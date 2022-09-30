ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, DC

Comments / 6

David J White
4d ago

As a Army veteran and retired DC Firefighter, I am appalled at the behavior of Firefighter Chris Sullivan. I don't know why he is on leave from the department, but he should remain there until relieved of his position. Your immoral conduct outrages every man and woman of the DC Fire/EMS, as those around the nation. Fire him...

Reply(1)
7
The Great Londini
3d ago

He is no personality to be a Fireman, most are friendly and helpful. How much you want to bet he a Trump Supporter and probably will be listed as a Jan 6th suspect?

Reply(1)
2
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NBC Washington

Man Tried to Rape Woman Outside Chantilly Library: Police

A woman trying to go to a library in Chantilly, Virginia, survived a terrifying attack and attempted rape, authorities say. The woman headed to the Chantilly Regional Library on Stringfellow Road on Monday, Sept. 26 but found that it was still closed, court documents say. A man confronted her outside,...
CHANTILLY, VA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Washington, DC
Crime & Safety
State
Washington State
City
Washington, DC
NBC Washington

Armed Man in Custody After Gunshots, Barricade in Silver Spring: Police

An armed man fired a gun and then barricaded himself in an apartment in Silver Spring, Maryland, with his 4-year-old child early Tuesday, prompting a shelter-in-place order, police said. Christian Johnson, 32, was taken into police custody after negotiating with police for more than four hours, Montgomery County police said....
SILVER SPRING, MD
DCist

D.C. Police Officers Placed On Leave For Seizing Guns From Suspects Without Arresting Them

Seven D.C. officers have been removed from the Metropolitan Police Department’s specialized crime-suppression team and placed on administrative leave or desk duty due to alleged misconduct, Chief Robert J. Contee III announced Friday evening. Contee says the department’s internal affairs investigators learned that the seven individuals, which include two sergeants, had stopped people at various times and seized their guns without arresting them or pursuing a warrant.
WASHINGTON, DC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Usher
WTOP

Police break up student fight after DC high school is evacuated

A fight broke out outside a Southeast D.C. high school Monday afternoon after students were evacuated from the building amid fire concerns. In a letter Monday to the Bard High School community, principal Vanessa Anderson said students and staffers were evacuated around 12:30 p.m. when someone smelled smoke in the teachers lounge.
WASHINGTON, DC
WUSA9

Police investigate Northeast, DC homicide

WASHINGTON — Editor's Note: The video above was published on Oct. 1, 2022, and is related to a different incident. The Metropolitan Police Department is investigating a homicide that left 18-year-old Ronald Porter dead following a shooting on Oct. 1. Officials said the shooting occurred in the 1300 block...
WASHINGTON, DC
WTOP

Man dead in Northeast DC shooting

A shooting in Northeast D.C. on Saturday night left a man dead. D.C. police say it happened around 8:30 p.m. on Adams Street Northeast, which is part of the residential Brentwood neighborhood located between Rhode Island Avenue and New York Avenue in Northeast. The victim was shot in a back...
WASHINGTON, DC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Braves#Nationals Park#Violent Crime#Nbc Washington#Ems#Nationals
WUSA9

Two men shot, killed in separate shootings within 24 hours in DC

WASHINGTON — Two men were killed in separate shootings less than 24 hours apart over the weekend in Washington D.C. DC police said the first shooting happened in the 1300 block of Adams Street, Northeast just before 8:30 p.m. An 18-year-old Ronald Porter of Northeast D.C., was found suffering from apparent gunshot wounds.
WASHINGTON, DC
WTOP

Man killed in Northwest DC shooting

A man is dead after a shooting in Northwest D.C. late Sunday morning. D.C. police responded after reports of a shooting just before noon in the 1200 block of North Capitol Street NW. At the scene, responding officers found a man with a gunshot wound, who died at the scene.
WASHINGTON, DC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
mocoshow.com

Vehicle Driven into Home in Rockville Tuesday Morning; Driver Pronounced Dead at the Scene

Montgomery County Police have announced that one person is dead after a single vehicle collision that occurred Tuesday morning in the 100 block of Upton St. in Rockville. According to MCPD, at approximately 6:33am, “officers from the 1st District, Rockville City Police Department and Montgomery County Fire Rescue personnel responded to the location for the report of a suspicious situation. A Ford Mustang GT was located on the lawn of a home in the 100 block of Upton St. For reasons still under investigation, the driver of the vehicle struck a home in the 100 block of Upton St. A man, the driver and sole occupant of the vehicle was pronounced dead at the scene.
ROCKVILLE, MD
Bay Net

Off-Duty DC Officer Hit By Vehicle In Parking Lot In P.G. County

LANHAM, Md. – The Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Unit is actively investigating the circumstances of a pedestrian collision in Lanham on Friday. The victim remains hospitalized in critical but stable condition. On September 30, 2022, at approximately 10:40 am, Prince George’s County Police patrol officers were flagged down and...
LANHAM, MD

Comments / 0

Community Policy