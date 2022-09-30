Read full article on original website
David J White
4d ago
As a Army veteran and retired DC Firefighter, I am appalled at the behavior of Firefighter Chris Sullivan. I don't know why he is on leave from the department, but he should remain there until relieved of his position. Your immoral conduct outrages every man and woman of the DC Fire/EMS, as those around the nation. Fire him...
The Great Londini
3d ago
He is no personality to be a Fireman, most are friendly and helpful. How much you want to bet he a Trump Supporter and probably will be listed as a Jan 6th suspect?
Vice President Harris Gets a Third Bus Sent to Her NeighborhoodTom HandyTexas State
President Biden Said it was Not Rational to Send Migrants Back to their CountryTom HandyWashington, DC
Celebrate National Taco Day with grasshopper tacos from Casa OaxacaHeather JauquetBethesda, MD
Fairfax County woman Kimberly Paul Felton is missingCheryl E PrestonFairfax County, VA
Cooper Rush Secures Dallas a Third Straight WinLarry LeaseDallas, TX
WTOP
Young mother mistakenly detained by Fairfax Co. police wants apology
Watch video from WTOP’s news partners NBC Washington. A young mother, who had just undergone a C-section days earlier, is demanding an apology after police in Fairfax County, Virginia, mistakenly hit her car and handcuffed her during a felony traffic stop. It happened when Jamee Kimble was about to...
Woman assaulted during attempted carjacking in Rockville, three arrested
ROCKVILLE CITY, MD – Rockville city police department is investigating an attempted carjacking where a...
fox5dc.com
Video: Bystanders tackle, disarm gunman police say shot man in Silver Spring
SILVER SPRING, Md. - Bystanders kicked, tackled and disarmed a gunman police say shot a man in Montgomery County over the weekend in a frantic and tense struggle that was caught on video. Authorities say they were called to the 1700 block of Mt. Pisgah Lane in Silver Spring Saturday...
NBC Washington
Man Tried to Rape Woman Outside Chantilly Library: Police
A woman trying to go to a library in Chantilly, Virginia, survived a terrifying attack and attempted rape, authorities say. The woman headed to the Chantilly Regional Library on Stringfellow Road on Monday, Sept. 26 but found that it was still closed, court documents say. A man confronted her outside,...
NBC Washington
Armed Man in Custody After Gunshots, Barricade in Silver Spring: Police
An armed man fired a gun and then barricaded himself in an apartment in Silver Spring, Maryland, with his 4-year-old child early Tuesday, prompting a shelter-in-place order, police said. Christian Johnson, 32, was taken into police custody after negotiating with police for more than four hours, Montgomery County police said....
WTOP
DC police release video of suspects in boxing coach’s shooting death
D.C. police released footage of two suspects in last month’s fatal shooting of a boxing coach. Arthur “Buddy” Harrison Jr., who coached at coached at Old School Boxing, in Hillcrest Heights, Maryland, was shot and killed in Southeast just before noon on Sept. 24. The video shows...
DC man shot, killed on North Capitol Street in Northwest
On Sunday, October 2, in the 1200 Block of North Capitol Street, Northwest, the Metropolitan Police Department responded to reports of gunshots.
D.C. Police Officers Placed On Leave For Seizing Guns From Suspects Without Arresting Them
Seven D.C. officers have been removed from the Metropolitan Police Department’s specialized crime-suppression team and placed on administrative leave or desk duty due to alleged misconduct, Chief Robert J. Contee III announced Friday evening. Contee says the department’s internal affairs investigators learned that the seven individuals, which include two sergeants, had stopped people at various times and seized their guns without arresting them or pursuing a warrant.
WTOP
Police break up student fight after DC high school is evacuated
A fight broke out outside a Southeast D.C. high school Monday afternoon after students were evacuated from the building amid fire concerns. In a letter Monday to the Bard High School community, principal Vanessa Anderson said students and staffers were evacuated around 12:30 p.m. when someone smelled smoke in the teachers lounge.
WJLA
SEE IT: DC Police release video of suspects in Buddy Harrison's fatal shooting
WASHINGTON (7News) — The Metropolitan Police Department released surveillance video Monday showing the two people suspected in the fatal shooting of beloved trainer and boxer Buddy Harrison. Arthur Harrison, Jr.. was killed at his home in the 2700 block of 30th Street SE around 11:39 a.m on Saturday, Sept....
Police investigate Northeast, DC homicide
WASHINGTON — Editor's Note: The video above was published on Oct. 1, 2022, and is related to a different incident. The Metropolitan Police Department is investigating a homicide that left 18-year-old Ronald Porter dead following a shooting on Oct. 1. Officials said the shooting occurred in the 1300 block...
WTOP
Man dead in Northeast DC shooting
A shooting in Northeast D.C. on Saturday night left a man dead. D.C. police say it happened around 8:30 p.m. on Adams Street Northeast, which is part of the residential Brentwood neighborhood located between Rhode Island Avenue and New York Avenue in Northeast. The victim was shot in a back...
Two men shot, killed in separate shootings within 24 hours in DC
WASHINGTON — Two men were killed in separate shootings less than 24 hours apart over the weekend in Washington D.C. DC police said the first shooting happened in the 1300 block of Adams Street, Northeast just before 8:30 p.m. An 18-year-old Ronald Porter of Northeast D.C., was found suffering from apparent gunshot wounds.
WTOP
Man killed in Northwest DC shooting
A man is dead after a shooting in Northwest D.C. late Sunday morning. D.C. police responded after reports of a shooting just before noon in the 1200 block of North Capitol Street NW. At the scene, responding officers found a man with a gunshot wound, who died at the scene.
Washington teens arrested after following woman home, carjacking her at gunpoint: deputies
Deputies in Pierce County, Washington, arrested three teens who allegedly carjacked a woman at gunpoint in Spanaway and led authorities on a car chase.
Punishment Announced For Firefighter Who Assaulted Stadium Usher
The man who assaulted an usher at Nationals Park earlier this week is a local firefighter. Christopher Sullivan, 54, was identified by Metropolitan police as the man who assaulted a stadium usher at Nationals Park during a game against the Atlanta Braves. The firefighter was reportedly already on paid leave...
NBC Washington
Mom Demands Apology From Fairfax County Police After She Was Mistakenly Detained
A Northern Virginia mother is demanding an apology and more from the Fairfax County Police Department after officers intentionally rammed into her car over the weekend with her children inside and handcuffed her. Police said she was not the person they were looking for. Jamee Kimble said she was on...
Mother delivering groceries has car stolen with child inside in Northwest, DC
WASHINGTON — A Virginia mother's worst nightmare was swiftly over when she was reunited with her daughter after thieves stole her car when she was delivering groceries in Northwest, D.C. The incident happened in the 400 block of Kenyon Street around 2:10 p.m. on Sunday. The woman arrived to...
mocoshow.com
Vehicle Driven into Home in Rockville Tuesday Morning; Driver Pronounced Dead at the Scene
Montgomery County Police have announced that one person is dead after a single vehicle collision that occurred Tuesday morning in the 100 block of Upton St. in Rockville. According to MCPD, at approximately 6:33am, “officers from the 1st District, Rockville City Police Department and Montgomery County Fire Rescue personnel responded to the location for the report of a suspicious situation. A Ford Mustang GT was located on the lawn of a home in the 100 block of Upton St. For reasons still under investigation, the driver of the vehicle struck a home in the 100 block of Upton St. A man, the driver and sole occupant of the vehicle was pronounced dead at the scene.
Bay Net
Off-Duty DC Officer Hit By Vehicle In Parking Lot In P.G. County
LANHAM, Md. – The Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Unit is actively investigating the circumstances of a pedestrian collision in Lanham on Friday. The victim remains hospitalized in critical but stable condition. On September 30, 2022, at approximately 10:40 am, Prince George’s County Police patrol officers were flagged down and...
