on Sunday
Cardinals ticket prices rise for Pujols & Molina's last regular-season homestand
ST. LOUIS — This weekend marks the last regular season homestand for Cardinals legends Albert Pujols and Yadi Molina. It’s no surprise ticket prices have increased on the secondary market, given the legendary status of Pujols and Molina in Cardinals Nation. If you’re planning on going to see...
End of an era: Yadier Molina and Albert Pujols get final sendoff at home
Albert Pujols and Yadier Molina were honored ahead of their final regular-season home game as St. Louis Cardinals’ players. Heading into the 2022 season, it was revealed that it would be the last for St. Louis Cardinals players Albert Pujols and Yadier Molina. The duo have the chance to make their final year special, as the Cardinals won the NL Central title for the first time since 2019, and have the chance to win the World Series.
Watch: Cardinals' Albert Pujols smashes HR No. 701, gets standing ovation from Busch Stadium fans
Albert Pujols' remarkable 2022 campaign continued with another memorable moment Friday night at Busch Stadium. A week after joining the legendary 700 home run club at Dodgers Stadium, Pujols notched career long-ball No. 701 in front of the home crowd. With the Cardinals trailing the Pittsburgh Pirates 1-0 in the...
Farewell to legends: Cardinals honor Pujols, Molina ahead of final regular season game in St. Louis
ST. LOUIS — How do you say goodbye to two of the greatest sports legends St. Louis has ever seen? The Cardinals made sure to create an event that lived up to the moment on Sunday at Busch Stadium. The club held a special ceremony for Albert Pujols and...
Bobblehead craze again as Cardinals give out Molina gifts, third in the set
Thousands of fans left the game with a Yadier Molina bobblehead, the third of three in a "Cardinals Legends" stadium giveaway set this season.
Cardinals’ Albert Pujols hits home run No. 701 in final regular season home stand
St. Louis Cardinals slugger Albert Pujols hit the 701st home run of his career Friday night in from of his hometown fans. It's the last regular season home series for the Cardinals.
Marlins win in 12, putting Brewers' playoff hopes on ropes
Miguel Rojas knocked in the go-ahead run in the top of the 12th inning and the Miami Marlins beat the Brewers 4-3 and deflated Milwaukee's playoff hopes in the race for the final National League wild card
Despite loss, Cardinals fans excited for upcoming Wild Card round
October baseball will continue next weekend for the Cardinals, and fans are looking to buy tickets for the wild card games. The Cardinals lost Sunday's game, but fans said it was still a memorable day.
Sandy Alcantara makes franchise history with epic feat vs. Brewers
It has been a season of swings and quite a few misses for Miami Marlins ace Sandy Alcantara. That continued Friday night when he struck out his 200th batter of the season. The Marlins right-hander became the first pitcher in team history to fan 200 batters in multiple seasons. Alcantara achieved the feat early in the game when he struck out Christian Yelich of the Milwaukee Brewers in the first inning.
